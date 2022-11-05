Gameday Injuries: Week 9

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In the star back's absence, Deon Jackson

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after sandwiching a pair of limited sessions around a missed Thursday session. As per Saturday reports, Tannehill traveled to Kansas City with the team and will be a game-time decision. Tennessee has promoted Logan Woodside from the practice squad for a second straight week to back up Malik Willis in the event Tannehill ultimately sits out.

The Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. Whenever Ryan is deemed healthy enough to suit up again, he's expected to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Sam Ehlinger , a role fellow veteran Nick Foles will continue to versus New England.

We have six teams on bye in Week 9, which does help make it one of the lightest injury reports of the season. As usual, the receiver position has been hit the hardest, but there are some big-name absences at running back and tight end as well. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest news as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

We have six teams on bye in Week 9, which does help make it one of the lightest injury reports of the season. As usual, the receiver position has been hit the hardest, but there are some big-name absences at running back and tight end as well. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest news as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. Whenever Ryan is deemed healthy enough to suit up again, he's expected to serve as the No. 2 quarterback behind Sam Ehlinger, a role fellow veteran Nick Foles will continue to versus New England.

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after sandwiching a pair of limited sessions around a missed Thursday session. As per Saturday reports, Tannehill traveled to Kansas City with the team and will be a game-time decision. Tennessee has promoted Logan Woodside from the practice squad for a second straight week to back up Malik Willis in the event Tannehill ultimately sits out.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. In the star back's absence, Deon Jackson and the newly acquired Zack Moss could handle the majority of backfield work, with an occasional assist from veteran practice-squad call-up Phillip Lindsay.

The Lions' D'Andre Swift (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, Swift is expected to play, albeit in a limited role like the one he filled in Week 8, which consisted of 10 touches. Consequently, Jamaal Williams, who recorded two touchdowns against the Dolphins last Sunday, should continue to serve as a de facto lead back versus his old Green Bay squad.

The Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the last four games and is expected to play Sunday against the Chargers. Patterson's return will up the overall upside of the Falcons' attack, and he could reclaim a lead-back role while pushing Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley into more complementary roles.

The Cardinals' James Conner (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after practicing in limited fashion all week. Per early Sunday reports, Conner is expected to suit up versus Seattle barring any setbacks in pregame warmups. If the veteran does return to action, it should equate to a hit of some degree to Eno Benjamin's snaps.

The Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill could handle the majority of the ground-game work for Baltimore, while Mike Davis could operate as the No. 3 back.

The Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Harris is unlikely to play versus Indianapolis. In his likely absence, Rhamondre Stevenson, who posted 237 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 44 carries when Harris played just six snaps in Week 5 and missed all of Week 6, will be in line to handle a heavy workload versus Indianapolis.

The Rams' Cam Akers is off the injury report after serving as a healthy scratch the last two games while a trade was reportedly being explored. As per early Sunday reports, Akers is expected to be active against the Buccaneers, and how much he plays will be predicated on the flow of the game. Darrell Henderson should continue to enjoy a solid role to an extent, although Akers' return certainly lends uncertainty to his teammate's usage as well.

The Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. In his absence, D'Onta Foreman, who's put together back-to-back 118-yard performances, will continue handling lead-back duties with Raheem Blackshear and Spencer Brown set to operate as complementary options.

The Saints' Mark Ingram (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his absence, Dwayne Washington will serve as Alvin Kamara's backup, and the latter could see a few extra carries as well.

The Commanders' J.D. McKissic (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, Antonio Gibson could serve as the primary pass-catching back for Washington, while Jonathan Williams should fill in as the No. 3 back.

The Cardinals' Darrel Williams (hip) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum and likely securing a No. 3 role at minimum for rookie Keaontay Ingram.

The Patriots' Pierre Strong (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Strong is unable to suit up, Kevin Harris could ascend to the No. 2 role behind Rhamondre Stevenson with Damien Harris (illness) doubtful to play.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. Allen apparently aggravated his prior hamstring issue in some form during Los Angeles' Week 8 bye; in his absence and that of Mike Williams (ankle), Joshua Palmer will serve as the clear No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert versus Atlanta, while Austin Ekeler could also take on an even bigger pass-catching role than usual out of the backfield.

The Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence and that of Keenan Allen (hamstring), Joshua Palmer will serve as the clear No. 1 receiver for Justin Herbert versus Atlanta, while Austin Ekeler could also take on an even bigger pass-catching role than usual out of the backfield.

The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd could be primary beneficiaries in the form of more targets, while Mike Thomas should once again fill the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

The Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) was placed on injured reserve Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Chris Olave should continue to be a major beneficiary, while the likes of Jarvis Landry (ankle), Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and even the ultra-versatile Taysom Hill should serve as primary complementary options.

The Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) is out for Monday night's game against the Saints and is expected to miss the rest of the season due to upcoming Lisfranc surgery. The speedy second-year receiver's absence will make Devin Duvernay the primary deep threat for Lamar Jackson beginning with Monday night's game against the Saints, while Demarcus Robinson (groin) will serve as the No. 2 wideout if he can suit up.

