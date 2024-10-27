Gameday Injuries: Week 8

The Commanders' Jayden Daniels (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, signs are pointing toward Daniels, who was also able to participate in Saturday's walk through practice, suiting

We have no teams on bye this week, and accordingly, the injury report is bursting at the seams at across the board. There is no shortage of news involving big names, beginning with a quarterback position that sees one very noteworthy return and the league's most exciting rookie potentially set to play through injury as well. There were also multiple season-ending injuries at receiver in Week 7 that are causing a ripple effect, sp without further delay, let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa was activated from injured reserve Saturday and does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Tagovailoa managed to follow up a limited Wednesday practice with full sessions Thursday and Friday following a four-game absence due to a Week 2 concussion, and he's officially cleared league protocol. The return of the 2020 first-round pick naturally brightens the outlook for all of Miami's primary skill-position players, especially top receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Commanders' Jayden Daniels (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, signs are pointing toward Daniels, who was also able to participate in Saturday's walk through practice, suiting up and starting versus Chicago, although the training and coaching staffs will still evaluate how the star rookie looks in pregame warmups before a final determination on his availability is made. If Daniels were to reverse course and sit out, veteran Marcus Mariota, who threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns while adding 34 rushing yards in emergency duty in Week 7, will draw the start versus Chicago.

The Browns' Deshaun Watson (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the No. 2 quarterback for Cleveland when Watson went down in the Week 7 loss to the Bengals, but Jameis Winston finished the game after the latter suffered a finger issue and has been named the starter for Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Ravens.

The Saints' Derek Carr (oblique) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his likely ongoing absence, rookie Spencer Rattler is expected to make his third consecutive start after completing 62.7 percent of his passes for 415 yards over his first two games.

The Panthers' Andy Dalton (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. Dalton suffered a thumb sprain in a car accident on the team's off day Tuesday, and head coach Dave Canales announced earlier in the week that 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young would start versus Denver even if Dalton were able to garner active status. With even that possibility now looking unlikely, undrafted rookie Jack Plummer, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, appears likely to serve as Young's backup in Week 8.

The Titans' Will Levis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. Levis has reportedly been diagnosed with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain and was expected to miss multiple games, so if he remains out versus Detroit, veteran Mason Rudolph will draw a second consecutive start while Trevor Siemian serves as his backup.

The Raiders' Aidan O'Connell (thumb) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his stead, veteran Gardner Minshew, who started the first four-plus games of the season before being benched and then handled emergency duty in Week 7 after O'Connell went down against the Rams, will serve as the starting quarterback for at least Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Chiefs.

The Dolphins' Tyler Huntley (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. Huntley's stint as Miami's starting quarterback was going to come to an end Sunday anyhow due to the return of Tua Tagovailoa from injured reserve, and Skylar Thompson will serve as the latter's backup for the time being.

The Dolphins' Skylar Thompson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a rib injury. Thompson's return to health, coupled with the placement of Tyler Huntley on injured reserve and the release of Tim Boyle on Saturday, leaves Thompson as the returning Tua Tagovailoa's direct backup again beginning with Sunday's game versus Arizona.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans after finishing the week with two full practices following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. Taylor's return should see him retake a robust workload atop the team's ground attack while Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson revert to their modest complementary roles.

The Jaguars' Travis Etienne (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Etienne appears unlikely to play. If he indeed sits out, second-year back Tank Bigsby, who rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the Week 7 win over the Patriots in London during which Etienne suffered his injury, will helm Jacksonville's ground attack, with veteran D'Ernest Johnson mixing in for complementary work.

The Buccaneers' Bucky Irving (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons and only managed a limited Friday practice this past week. Per early Sunday morning reports, Irving is expected to play. Even if Irving garners active status, he'll once again be splitting work with both lead back Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, the latter who mixed in for six touches in the Week 7 loss to the Ravens on Monday night.

The Browns' Jerome Ford (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. In his absence, Nick Chubb, who handled 12 touches and 27 snaps in his Week 7 season debut, and D'Onta Foreman are likely to handle the majority of early-down work for Cleveland, while Pierre Strong rotates in for third-down and pass-catching duties.

The Titans' Tyjae Spears (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Lions despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his absence, Julius Chestnut is expected to serve as Tony Pollard's backup versus Detroit.

The Panthers' Jonathon Brooks (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos but managed to practice in limited fashion all week. In Brooks' ongoing absence, Miles Sanders and Raheem Blackshear will continue to serve as the backups to Chuba Hubbard versus Denver.

The Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Giants despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Patterson's likely absence should keep Aaron Shampklin as the No. 3 back behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

The Ravens' Keaton Mitchell (knee) was designated to return from the PUP list Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after three limited practices during the week. Even if Mitchell, who wowed at times as a rookie with an average of 8.4 yards per carry on 47 rush attempts before suffering his injury, is active Sunday, he's still expected to play a clear No. 3 role behind Derrick Henry and Justice Hill.

The Browns' Nyheim Hines (knee) will revert to injured reserve after the conclusion of his 21-day practice window, ending his season. Hines missed all of 2023 after a jet ski accident that summer, and he'll certainly have an uphill battle to resume his career in 2025 after missing two full seasons.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after putting in a limited session Thursday and missing Friday's practice altogether. As per Saturday night reports, Hill is expected to play in what will also be Tua Tagovailoa's return from a four-game absence due to a concussion. The veteran speedster has seen his fantasy fortunes plummet while playing with multiple backup quarterbacks in recent weeks, yet Tagovailoa's presence could lead to an immediate reversal of fortunes.

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In Metcalf's likely absence, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett should operate as Seattle's top two receivers while tight end Noah Fant and even running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet potentially see a bump in pass-catching work as well.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (illness/wrist) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys but finished the week with consecutive limited practices. As per Saturday night reports, Samuel is expected to play. If Samuel is indeed active, he'll step into an even bigger role than usual considering the season-ending knee injury sustained by fellow Brandon Aiyuk in the Week 7 loss to the Chiefs.

The 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Jauan Jennings (hip) is projected to step into the No. 2 role once he's healthy enough to play, but for at least Sunday night's game against the Cowboys, rookie Ricky Pearsall, who just made his NFL debut in Week 7, is likely to serve as the No. 2 receiver while tight end George Kittle also takes on a bigger pass-catching role.

The Buccaneers' Chris Godwin (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season. Mike Evans (hamstring) will eventually see an even bigger role thanks to Godwin's absence once the former is healthy enough to play, but beginning with Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Falcons, Trey Palmer is likely to slide into the No. 2 receiver role while veteran Sterling Shepard potentially inherits a bulk of Godwin's slot duties thanks to his vast experience in that role.

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Chris Godwin (IR-ankle), rookie Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer are expected to serve as the top two receivers for Tampa Bay.

The Ravens' Zay Flowers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Flowers does have a chance to play but will have his status determined by how he looks in a pregame workout. If he's ultimately unable to play, Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor are projected to serve as Baltimore's top two receivers versus Cleveland.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering his injury in Friday's practice. Per Saturday reports, Higgins could well sit out versus Philadelphia, and his status is likely to come down to pregame warmups. If Higgins can't play, second-year wideout Andrei Iosivas, who filled in for the former during his season-opening two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, will slide back into the No. 2 role.

The Saints' Chris Olave is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers after practicing in full the last two days of the week and clearing concussion protocol Friday following a one-game absence. Olave will return to the No. 1 receiver role, albeit while still operating with rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler, but the third-year wideout will have a chance at even more targets than usual with Rashid Shaheed (IR-knee) now lost for the season.

The Lions' Jameson Williams was handed a two-game suspension Thursday for violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy, sidelining him beginning with Sunday's matchup against the Titans. In Williams' absence, veterans Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond should each bump up a spot on the depth chart behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, and both players are capable of carrying out some of Williams' downfield routes.

The Chargers' Ladd McConkey (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. As per Saturday night reports, McConkey is expected to suit up versus New Orleans. If there were a change in plans, Simi Fehoko would be in line to serve as the No. 2 receiver behind Joshua Palmer, considering Quentin Johnston (ankle) is listed as doubtful to suit up versus New Orleans.

The Raiders' Jakobi Meyers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after getting in a limited Wednesday practice and a full Friday session around a Thursday absence. As per Saturday night reports. Meyers is expected to return to action versus Kansas City and will be in line to see even more work than before his injury, considering Davante Adams was traded to the Jets during Meyers' time on the sideline.

The Panthers' Diontae Johnson (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookies Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker will be in line to serve as Carolina's top two wideouts while working with Bryce Young, who'll return to the starting job for at least one week versus Denver due to Andy Dalton's thumb injury.

The Panthers' Adam Thielen (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday but remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos. Thielen managed two limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday's session, and his next opportunity to return will come in Week 9 against the Saints.

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Jennings is expected to step into the No. 2 receiver role vacated by Brandon Aiyuk (IR-knee), but versus Dallas, it appears rookie Ricky Pearsall will likely operate in that slotting behind Deebo Samuel.

