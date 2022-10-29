Gameday Injuries: Week 8

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after only getting

The Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. However, even if Ryan were healthy, Indianapolis has turned the page to second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger and plan to start him the remainder of the season.

The Broncos' Russell Wilson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London after missing the Week 7 loss to the Jets. Wilson will be looking to atone for a generally abysmal start to his tenure in Denver and a particularly ineffective Week 6 start against the Chargers where he completed just 53.6 percent of his passes for 188 yards in an overtime loss.

We're set for another nearly full slate of games Sunday, as only two teams are on bye. We also have another early-morning London clash on tap, and the injury report has lightened up some overall after some very busy weeks. There are some notable names coming and going, however, and the overall health outlook of the receiver position is still far from positive. With a good bit of news to sift through, let's take a look at the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News.

We're set for another nearly full slate of games Sunday, as only two teams are on bye. We also have another early-morning London clash on tap, and the injury report has lightened up some overall after some very busy weeks. There are some notable names coming and going, however, and the overall health outlook of the receiver position is still far from positive. With a good bit of news to sift through, let's take a look at the latest as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Broncos' Russell Wilson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London after missing the Week 7 loss to the Jets. Wilson will be looking to atone for a generally abysmal start to his tenure in Denver and a particularly ineffective Week 6 start against the Chargers where he completed just 53.6 percent of his passes for 188 yards in an overtime loss.

The Colts' Matt Ryan (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders after missing practice all week. However, even if Ryan were healthy, Indianapolis has turned the page to second-year signal-caller Sam Ehlinger and plan to start him the remainder of the season.

The Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after only getting a limited Thursday practice in this week. Tannehill's absence will lead to the first career start for rookie third-round pick Malik Willis, who's completed just one of four passes for six yards and rushed four times for 16 yards over two regular-season appearances thus far.

The Panthers' Baker Mayfield is off the injury report after missing the last two games with a high ankle sprain and was able to practice in full all week, but he'll still serve as the backup to PJ Walker versus the Falcons on Sunday.

RUNNING BACKS

The Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In Elliott's likely absence, Tony Pollard should enjoy a clear lead-back role, while Malik Davis, who's been promoted from the practice squad, and Qadree Ollison will serve as his backups.

The Lions' D'Andre Swift is off the injury report after missing the last three games with ankle and shoulder injuries. Swift should return without limitations and reenter a backfield timeshare with Jamaal Williams, with Swift likely to enjoy the larger pass-catching role of the two beginning with Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Cardinals' James Conner (ribs) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after downgrading to a missed practice Friday following a pair of limited sessions to start the week. Eno Benjamin, who rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while adding a 4-21 line through the air against the Saints in Week 7, is slated to take on a lead-back role once again in Conner's absence, with Darrel Williams (knee) potentially joining him as a complementary option if he can overcome his questionable tag.

The Rams' Cam Akers (personal) will remain out for Sunday's game against the 49ers as Los Angeles reportedly continues to seek trade opportunities for him. In his absence, Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown will remain the top backfield tandem for Los Angeles.

The Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his absence, D'Onta Foreman, who racked up 118 yards on 15 carries and added 27 yards on a pair of catches against the Buccaneers in Week 7 on just 27 snaps, is set to lead Carolina's backfield versus Atlanta, with Raheem Blackshear and Spencer Brown set to operate as complementary options.

The Cardinals' Darrel Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Williams is able to return from a two-game absence, he'll likely eat into rookie Keaontay Ingram's snaps behind starter Eno Benjamin.

The Seahawks' Travis Homer (ribs) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and he's expected to be active as a complementary option behind Kenneth Walker on Sunday against the Giants.

The 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Deebo Samuel (hamstring), could lead to more short-area passing game work for Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk, but Juszcyk's blocking prowess could also certainly make it more challenging for San Francisco to establish a consistent ground attack.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Raiders' Davante Adams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Per early Sunday reports, Adams, who is dealing with flu-like symptoms, was feeling better as of late Saturday night and is expected to play versus New Orleans. Were he to have a setback, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins (heel) would likely be among the biggest beneficiaries.

The Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is out for Monday night's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd could be primary beneficiaries in the form of more targets, while Mike Thomas will bump up to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

The 49ers' Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. Samuel's absence naturally creates a sizable vacuum in San Francisco's offense as a whole, one that recent acquisition Christian McCaffrey, who just completed his first full week of practice and film study with the team, may be uniquely qualified to fill. Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle may also be major beneficiaries of Samuel's absence, while Jauan Jennings (hamstring) and Ray-Ray McCloud could also be in line for a boost in involvement.

The Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but had worked back to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday reports, St. Brown has passed through concussion protocol and will fill his usual starting role versus Miami.

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday reports, Metcalf will suit up versus New York despite being carted off during the Week 7 win over the Chargers. If he were to have a setback or be limited, Marquise Goodwin would likely be a primary beneficiary.

The Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a full Thursday session this week. As per early Sunday reports, Lockett is expected to play through his injury for the second straight game if he holds up well in pregame warmups. Marquise Goodwin would be line to bump up to the No. 2 spot on the receiver depth chart for Seattle if Lockett were to have a setback or be limited.

The Saints' Michael Thomas (foot) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his continued absence, Chris Olave should be a major beneficiary, while the likes of Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should serve as primary complementary options.

The Texans' Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but finished the week with a full Friday practice. Cooks is expected to play per early Sunday reports, and he'll potentially be set for a bump in targets with Nico Collins (groin) sidelined.

The Jets' Corey Davis (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots after missing practice all week. His absence should create more opportunities for the likes of Garrett Wilson, the returning Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios.

The Patriots' Nelson Agholor (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Agholor is unable to play, Kendrick Bourne and rookie Tyquan Thornton could see more work behind starters DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers.

The Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. His absence, combined with that of Randall Cobb (IR-ankle), will leave Sammy Watkins to helm the receiving corps, with Romeo Doubs also set to see significant work as the No. 2 option and both running back Aaron Jones and tight end Robert Tonyan potentially in line for a bump in targets as well.

The Jets' Elijah Moore, who was a healthy scratch for the Week 7 win over the Broncos, will be active in Sunday's AFC East clash against the Patriots. Moore could actually jump back into a significant role just a week after reportedly asking for a trade, as Corey Davis (knee) will be out for New York versus New England.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Watson is able to return from a two-game absence, he could walk back into a significant role with Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb (IR-ankle) both unavailable versus Buffalo.

The Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders after missing practice all week. In his ongoing absence, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith should benefit from extra snaps and targets.

The Commanders' Dyami Brown (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practice in limited fashion all week. If Brown is able to suit up, he could enjoy a sizable downfield role with fellow speedster Jahan Dotson (hamstring) already ruled out.

The Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his absence, Curtis Samuel should serve in the No. 2 role, while Dyami Brown (groin) and Cam Sims could be in line for extra opportunity as well.

The Raiders' Mack Hollins (heel) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Hollins isn't able to suit up, Keelan Cole could work as the No. 3 wideout; however, if Hollins is active and Davante Adams (illness) is out or limited, the former could be in for a significant target share.

The Cowboys' Noah Brown (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. If Brown is unable to suit up, Kavontae Turpin and rookie Jalen Tolbert would likely be the biggest beneficiaries.

The Texans' Nico Collins (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans after missing practice all week. In the speedster's absence, Chris Moore could bump up to the No. 2 receiver role, while Phillip Dorsett could inherit some of Collins' downfield routes.

The Giants' Kenny Golladay (knee) remains out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after once again missing practice all week. In Golladay's absence, Wan'Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Marcus Johnson and David Sills are set to work as Daniel Jones' top four wideouts.

The Rams' Van Jefferson was activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing the first six games of the season while finishing his recovery from August knee surgery. Per head coach Sean McVay, the third-year wideout is expected to play a significant role beginning with Sunday's NFC West showdown against the 49ers, which should eat into the snaps of promising second-year receiver Ben Skowronek.

The Rams' Brandon Powell (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. If Powell is unable to suit up, Tutu Atwell may be in line to handle kickoff returns while Cooper Kupp could potentially draw some reps as a punt returner.

