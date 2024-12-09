Demarcus Robinson Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury

Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Robinson (shoulder) sustained an AC joint sprain during Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills, making his status uncertain for Thursday's road matchup against the 49ers, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Robinson finished with zero catches (one target) during Sunday's high-scoring affair, though he had a number of notable plays, including what would have been a 56-yard catch, wiped away by penalties. He also briefly left the game due to a shoulder injury, but was able to retake the field. McVay said he hopes Robinson's availability for Week 15 won't be impacted, but the veteran wideout's practice status will need to be monitored leading up to Thursday's contest.