Gameday Injuries: Week 11

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) remains out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. Mac Jones , who threw for only 111 yards and committed three turnovers in a Week 10 loss to the Vikings, will draw a second straight start versus Detroit, but it wouldn't be surprising to see veteran journeyman C.J. Beathard replace Jones if he struggles again.

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. Prescott underwent season-ending surgery Wednesday but has yet to be placed on injured reserve. In his absence, Cooper Rush will draw a second straight start versus Houston, but after being replaced by Trey Lance late in a Week 10 loss to the Eagles, it's likely Rush doesn't have much room to struggle before potentially being pulled.

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

We have another four teams on bye this week, but even with 13 games remaining, we have a surprisingly light injury report. There are some key names with questionable tags attached, but we have just as many prominent returns to action at the receiver position in particular. Without further ado, let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

RUNNING BACKS

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (leg) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Bills after having his practice window opened Wednesday and logging limited sessions all week. In his ongoing absence, Kareem Hunt should once again log a heavy workload as Kansas City's lead back.

The Jaguars' Tank Bigsby (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. In his absence, D'Ernest Johnson will slot in as the No. 2 back behind Travis Etienne, who should enjoy an elevated workload.

The Steelers' Jaylen Warren (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens but managed to practice in limited fashion Friday after a Thursday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Warren is expected to play and continue in a timeshare with Najee Harris after gaining 13 more rushing yards (66) than his backfield mate on seven fewer carries during a Week 10 win over the Commanders.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys after putting in a limited practice and two full sessions this past week following a Week 10 absence due to a groin injury. In his return, Pierce should slot back into the No. 2 role behind Joe Mixon, bumping Dare Ogunbowale back down to his usual No. 3 role.

The Packers' MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring/illness) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday following the opening of his practice window Monday. Lloyd then missed Friday's practice due to a bout of appendicitis, sealing his inactive status versus Chicago. Emanuel Wilson will continue serving as Josh Jacobs' primary back Sunday, while Chris Brooks works as the No. 3 backfield option.

The Saints' Jamaal Williams (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Jordan Mims will once again serve as the No. 2 back behind Alvin Kamara.

The Dolphins' Alec Ingold (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Ingold can't play, Miami will likely operate without a true fullback, and an extra target or two out of the backfield could be available for De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert or Jaylen Wright.

The Cowboys' Hunter Luepke (calf) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In Luepke's likely absence, Dallas will operate without a true fullback, which will likely mean more blocking duties for tight ends such as Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb (back) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans after finishing the week with a limited Saturday practice. As per Saturday reports, Lamb's injury occurred during Friday's 7-on-7 drills, but head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "not of high concern" regarding the star receiver's availability versus Houston. However, if there were to be a downgrade in Lamb's condition on game day, Jalen Brooks would step into the No. 1 receiver role, while Jalen Brooks and the recently acquired Jonathan Mingo would be projected to work as the Nos. 2 and No. 3 receivers, respectively.

The Jets' Davante Adams (wrist/illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts but finished the week with a full Friday practice after consecutive absences to open the week. As per interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich's remarks Friday, which were subsequently corroborated by early Sunday morning reports, Adams is expected to play and fill his usual starting receiver role. If there were to be any downgrade in his condition, Garrett Wilson would see even more targets than usual while Xavier Gipson and Malachi Corley would fill larger roles as well.

The Texans' Nico Collins (hamstring) is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys after finishing the week with two full practices following a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Collins also put in limited practices on Friday, Nov. 8 and this past Wednesday, giving him four sessions overall since having his practice window opened. In his return, Collins will resume serving as Houston's unquestioned No. 1 receiver and could see even more targets than he was earlier in the season considering Stefon Diggs suffered a season-ending knee injury while Collins was sidelined.

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a knee injury. In his return to action, Metcalf will slide back into the No. 1 receiver role versus a San Francisco defense he was only able to muster a 5-84-1 line on 14 targets against in two regular-season meetings last season.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Chargers after practicing in limited fashion all week following a three-game absence due to a quadricep injury. Higgins' return will see him slide back into his familiar No. 2 role and likely take defensive attention off Ja'Marr Chase, who posted an 11-264-3 line against the Ravens in a narrow Week 10 loss.

The Colts' Michael Pittman is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to a back injury. In his return, Pittman will return to the No. 1 receiver role, while Josh Downs and Alec Pierce revert to serving as the No. 2 and No. 3 wideouts, respectively. All three players will be catching passes from Anthony Richardson, who's regained the starting quarterback job after a two-game demotion.

