Derrick Barnes Injury: Sticking around in Motor City
Detroit signed Barnes (knee) to a three-year, $25.5 million extension Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Barnes only played in three games in the 2024 season due to suffering damage to his MCL and PCL in Week 3 at Arizona, and the Lions' defense seemed to feel the impact of his absence the rest of the way. He projects as one of Detroit's starting linebackers in 2025.
