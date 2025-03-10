Dorian Thompson-Robinson News: Dealt to Philly

Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick were traded to the Eagles on Monday in exchange for Kenny Pickett, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 2023 fifth-round pick appeared in 15 games (five starts) for the Browns over the past two seasons, completing 121 of his 230 pass attempts for 880 yards, one touchdown and 10 interceptions. Additionally, Thompson-Robinson rushed for 187 yards on 35 attempts. The 25-year-old now gets a fresh start in Philadelphia, where he's expected to sit behind Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee, serving as the team's No. 3 quarterback.