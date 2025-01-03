NFL Week 18 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

I'm feeling a bit more refreshed after the holidays. The end of the NFL season is always a bittersweet time for me, because on one hand my schedule becomes far less chaotic and more structured, but it comes at the expense of the thing I like most of all: professional football. Thanks to a few solid weeks towards the end here, we're going to finish with a better W/L record than last season, my first full year picking every game against the spread. It's a significant accomplishment to me, even though realistically it doesn't have much baring on my career or checkbook. I'll outline that feeling a bit more next week when we do a similar column for the postseason, but for now I just wanted to thank everyone who has stopped in for an article or two over the year. This has been one of the most read columns across any RotoWire publication throughout the NFL season and I don't take that responsibility lightly.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 18 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 18 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 18 Predictions

Week 17 Record ATS: 7-9

Week 17 Record on Totals: 9-7

Season Record ATS: 141-114-4

Season Record on Totals: 129-125-1

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 18 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Browns vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Ravens Ravens -19.5 Baltimore -2400; Cleveland +1200 41.5

I think there's a dramatic upgrade from Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Bailey Zappe, and that's acknowledging that the former Patriots quarterback has a career 11:12 TD:INT ratio and a miniscule 6.8 average yards per attempt. DTR is simply that much worse. This is a massive spread, and should this line hold it would be the third highest number of the past five years. In that sample, five of the six largest spreads all ended up covering, but I think it's worth pointing out none of them were divisional matchups. The Ravens will win, that I have no doubt, but a nearly three-score difference is a pretty massive number for an AFC North game regardless.

Spread Pick: Browns +19.5

Total Pick: Under 41.5

Bengals vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Steelers Bengals -2.5 Cincinnati -135; Pittsburgh +114 47.5

There's a faint possibility the Steelers win the division, but that's reliant on the Ravens losing which....well that's outlined above. Still, I don't think Pittsburgh will rest its starters Saturday night because a win would put them in the No. 5 seed and likely a first-round favored matchup against the Texans come the playoffs. Obviously everyone knows the stakes for the Bengals, who have clawed their way back into playoff contention, but just because Cincinnati has more to play for doesn't mean the Steelers will just gift them the win.

Spread Pick: Steelers +2.5

Total Pick: Over 47.5

Panthers vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Falcons Falcons -7.5 Atlanta -410; Carolina +320 48.5

I'm a bit nervous about this game. Obviously the Falcons have plenty to play for, even though realistically they won't make the playoffs. But the Panthers have played better over the past two months-ish and again, these divisional games can get a bit weird. Carolina is likely missing a ton of key pieces defensively, which is ultimately why I'd rather lean towards Atlanta's direction. I know it's popular to do moneyline parlays with every team that has stakes on the line, but I guess I'd be a bit wary including the Falcons in any sort of multi-leg bets. They haven't been a sure thing all season.

Spread Pick: Falcons -7.5

Total Pick: Over 48.5

Commanders vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Cowboys Commanders -6 Washington -270; Dallas +220 43.5

I don't really understand why this one is any different than ATL/CAR above. Unless I'm missing something the Commanders are clearly going to play their starters in an effort to maintain the No. 6 seed. This is probably the most obvious lock of the early-afternoon slate.

Spread Pick: Commanders -6

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Bears vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Packers Packers -10 Green Bay -455; Chicago +350 41.5

I wish Chicago's moneyline was a bit better because I think they can outright win this one. It's entirely possible Green Bay could end up resting its starters if the score between Washington/Dallas gets as gruesome as I think it could. Realistically Chicago has way more to play for in terms of ending the season on a high note, and ending the multi-year losing streak to the Packers. It's the Bears so obviously anything can happen, but this should be the one game over the past two months they actually come to play.

Spread Pick: Bears +10

Total Pick: Under 41.5

Jaguars vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Colts Colts -4.5 Indianapolis -205; Jacksonville +170 43.5

I don't really know what to make of this game. I was all in on the Colts last week and I was incredibly let down, so understandably I'm a bit concerned backing them again. No Anthony Richardson (back) doesn't really change the outcome in my mind. There is absolutely zero reason to have any sort of action in this contest though because the AFC South as a whole should probably be banned betting wise to end the season.

Spread Pick: Colts -4.5

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Bills vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Patriots Bills -2.5 Buffalo -135; New England +114 36.5

Bills backups against the Patriots starters? Ironically New England absolutely has more to play for in the sense that if they lose they claim the No. 1 overall pick. Every team that has had the inside track on the first overall pick (Giants, Raiders) over the past couple of weeks has won games in what feels like an effort to spite ownership who will surely fire both head coaches in the offseason. Is it possible to hedge a Bills bet with a Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo firing?

Spread Pick: Bills -2.5

Total Pick: Under 36.5

Giants vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Eagles Eagles -2.5 Philadelphia -130; New York +110 37.5

It looks like the entire Philadelphia offense will rest in this game whereas the Giants should effectively be healthy enough. It feels gross, but I don't think New York is that bad offensively, right?

Spread Pick: Giants +2.5

Total Pick: Under 37.5

Saints vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Buccaneers Buccaneers -14 Tampa Bay -900; New Orleans +600 43.5

Unlike the Ravens matchup, this should be a complete domination. Buccaneers obviously have everything to play for and the Saints are completely battered. I'd sooner take a bet or two on New Orleans scoring under 10 points than assuming they have a chance to get a backdoor cover in this one.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -14

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Texans vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Titans Titans -1.5 Tennessee -125; Houston +105 37

Tony Pollard has a significant number of contract incentives on the line in this game and the Texans have effectively nothing to play for with the pitiful AFC South already locked up. Tennessee obviously can find a way to lose any game, but I'd be a bit surprised if they outright lose to Houston's backups.