The Patriots' Ja'Lynn Polk (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. In his absence, veterans Kendrick Bourne and K.J. Osborn could split No. 3 receiver snaps behind DeMario Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

The Bills' Curtis Samuel (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his absence, Mack Hollins should operate as the clear No. 4 receiver versus Seattle.

The Chargers' Quentin Johnston (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Saints after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. In Johnston's likely absence, Ladd McConkey (hip) will be in line to serve as Los Angeles' No. 2 receiver provided he can overcome his own questionable designation.

The Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. Smith-Schuster's absence coincides with the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins via trade earlier in the week, and the latter should absorb a majority of the former's short and intermediate targets versus Las Vegas while Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson also see a potential increase in opportunity.

The Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons despite practicing in full all week. Jarrett is expected to suit up versus Atlanta and could step into a solid complementary role right from the onset, considering the absences of both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (IR-ankle).

The Saints' Cedrick Wilson (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing the last two practices of the week. In his absence, veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling is likely to operate as New Orleans' No. 4 receiver versus Los Angeles.

The Steelers' Roman Wilson (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In Wilson's absence, Scotty Miller will be in line to handle the No. 4 receiver role versus New York.

The Chargers' DJ Chark (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Chark is able to make his season/team debut, he could be in line for some downfield work with Quentin Johnston (ankle) unlikely to play.

The Texans' Robert Woods is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion Thursday and then turning in a full session Friday following a two-game absence due to a foot injury. Woods could reclaim both his returner roles in his return, but he may now operate as the No. 4 receiver behind Xavier Hutchinson.

TIGHT ENDS

The 49ers' George Kittle (foot) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys but finished the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Kittle is expected to play and could be in line for even more targets than usual considering the absences of Brandon Aiyuk (IR-knee) and Jauan Jennings (hip).

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Grant Calcaterra is expected to once again operate as Philadelphia's No. 1 tight end.

The Saints' Taysom Hill is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers after finishing the week with two full practices following a three-game absence due to a rib injury. Hill is likely to operate in his highly versatile role versus Los Angeles, and he could perhaps even see more time at quarterback considering rookie Spencer Rattler remains under center versus Los Angeles due to Derek Carr's (oblique) ongoing absence.

The Raiders' Harrison Bryant (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. If Bryant can't suit up, undrafted rookie John Samuel Shenker is likely to operate as the No. 2 tight end behind Brock Bowers.

The Chargers' Will Dissly (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Dissly, who's coming off a season-best 8-81 line in Week 7, can't play, then either Hayden Hurst (groin) or Eric Tomlinson will operate as Los Angeles' top tight end.

The Chargers' Hayden Hurst (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but finished the week with two limited practices. If Hurst can't play, Eric Tomlinson will slide into either the No. 2 tight end role behind Will Dissly (shoulder) or the top spot on the depth chart if the latter also sits out.

The Panthers' Tommy Tremble (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos but finished the week with a full practice after back-to-back limited sessions. If Tremble can't suit up, rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders and Ian Thomas will be in line to serve as Carolina's top two tight ends.

KICKERS

The 49ers' Jake Moody (ankle) remains out for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after missing practice all week. In his absence, Anders Carlson, who made two field goals but missed one extra-point try during his Week 7 debut, will once again serve as San Francisco's placekicker versus Dallas.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Cowboys' DaRon Bland (foot) remains out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

The Titans' Jarvis Brownlee (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Bears' Kyler Gordon (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Ravens' Nate Wiggins (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Texans' Kamari Lassiter is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts after a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury.

The Cardinals' Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Seahawks' Riq Woolen is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after a two-game absence due to an ankle injury.

The Seahawks' Tre Brown (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Safeties

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Jets' Tony Adams (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Broncos' P.J. Locke (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Panthers' Nick Scott (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after a one-game absence due to a hand injury.

The Falcons' Justin Simmons (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers' Tykee Smith (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Defensive Linemen

The Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Commanders' Dorance Armstrong (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Chiefs' Mike Danna (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Patriots' Keion White (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Colts' DeForest Buckner was activated from injured reserve Saturday after a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Patriots' Daniel Ekuale (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Dolphins' Zach Sieler (eye) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Packers' Devonte Wyatt (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Linebackers

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after being activated from injured reserve Saturday.

The Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Bills' Terrel Bernard (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Texans' Henry To'oTo'o (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Packers' Quay Walker (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Falcons' Troy Andersen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Titans' Jerome Baker (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Cowboys' Eric Kendricks (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the 49ers.

The Patriots' Raekwon McMillan (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Colts' E.J. Speed is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans after a one-game absence due to a knee injury.

The Panthers' Jadeveon Clowney (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

The Browns' Jordan Hicks (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Panthers' Josey Jewell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.