The Jets' Corey Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. His absence should create more opportunities for the likes of Garrett Wilson, Denzel Mims, Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios.

The Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Lazard sits out again, Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins will be line to serve as Aaron Rodgers' top two targets, and both running back Aaron Jones and tight end Robert Tonyan could see a bump in targets as well.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In Parker's absence, rookie Tyquan Thornton and Nelson Agholor could both be in for some extra downfield targets.

The Lions' Josh Reynolds (back) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing the last two practices of the week. If Reynolds sits out, Khalif Raymond, who already has a 16-234 line on 22 targets over the last four games, would be in line to handle No. 2 receiver duties and most of Reynolds' usual downfield work as well.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer is off the injury report after missing Los Angeles' Week 7 loss to the Seahawks before the bye with a concussion. Palmer practiced in full all week and has fully cleared protocol, leaving him in line for No. 1 receiver duties Sunday versus the Falcons due to the absences of Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle).

The Ravens' Demarcus Robinson (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints after finishing the week with a missed Saturday session. If Robinson sits out, James Proche would likely move up to No. 2 receiver duties behind new top target Devin Duvernay.

The Packers' Christian Watson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after finishing the week with two limited sessions. If Watson sits out, Amari Rodgers could ascend to as high as the No. 3 role if Allen Lazard (shoulder) also sits out.

The Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Ravens after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Landry sits out a fifth straight contest, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and even rookie Rashid Shaheed should benefit from extra snaps and targets.

The Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, Curtis Samuel should serve in the No. 2 role, while Dyami Brown and Cam Sims could be in line for extra opportunity as well.

The Buccaneers' Russell Gage (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. His absence could equate to a possible split of No. 4 receiver snaps between Scotty Miller and Breshad Perriman.

The Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Dee Eskridge should be in line to handle No. 3 receiver duties versus Arizona.

The Rams' Van Jefferson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jefferson is unable to suit up, Ben Skowronek would return to the No. 3 role he handled prior to Jefferson's debut in Week 8.

The Chargers' DeAndre Carter (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after putting in a limited practice Friday. If the speedster is unable to suit up, Michael Bandy and Jason Moore would be in line to likely serve as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers behind Joshua Palmer with both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams out with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney is off the injury report after practicing in full all week following five consecutive absences at the end of his tenure with the Giants. Toney is therefore expected to make his Kansas City debut versus the Titans on Sunday night, although how extensive his participation is remains to be seen.

The Jaguars' Jamal Agnew (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing in limited fashion all week. Undrafted rookie Tim Jones should see more opportunity if Agnew is unable to suit up.

The Seahawks' Penny Hart (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. If he sits out, Dareke Young would be in line to move to No. 4 receiver duties.

TIGHT ENDS

The Ravens' Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Saints after missing practice all week. In the star tight end's likely absence, rookie Isaiah Likely is in line to serve as the top pass-catching option at tight end, with Josh Oliver and Nick Boyle rotating in as well.

The Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Waller is unlikely to suit up versus Jacksonville. In Waller's likely absence, Foster Moreau should once again handle primary tight end duties, while the rest of Las Vegas' pass-catching corps would also be line for some extra targets.

The Buccaneers' Cameron Brate (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams despite practicing in limited fashion all week. Rookie Cade Otton should continue serving as Tampa Bay's main pass-catching option at tight end.

The Chiefs' Jody Fortson (quadriceps/illness) is out for Sunday night's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. Noah Gray will be in line to serve as Travis Kelce's primary backup versus Tennessee.

The Chargers' Donald Parham (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday after suffering his injury in Wednesday's practice. In his absence, Gerald Everett will once again take on the majority of snaps at tight end, with Tre' McKitty and veteran Richard Rodgers serving as his backups.

The Lions' Brock Wright (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday. If Wright is able to suit up, he'll likely work in a fairly close timeshare with rookie fifth-round pick James Mitchell as Detroit plays its first game without the traded T.J. Hockenson.

KICKERS

The Chargers' Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. With backup Taylor Bertolet also going on the practice squad injured list due to a quadriceps injury, Cameron Dicker, who filled in for the Eagles' Jake Elliott back in Week 5 and made both his field-goal attempts and extra-point tries in that contest, will serve as Los Angeles' placekicker against Atlanta.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will miss the rest of the season.

The Bengals' Mike Hilton (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Vikings' Cameron Dantzler (neck) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Ravens' Marcus Peters (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Saints.

The Panthers' Donte Jackson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is out for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

The Patriots' Jack Jones (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Falcons' A.J. Terrell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Safeties

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Buccaneers Antoine Winfield (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Bills' Jordan Poyer (elbow) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Titans' Amani Hooker (shoulder) is out for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Dolphins' Eric Rowe (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Defensive Linemen

The Patriots' Deatrich Wise (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Colts' Kwity Paye is off the injury report after missing the last three games with ankle injury and will suit up against the Patriots on Sunday.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.

The Seahawks' Darrell Taylor (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Seahawks' Darrell Taylor (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Linebackers

The Commanders' Cole Holcomb (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Bills' Matt Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Packers' Preston Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Colts' E.J. Speed (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Raiders' Divine Deablo (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Titans' Bud Dupree (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs.