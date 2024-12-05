Curtis Samuel Injury: Another limited listing

Samuel (foot) was limited at practice Thursday.

With back-to-back limited listings Wednesday and Thursday, Samuel will presumably need to practice fully Friday in order to approach Sunday's game against the Rams without an injury designation. The same applies to fellow wideout Keon Coleman (wrist), who hasn't played since Week 9. If Coleman is able to return to action this weekend, Samuel's Week 14 fantasy upside figures to take a hit, with Amari Cooper and Khalil Shakir also in the mix.