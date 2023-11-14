IDP Analysis Week 10: Week 10 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

The Steelers are running out of bodies among their middle linebacker corps, as they've lost Cole Holcomb (knee) and Kwon Alexander (Achilles) in back-to-back weeks. They'll likely be forced to promote someone from their practice squad as a result, but Robinson should be in the best position to succeed. The Pittsburgh defense funnels tackle opportunities to its inside linebackers, as Holcomb had 54 stops in eight games before going down and

The Chargers didn't do much to replace Nasir Adderley after he retired this offseason, which put Gilman in a position to pick up snaps at free safety. He's had an inconsistent season primarily due to injury, as he missed Weeks 4 through 7 with a groin issue. Gilman has ramped up in three games since his return, which culminated in him playing 100 percent of defensive snaps while tallying seven tackles Sunday against Detroit. In addition to 33 tackles across six games, he's also chipped in four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered. Gilman is a name to know down the stretch.

Week 10 is in the books and we have some particularly impressive performances on the defensive side of the ball, highlighted by Roquan Smith 's 21 tackles against the Browns and Zaire Franklin's 15 stops while playing in Frankfurt against the Patriots. We also saw both Sheldon Rankins and Dayo Odeyingbo tally three sacks. Let's look at some of the other notable performances of the week.

Week 10 is in the books and we have some particularly impressive performances on the defensive side of the ball, highlighted by Roquan Smith's 21 tackles against the Browns and Zaire Franklin's 15 stops while playing in Frankfurt against the Patriots. We also saw both Sheldon Rankins and Dayo Odeyingbo tally three sacks. Let's look at some of the other notable performances of the week.

Risers

Alohi Gilman, S

The Chargers didn't do much to replace Nasir Adderley after he retired this offseason, which put Gilman in a position to pick up snaps at free safety. He's had an inconsistent season primarily due to injury, as he missed Weeks 4 through 7 with a groin issue. Gilman has ramped up in three games since his return, which culminated in him playing 100 percent of defensive snaps while tallying seven tackles Sunday against Detroit. In addition to 33 tackles across six games, he's also chipped in four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered. Gilman is a name to know down the stretch.

Mark Robinson, LB

The Steelers are running out of bodies among their middle linebacker corps, as they've lost Cole Holcomb (knee) and Kwon Alexander (Achilles) in back-to-back weeks. They'll likely be forced to promote someone from their practice squad as a result, but Robinson should be in the best position to succeed. The Pittsburgh defense funnels tackle opportunities to its inside linebackers, as Holcomb had 54 stops in eight games before going down and Alexander had 41 in nine contests. Elandon Roberts is also a winner, as his solid role only became more secure.

Dorance Armstrong, DE

The entire Dallas defense got things done against the Giants on Sunday, so in that regard, Armstong's sack didn't stand out. However, the performance adds to what is now a three-game stretch during which he's drastically increased his ability to get after the quarterback. Across his last three games, he has racked up 2.5 sacks, and he also has one quarterback hit in each of his last four contests. The Dallas defense is still well above average, but if the unit takes a step forward in the second half, Armstrong could be a big part of the progress.

D.J. Wonnum, EDGE

Troy Dye, LB

We'll stop for a double dip in Minnesota, a unit that deserves credit for being far better overall than anticipated to begin the season. As could be expected, several impressive individual performances have followed. Josh Metellus has been a revelation this season, while D.J. Wonnum looks to be the next in line to take a step forward. He needs only 35 defensive snaps to surpass his total from last season and has already beaten his sack total. Much of that production has come in the last few weeks, as he has four sacks in his last five games.

Meanwhile, there could be at least some short-term opportunity in the linebacker corps after Jordan Hicks (leg) underwent surgery. It's unclear how long he may be out, but the Vikings reunited with old friend Anthony Barr, and coach Kevin O'Connell said they don't expect Hicks back for a Week 11 matchup against the Bears. Ivan Pace is likely to take over in the middle of the defense and wear the green dot, but Dye also got his first defensive snaps of the year in Week 10. Of course, Barr is lurking, but Dye looks to be next in line for opportunity. He's a decent stream this week.

Leonard Williams, DE

The Seahawks gave up a significant amount of draft capital to acquire Williams at the trade deadline, and he delivered his first sack for the team against the Commanders. He creates a fearsome duo with Boye Mafe, who tallied yet another sack as well. They will help the rest of the defense by creating pressure on the quarterback, or by requiring so much attention from the offensive line that it frees up room for other playmakers on the defensive unit.

Fallers

Terrell Edmunds, S

Edmunds bounced between a starting and backup role in Philadelphia to begin the season. There's no shame in that, given the stacked nature of the defense, but it was still a dent to his fantasy value. He was then dealt to Tennessee as part of the Kevin Byard trade, which seemed to give him a fresh start, with perhaps a full-time role to follow. That hasn't been the case, as he played only 16 percent of defensive snaps against the Buccaneers on Sunday, down significantly from his showing in Week 9.