Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dayo Odeyingbo headshot

Dayo Odeyingbo News: Heads to Windy City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Odeyingbo is in line to sign a three-year, $48 million contract with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Odeyingbo will depart Indianapolis after four seasons with the Colts. In 2024, the Vanderbilt product recorded 31 combined tackles, including his lowest sack total since rookie season with 3.0. He'll figure to be a prominent piece on the Bears' defensive line in 2025.

Dayo Odeyingbo
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now