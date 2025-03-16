Daniel Ekuale News: Signs with Pittsburgh

Ekuale and the Steelers have agreed on a contract, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Ekuale will head to Pittsburgh after spending the last two seasons with the Patriots, most recently compiling a career-high 52 total tackles (24 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over 16 regular-season games in 2024. The defensive tackle will likely operate as a depth piece behind Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton in 2025.