The Jaguars' Jamal Agnew (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos in London after practicing in limited fashion all week. Undrafted rookie Tim Jones should see more opportunity if Agnew is unable to suit up.

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. If Jennings can't suit up, Ray-Ray McCloud would likely bump up to what would amount to a No. 2 wideout role with Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out of action.

TIGHT ENDS

The Raiders' Darren Waller (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Waller sits out a second straight game, Foster Moreau, who posted a 3-28 line on five targets in his teammate's Week 7 absence, would once again be in line for starting duties, while the rest of Las Vegas' pass-catching corps would also be line for some extra targets.

The Browns' David Njoku (ankle) is out for Monday night's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In the athletic tight end's absence, Harrison Bryant should be in line to serve as the top pass-catching option at the position for Jacoby Brissett.

The Commanders' Logan Thomas (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Thomas is expected to suit up. If he's limited or has a setback, John Bates will be in line to handle starting tight end duties and likely see plenty of snaps with Cole Turner (concussion) already ruled out.

The Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Schultz is expected to suit up versus Chicago, with Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot on hand to take on a bigger workload should there be any setbacks.

The Saints' Juwan Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Raiders after finishing the week of two limited fashion all week. If Johnson can't suit up, Adam Trautman (ankle) could have the majority of tight end reps to himself if he can suit up, although Taysom Hill would also likely see snaps at the position.

The Giants' Daniel Bellinger (eye) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his absence, Tanner Hudson may serve as the top pass-catching option at tight end for Daniel Jones, although converted fullback Chris Myarick will also be on hand.

The Saints' Adam Trautman (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. If Trautman can't suit up, Juwan Johnson (hamstring) could have the majority of tight end reps to himself if he can suit up, although Taysom Hill would also likely see snaps at the position.

The Browns' Pharaoh Brown (concussion) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals but managed to work back to a limited practice Saturday. If Brown is able to suit up, he could be set for some work in the passing game behind Harrison Bryant with David Njoku (ankle) already ruled out.

The Dolphins' Durham Smythe (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday game against the Lions after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Smythe is unable to suit up, Mike Gesicki would be in line for another solid workload as the main pass-catching option at tight end.

KICKERS

The Steelers' Chris Boswell (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles after missing Friday's practice. In his absence, rookie Nick Sciba, who was on the roster in preseason and posted an 89.9 percent success rate on 89 field-goal attempts during his career at Wake Forest, will serve as Pittsburgh's placekicker against Philadelphia.

The Cardinals' Matt Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Prater is unable to suit up altogether, Rodrigo Blankenship, who made both his field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries in Week 7 against the Saints while filling in for Prater, would once again handle full placekicking duties. However, if Prater is healthy enough to be deemed active, head coach Kliff Kingsbury mentioned earlier in the week the veteran could handle field goals and extra points while Blankenship was limited to kickoffs.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Saints' Paulson Adebo (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Bengals' Eli Apple (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Browns.

The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is out for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

The Falcons' A.J. Terrell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Cardinals' Byron Murphy (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings. As per early Sunday reports, Murphy is expected to play.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Bengals.

The Panthers' Jaycee Horn (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Commanders' William Jackson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Steelers' Levi Wallace (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Safeties

The Raiders' Johnathan Abram (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Lions' DeShon Elliott (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Patriots' Adrian Phillips (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Cowboys' Malik Hooker (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. As per early Sunday reports, Hooker is a true game-time decision.

The Falcons' Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) is out for Sunday's game the Panthers.

Defensive Linemen

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Colts' Kwity Paye (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Seahawks' Darrell Taylor (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Giants' Leonard Williams (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Linebackers

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. As per early Sunday reports, the standout edge rusher is expected to suit up versus Chicago.

The Packers' Rashan Gary (concussion) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills.

The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Commanders' Cole Holcomb (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals.

The Bengals' Logan Wilson is off the injury report after missing the Week 7 win over the Falcons and will play Monday night against the Browns.

The Colts' Shaquille Leonard is off the injury report after missing the last three games with back and nose injuries and will play on a limited snap count against the Commanders on Sunday.

The Panthers' Frankie Luvu (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.