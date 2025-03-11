Demarcus Robinson News: Headed to San Francisco

Robinson is slated to sign a two-year contract with the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson hauled in a combined 57 passes for 876 yards and 11 touchdowns in 33 games across his two seasons with the Rams and will now head to San Francisco. The 30-year-old will likely serve as the team's top depth receiver behind Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall during the 2025 campaign and could see extended playing time early in the season if Aiyuk is not fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered last November.