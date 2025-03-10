Fantasy Football
Darius Slayton headshot

Darius Slayton News: Staying in New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 4:07pm

Slayton re-signed with the Giants on a three-year, $36 million contract Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Slayton will remain with the only organization he's known since being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 Draft. Through six seasons, he's surpassed 700 receiving yards four times and 40 catches on four occasions while scoring 21 touchdowns in 92 regular-season games. The primary question mark is who will be throwing passes to Slayton and fellow WRs Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson in 2025, as Tommy DeVito currently is the only QB under contract with the Giants.

