Derrick Barnes headshot

Derrick Barnes Injury: Sticking around in Motor City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 10:27am

Detroit signed Barnes (knee) to a three-year, $25.5 million extension Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Barnes only played in three games in the 2024 season due to suffering damage to his MCL and PCL in Week 3 at Arizona, and the Lions' defense seemed to feel the impact of his absence the rest of the way. He projects as one of Detroit's starting linebackers in 2025.

Derrick Barnes
Detroit Lions
