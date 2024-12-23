Monday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints

This article is part of our Showdown/Single Game DFS Breakdown series.

Josh Jacobs ($11600 DK, $15500 FD) is probably not an advisable fade in this game, if only because of the lack of projected viable alternatives. As much as Jacobs is clearly the primary runner for Green Bay, if the game gets out of hand early then it could be a game where backups Emanuel Wilson ($2400 DK, $7000 FD) and Chris Brooks ($2000 DK, $6000 FD) could do some damage, too. Guessing which of the two isn't as easy, but they're both

Spencer Rattler ($8600 DK, $12000 FD) has a shot here and could get carried by garbage time to some extent, but in general there isn't much in his favor. He doesn't seem good for his own part, and the Saints are badly deprived of pass-catching options.

Jordan Love ($10600 DK, $14000 FD) might not need to do much for Green Bay to tie this one up, but in a game where the Saints are expected to have very few viable fantasy options Love could be a cash-viable or even cash-necessary pick if only due to the shortage of competition.

Monday's game between the Saints (5-9) and Packers (10-4) at Lambeau Field doesn't figure to be especially even, but the Saints have played with renewed energy and seriousness since the switch to coach Darren Rizzi, so the Packers will need to show up and take care of business despite their generally favorable position here. Green Bay is favored by 14.5 points with the over/under at 43.0

Monday's game between the Saints (5-9) and Packers (10-4) at Lambeau Field doesn't figure to be especially even, but the Saints have played with renewed energy and seriousness since the switch to coach Darren Rizzi, so the Packers will need to show up and take care of business despite their generally favorable position here. Green Bay is favored by 14.5 points with the over/under at 43.0

QUARTERBACK

Jordan Love ($10600 DK, $14000 FD) might not need to do much for Green Bay to tie this one up, but in a game where the Saints are expected to have very few viable fantasy options Love could be a cash-viable or even cash-necessary pick if only due to the shortage of competition.

Spencer Rattler ($8600 DK, $12000 FD) has a shot here and could get carried by garbage time to some extent, but in general there isn't much in his favor. He doesn't seem good for his own part, and the Saints are badly deprived of pass-catching options.

RUNNING BACK

Josh Jacobs ($11600 DK, $15500 FD) is probably not an advisable fade in this game, if only because of the lack of projected viable alternatives. As much as Jacobs is clearly the primary runner for Green Bay, if the game gets out of hand early then it could be a game where backups Emanuel Wilson ($2400 DK, $7000 FD) and Chris Brooks ($2000 DK, $6000 FD) could do some damage, too. Guessing which of the two isn't as easy, but they're both capable.

Kendre Miller ($9400 DK, $11000 FD) is the one interesting Saints player in this game. The Packers are expected to win big, but with so few viable receivers and an overwhelmed rookie at quarterback, the Saints will probably run the ball all four quarters regardless of how the game goes. Jamaal Williams ($3600 DK, $7500 FD) seems to be the next running back up after Miller, while Jordan Mims ($400 DK, $5500 FD) is in third.

WIDE RECEIVER + TIGHT END

Calling Jayden Reed ($9000 DK, $12500 FD) versus Romeo Doubs ($8200 DK, $11500 FD) versus Christian Watson ($8000 DK, $9500 FD) from week to week is just about impossible, and this game is no exception. They have their respective specialties, but knowing which way Green Bay will attack through the air would require knowing the game plan of Matt LaFleur. All of Reed, Doubs and Watson should be dangerous to the Saints here. Tucker Kraft ($5800 DK, $10000 FD) is a compelling consideration in his own right, while Dontayvion Wicks ($4000 DK, $7500 FD) will likely continue to play more snaps than most WR4s. Bo Melton is a punt play as the WR5.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($6600 DK, $9500 FD) is playing injured, which could make it difficult for him to get open here. Kevin Austin ($3200 DK, $7000 FD) and to a lesser extent Dante Pettis running ahead of Cedrick Wilson. Rather than any Saints wide receiver, Juwan Johnson ($4400 DK, $9000 FD) at tight end might be a good bet to lead the team in receptions. Foster Moreau ($3000 DK, $8000 FD) is a bit more of a blocker but is a credible pass-catching threat in his own right.

KICKER

Brandon McManus ($5200 DK, $8500 FD) is probably in a good spot here, with the Packers expected to move the ball consistently and at their own leisure. McManus hasn't demonstrated any range with Green Bay, but he has double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four.

Blake Grupe has mostly been solid this year and has been effective from beyond 50 yards, so he might have a subtly decent case here despite the heavy underdog status. Still, Grupe would probably be lucky to see a truly good level of opportunity here.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

Green Bay ($6200 DK, $9000 FD) isn't often an advisable single-game pick but this is probably one case where they project clearly well. Rattler is likely not very good, and he doesn't have much help as a heavy road underdog.

New Orleans ($3400 DK, $8000 FD) is not an advisable pick here, if only because of how much the Saints are projected to lose by. While the Saints have played better defense under Rizzi, the circumstances might be too much against them to thrive here.