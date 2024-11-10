Gameday Injuries: Week 10

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Lawrence will not play, paving the way for 2021 Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones to draw the start versus Minnesota with veteran C.J. Beathard set to serve as his backup. Jones

We have four teams on bye and a Sunday morning Germany game this week, lightening the injury report to a certain degree. However, there are some very big names both coming and going, including one of the league's top quarterbacks likely heading for season-ending surgery and a top-flight running back expected to make his long-awaited season debut. With plenty to break down, let's dive right into the latest as of Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Cowboys' Dak Prescott (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week. As per Saturday reports, Prescott is expected to undergo season-ending surgery soon for the partial avulsion to his right hamstring he suffered in Week 9 against the Falcons, meaning Cooper Rush, who'll start versus Philadelphia, could hold the starting job the rest of the season. However, with Dallas getting closer to slipping out of postseason contention, Trey Lance could also be given an audition down the stretch.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Lawrence will not play, paving the way for 2021 Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones to draw the start versus Minnesota with veteran C.J. Beathard set to serve as his backup. Jones has put up nine pass attempts this season, but his last start came in Week 12 of the 2023 season for New England.

The Titans' Will Levis is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers after putting in a limited Wednesday practice and back-to-back full sessions Thursday and Friday following a three-game absence due to a shoulder injury. Levis will return to the starting role versus Los Angeles and look to improve on the 5:7 TD:INT he'd mustered over his first five games, while Mason Rudolph will return to the No. 2 role but could certainly be promoted again later in the season if Levis continues to struggle.

RUNNING BACKS

The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after logging a full Friday practice following back-to-back limited sessions to open the week. As per Saturday reports, 49ers coaches believe McCaffrey was already healthy enough to play a week ago when San Francisco was on bye, so he could be ready to handle a substantial workload right from the onset. However, Jordan Mason, who was dealing with a shoulder injury before the bye week, is also free of an injury designation and could retain a solid complementary role given how well he performed in McCaffrey's stead.

The Commanders' Brian Robinson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers after finishing the week with a Friday absence following limited sessions both Wednesday and Thursday. In his ongoing absence, Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez, the latter who was signed to the active roster for the rest of the season Saturday, will handle Washington's ground attack versus Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott has completed a one-game team-imposed suspension and is available for Sunday's game against the Eagles. However, Rico Dowdle is still expected to operate as the clear lead back versus Philadelphia, but Elliott will slot into the No. 2 role with Dalvin Cook not elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

The Titans' Tyjae Spears is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers after finishing the week with two full practices following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Spears will slide back into the No. 2 role behind Tony Pollard in his return, relegating Julius Chestnut (foot) to No. 3 status if he does suit up.

The Steelers' Cordarrelle Patterson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders after practicing in full all week following a four-game absence due to an ankle injury. In his return, the versatile veteran figures to rotate in behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and potentially serve as a factor in both the ground game and air attack.

The Texans' Dameon Pierce (groin) is out for Sunday night's game against the Lions after missing practice all week. In his absence, Dare Ogunbowale will slot into the No. 2 running back role behind Joe Mixon.

The Saints' Jamaal Williams (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons and downgraded to a Friday absence after opening the week with consecutive limited practices. If Williams misses another game, Jordan Mims will once again serve as the No. 2 back behind Alvin Kamara.

The Chargers' Gus Edwards (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans and finished the week with a full Friday practice following consecutive limited sessions. Edwards was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the last four games, and if he's active versus Tennessee, he could split No. 2 running back duties with rookie Kimani Vidal.

The Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Johnson can't suit up, Tank Bigsby or Travis Etienne could see more passing down work.

The Titans' Julius Chestnut (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Chestnut can't suit up, Joshua Kelley would be in line to serve as the No. 3 back behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears.

The Dolphins' Alec Ingold (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Ingold can't play, Miami will likely operate without a true fullback, and an extra target or two out of the backfield could be available for De'Von Achane or Raheem Mostert.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (wrist) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams after missing practice both Friday and Saturday. As per Saturday reports, head coach Mike McDaniel stated that Hill, who made the trip to Los Angeles, would do everything possible to play. The fact Hill's game is the last one of the week to kick off makes it an especially difficult scenario for fantasy managers, although due in large part to Miami's quarterback struggles, the talented speedster hasn't topped 100 yards since Week 1.

The Falcons' Drake London (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, London is expected to play. If he were to have any setback, Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud would be in line to serve as Atlanta's top two receivers, while KhaDarel Hodge would bump into the No. 3 role.

The Texans' Nico Collins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Lions after having his practice window opened Friday and putting in a limited session that day. As per early Sunday reports, Collins will likely be a true game-time decision despite having been activated from injured reserve Saturday. If he doesn't suit up, Tank Dell will once again serve as Houston's No. 1 receiver, while Xavier Hutchinson, John Metchie and Robert Woods will all see additional opportunity as well.

The Texans' Tank Dell (back) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Dell is expected to play. The second-year wideout could once again serve as Houston's No. 1 receiver if Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) isn't active, a role in which Dell posted six receptions for 126 yards during a Week 9 loss to the Jets.

The Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence and that of Cedrick Wilson (shoulder), undrafted rookie Mason Tipton and veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling are set to operate as the top two receivers for New Orleans in Sunday's game against the Falcons, but tight ends Taysom Hill, Foster Moreau and Juwan Johnson, as well as running back Alvin Kamara, should all benefit from extra targets.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (oblique/ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Samuel will play. If there were any change to those plans, Jauan Jennings and rookie Ricky Pearsall would slide into the No. 1 and No. 2 receiver roles, respectively.

