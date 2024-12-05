Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Curtis Samuel headshot

Curtis Samuel Injury: Another limited listing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Samuel (foot) was limited at practice Thursday.

With back-to-back limited listings Wednesday and Thursday, Samuel will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Rams without an injury designation. The same applies to fellow wideout Keon Coleman (wrist), who hasn't played since Week 9. If Coleman is able to return to action this weekend, Samuel's Week 14 fantasy upside figures to take a hit, with Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir also in the mix.

Curtis Samuel
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now