The Bills' Amari Cooper (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Friday beat writer reports, Cooper confirmed he expects to play following a two-game absence and will do so with a short cast on his affected hand. If there were to be any change in his status, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins would be in line for expanded roles with Keon Coleman (wrist) already ruled out.

The Bills' Keon Coleman (wrist) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after once again missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's second straight absence, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins should see additional targets behind No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper, who's expected to play through his wrist injury.

The Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after following up a limited Wednesday practice with two full sessions following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Smith-Schuster will return to a No. 3 receiver role, as DeAndre Hopkins was acquired via trade with the Titans while the former was sidelined and Xavier Worthy is still expected to operate as the No. 2 wideout.

The Titans' Tyler Boyd (back) was added to the injury report Saturday and is now questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings. If Boyd can't suit up, rookie sixth-round pick Jha'Quan Jackson and Bryce Oliver will likely split No. 3 receiver snaps.

The Broncos' Josh Reynolds (finger) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite having his practice window opened on Wednesday and putting in three full practice sessions this past week. In his ongoing absence, Devaughn Vele, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Troy Franklin will all have the opportunity for slightly bigger roles behind Courtland Sutton.

The Saints' Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Wilson can't play, veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who recorded 109 receiving yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons in a Week 10 win, and Mason Tipton will once again serve as New Orleans' top two receivers versus Cleveland.

The 49ers' Chris Conley is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks after putting in two limited practices and a full session this week following a Week 10 absence due to a hamstring injury. In his return, Conley will slot into no higher than the No. 4 spot on the depth chart and could rotate snaps with Ronnie Bell.

TIGHT ENDS

The Bills' Dalton Kincaid (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. In his absence, Dawson Knox, a one-time starter who logged a season-high 48 snaps in Week 10 against the Colts with Kincaid missing all but two plays in the second half, will serve as Buffalo's starting tight end versus a Kansas City defense that's allowed a league-high 698 receiving yards to the position.

The 49ers' George Kittle (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing Wednesday's practice and then finishing the week with consecutive limited sessions. As per early Sunday reports, Kittle isn't likely to play, but the team will evaluate how he looks and feels in pregame warmups before a final decision is made. If Kittle can't suit up, veteran Eric Saubert will slot in as San Francisco's top tight end, while extra targets could be available to the remaining pass catchers.

The Lions' Sam LaPorta (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week. In his absence, Brock Wright will serve as Detroit's top tight end while Shane Zylstra and James Mitchell back him up.

The Seahawks' Noah Fant (groin) remains out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, rookie AJ Barner, who's recorded six receptions for 61 yards on nine targets over the last two games, will continue filling a starting role.

The Raiders' Harrison Bryant (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after sandwiching a pair of absences around a limited Thursday practice. In his absence, Michael Mayer, who was activated from the reserve/NFI list Saturday after a six-game absence, is in line to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Brock Bowers.

The Raiders' Michael Mayer (personal) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins after practicing in full all week and being activated from the reserve/NFI list Saturday. Despite the questionable tag, Mayer looks likely to play given his activation and will be set to serve as the No. 2 tight end with Harrison Bryant (ankle) sidelined.

KICKERS

The Chiefs' Harrison Butker (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Spencer Shrader, who's spent a game apiece with the Colts and Jets this season and has made both his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in that span, will serve as Kansas City's placekicker beginning with Sunday's game against the Bills.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Texans' Kamari Lassiter (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Dolphins' Kendall Fuller (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Raiders' Nate Hobbs (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Falcons' Mike Hughes (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis (neck) is out for Monday night's game against the Texans.

The Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (personal) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Cowboys' DaRon Bland (foot) remains out for Monday night's game against the Texans.

The Chargers' Kristian Fulton is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Bengals following a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Safeties

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Broncos' Brandon Jones (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Packers' Evan Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Patriots' Marte Mapu (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

The 49ers' Nick Bosa (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Bengals' Trey Hendrickson (personal/neck) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers. As per early Sunday reports, Hendrickson is expected to play.

The Bears' Montez Sweat (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Patriots' Deatrich Wise (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Lions' Za'Darius Smith is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after sitting out Week 10 following his trade from the Browns.

The Patriots' Daniel Ekuale (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (illness) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable to make his season debut against the Rams on Sunday.

The Bengals' B.J. Hill (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chargers.

Linebackers

The Colts' E.J. Speed (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Falcons' Troy Andersen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Steelers' Alex Highsmith (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Chargers' Khalil Mack (groin) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bengals.

The Saints' Pete Werner (hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Rams' Byron Young (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Bills' Matt Milano (biceps) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs despite being designated to return from injured reserve this past Wednesday.

The Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars following a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Patriots' Christian Elliss (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Jets' C.J. Mosley (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.