The Colts' Michael Pittman (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In Pittman's absence, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce will serve as Joe Flacco's top two receivers versus Buffalo, while Ashton Dulin projects to slide into the No. 3 role.

The Bills' Amari Cooper (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday reports, the fact Buffalo promoted receivers Jalen Virgil, KJ Hamler and Tyrell Shavers to the active roster just 24 hours before kickoff appears to be an indication the veteran wideout isn't likely to play. If that indeed comes to pass, Khalil Shakir and Mack Hollins would be set to operate as Buffalo's top two receivers with Keon Coleman (wrist) already ruled out, while tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox could also see a bump in targets.

The Jaguars' Brian Thomas (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Thomas is expected to play. Thomas will once again serve as Jacksonville's No. 1 receiver even with fellow wideout Gabe Davis expected to return from his shoulder injury, but he'll be catching passes from Mac Jones with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) already ruled out.

The Jaguars' Gabe Davis (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Davis is expected to play. In his projected return from a one-game absence, the veteran speedster should slide back into the No. 2 role while Parker Washington serves as the No. 3 receiver for spot starter Mac Jones.

The Buccaneers' Mike Evans (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the 49ers after once again missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Chris Godwin (IR, ankle), rookie Jalen McMillan (questionable, hamstring) Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard are in line to serve as the top three receivers for Tampa Bay, while running back Rachaad White and tight end Cade Otton (31 targets in last three games) will also be projected for an increase in pass-catching work.

The Lions' Jameson Williams has completed his two-game league suspension and will play in Sunday night's game against the Texans after practicing in full all week. Williams will slide back into the No. 2 receiver role, bumping Tim Patrick and Kalif Raymond down a notch each on the depth chart.

The Bills' Keon Coleman (wrist) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In the talented rookie's absence and a potential one for Amari Cooper (wrist), Khalil Shakir could move up all the way back to the No. 1 receiver role, while Mack Hollins, Curtis Samuel, and tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox will all have a chance for at least a slight increase in targets.

The Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) remains out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In Smith-Schuster's ongoing absence, DeAndre Hopkins, Xavier Worthy and Justin Watson will serve as Patrick Mahomes' top three targets versus a tough Denver defense.

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after putting in two limited practices and a full session this week following a two-game absence due to a hip injury. Jennings projects to slot into the No. 2 receiver role in his return with Brandon Aiyuk (IR, knee) gone for the season.

The Buccaneers' Jalen McMillan (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If McMillan were unable to play, Trey Palmer would move into the de facto No. 1 receiver role for Tampa Bay and Sterling Shepard would serve as the No. 2 receiver, while both Rachaad White and Cade Otton would be in line for even more pass-catching work.

The Chargers' DJ Chark is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans after missing the first eight games of the season due to a groin injury. Chark was activated from injured reserve on Saturday, Nov. 2 but wasn't active for Los Angeles' win over the Browns the next day. In his expected season debut, he's likely to slot into the No. 4 receiver role behind Joshua Palmer, Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

The Rams' Jordan Whittington is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Dolphins after practicing in full all week following a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury. In his return, the rookie may slot into no higher than the No. 5 receiver role with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua now both healthy atop the depth chart.

The Saints' Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Chris Olave (IR, concussion), Mason Tipton and veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling will serve as New Orleans' top two receivers versus Atlanta.

The 49ers' Chris Conley (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Ronnie Bell and Jacob Cowing could split No. 4 receiver snaps.

TIGHT ENDS

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Goedert will return to his customary top tight end role, while Grant Calcaterra, who posted an 8-88 line on eight targets in the last two games, will head back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

The Jets' Tyler Conklin (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals but was able to practice in full all week. If Conklin can't play, Jeremy Ruckert would be set to operate as New York's top tight end versus Arizona.

KICKERS

The Commanders' Austin Seibert (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers despite finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. In his stead, veteran Zane Gonzalez, who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday, will serve as Washington's placekicker versus Pittsburgh in what will be his first taste of regular-season action since 2021 with the Panthers.

The Vikings' Will Reichard (quadriceps) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In Reichard's absence, John Parker Romo, who converted 17 of 19 field-goal attempts for the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023, will serve as Minnesota's placekicker beginning with Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The 49ers' Jake Moody is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after putting in two limited practices and one full session this week following a three-game absence due to an ankle injury.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Commanders' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

The Saints' Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The 49ers' Charvarius Ward (personal) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Cowboys' DaRon Bland (foot) remains out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Chargers' Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Eagles' Darius Slay is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys after a one-game absence due to a groin injury.

The Titans' L'Jarius Sneed (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Safeties

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams.

The Cardinals' Jalen Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Buccaneers' Jordan Whitehead (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Patriots' Marte Mapu (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The 49ers' Malik Mustapha (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Bears' Jaquan Brisker (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Rams' Kamren Curl (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Titans' Quandre Diggs (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.

The Buccaneers' Tykee Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

The 49ers' Nick Bosa (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Lions' Za'Darius Smith (personal) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Texans. As per early Sunday reports, Smith isn't expected to be ready to play after just having been traded from the Browns on Tuesday.

The Chiefs' Mike Danna is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos after a three-game absence due to a pectoral injury.

The Patriots' Daniel Ekuale (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Dolphins' Zach Sieler is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Rams after a two-game absence due to an orbital injury.

Linebackers

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles. As per early Sunday reports, Parsons will make his return from a four-game absence versus Philadelphia.

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Chargers' Khalil Mack (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

The Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) is out for Sunday night's game against the Texans.

The Rams' Christian Rozeboom (neck) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Vikings' Blake Cashman (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Patriots' Christian Elliss (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Jets' C.J. Mosley (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Vikings' Ivan Pace (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Cowboys' Eric Kendricks (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.