Darrell Taylor News: Lands in Houston

Taylor signed a one-year, $5.25 million deal with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Taylor struggled during his one-year stint with the Bears in 2024, recording 32 total tackles, including a career-low 3.0 sacks, along with two passes defended and two forced fumbles over 16 appearances (no starts). However, the 27-year-old tallied 21.5 sacks with the Seahawks from 2021 to 2023, making this signing a potential upside addition to an already standout Texans pass-rush unit. Taylor is likely to play behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter in 2025, serving as a rotational edge rusher.