Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Elliss headshot

Christian Elliss News: Offer matched by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

The Patriots matched Elliss' offer sheet from the Raiders on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Elliss was extended an offer sheet by Las Vegas on March 19, but the Patriots are retaining the 26-year-old linebacker. His new contract is a two-year deal, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. Elliss logged a career-year in 2024, with80 tackles (42 solo) including 1.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season appearances (five starts).

Christian Elliss
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now