Daniel Ekuale headshot

Daniel Ekuale News: Signs with Pittsburgh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Ekuale and the Steelers have agreed on a contract, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Ekuale will head to Pittsburgh after spending the last two seasons with the Patriots, most recently compiling a career-high 52 total tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over 16 regular-season games in 2024. The defensive tackle will likely operate as a depth piece behind Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton in 2025.

