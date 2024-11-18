Dontayvion Wicks News: Shut out once more

Wicks was targeted once and did not catch a pass in Sunday's 20-19 victory over the Bears.

Wicks did not record a reception in the final game Green Bay played before its Week 10 bye, and that was the case again Sunday. Wicks has shown he can produce when given the opportunity, but he simply is not getting those right now, as over the last three games his team played he averaged just 22.7 snaps per contest while totaling only six targets. It might take an injury to Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs or Christian Watson for Wicks to regain a prominent spot in the game plan.