Spread Pick: Titans -1.5

Total Pick: Under 37

49ers vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Cardinals Cardinals -4.5 Arizona -218; San Francisco +180 42.5

No Brock Purdy (elbow) obviously hinders San Fran's offense, and frankly I'd be a bit surprised if a bunch of the other injured players like George Kittle (ankle/hamstring) and Deebo Samuel (ribs/wrist) play either. In the case of the former, Kittle is obviously a warrior and has a real chance at getting All-Pro honors in a really difficult position should he play. But in a season that started with horrendous vibes that never really stopped, it might be a bit refreshing for the 49ers starters to get an early reset on a difficult season.

Spread Pick: Cardinals -4.5

Total Pick: Over 42.5

Chiefs vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Broncos Broncos -10.5 Denver -600; Kansas City +440 40.5

I mean surely the Broncos will beat Kansas City's backups, right? Real stakes on the line for Denver, at home and against a bitter divisional rival....there really can only be outcome in my mind. Or rather, I don't want to twist my brain into thinking how a different outcome could occur.

Spread Pick: Broncos -10.5

Total Pick: Over 40.5

Seahawks vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Rams Seahawks -6.5 Seattle -258; Los Angeles +210 38.5

The Rams will effectively bench every single relevant offensive starter Sunday. Geno Smith has significant contract incentives provided he passes over 185 passing yards. Those two things alone feel like a confident guaranteed win for Seattle, to the point that I think this will be a complete snoozer.

Spread Pick: Seahawks -6.5

Total Pick: Under 38.5

Chargers vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Raiders Chargers -4.5 Los Angeles -192; Las Vegas +160 41.5

If the Steelers were to lose to the Bengals on Saturday, the Chargers will have the No. 5 seed to play for, but otherwise this might just be a nothing burger. That being said, I think Los Angeles' backups are still plenty capable of winning against the Raiders, and what's more, there's real contract incentives for J.K. Dobbins too provided he gets something like 50-plus rushing yards. Maybe I should be more consistent with my picks as I've went against a bunch of teams that haven't had stakes on the line, but I just believe Jim Harbaugh will get his backups ready at minimum against this pitiful Vegas team.

Spread Pick: Chargers -4.5

Total Pick: Over 41.5

Dolphins vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Jets Dolphins -0.5 Miami -118; New York -102 38.5

Should the Broncos win, the Dolphins will be eliminated from playoff contention. Tua Tagovailoa (hip) likely won't play and it's possible Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness), Jaylen Waddle (knee) and Terron Armstead (knee) are all unavailable. Because Denver plays at the same time as this game, Miami won't really know where they stand and therefore shouldn't bench any starters. But that's a lot of offensive power that seems significantly banged up, and it's possible Aaron Rodgers and the Jets could do their fans one more disservice and win this game that effectively everyone (aside from Vegas?) assumes they'll lose.

Spread Pick: Jets +0.5

Total Pick: Under 38.5

Vikings vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Lions Lions -2.5 Detroit -148; Minnesota +124 56.5

I'm so excited for this game. After watching what is going to be a pretty miserable Week 18, we at least are going to be rewarded with the most important regular season game in the past two decades. At some point all the injuries the Lions have accumulated over the year will manifest, right? Perhaps powered by the possibility of a bye week Detroit could withstand Minnesota's haymakers, but if this game gets close to the over, that could be bad news for the Lions. Either way, kick your feet back, take effectively every over you can from a prop perspective and watch two of the best teams in the NFC battle for supremacy. This should be a good one.

Spread Pick: Vikings +2.5

Total Pick: Over 56.5

NFL Week 18 Best Bets

Last week was arguably my best of the season in this section, going 6-2, and it would have been a complete sweep if not for the Colts completely falling apart against the Giants. Five of this six hits were plus-money calls in the neighborhood of double/triple odds too! While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 18

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for Week 18. If you're not signed up at BetMGM yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our NFL best bets for Week 18 at BetMGM.

(+127) Broncos, Seahawks and Chargers three-leg moneyline parlay

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 18

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for NFL Week 18. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

Boosts > Zay Flowers and Jerry Jeudy each over 59.5 receiving yards (+320)

Boosts> Bo Nix over 224.5 passing yards and 19.5 rushing yards (+250)

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 18

DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for Week 18 of the NFL season. here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

(-108) Commanders -6.5

(-265) Players Specials > Mike Evans to have 5+ receptions and 85+ yards

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 18

One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

(-105) Weekly Specials > Joe Burrow , Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson to combine for 6+ passing touchdowns

(-104) Hypothetical matchups> Steelers -1.5 over Texans

(-105) Hypothetical matchups> Eagles -3 over Packers

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 18

BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on NFL Week 18.

(+1050) Three-item SGP between NO/TB - Mike Evans over 102.5 receiving yards, Marquez Valdes-Scantling anytime touchdown and Baker Mayfield over 251.5 passing yards

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 18

Fanatics Sportsbook is ringing in its first full NFL season. You can get in on the action at Fanatics by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days that your account is active. Here are our favorite picks this week using odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.