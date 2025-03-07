Gus Edwards News: Slated to be released

The Chargers have informed Edwards that he will be released, which will make him a free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Edwards has one year remaining on the two-year deal he signed with Los Angeles last March, but it doesn't look like he'll be with the Chargers next season. The veteran tailback averaged a meager 3.6 yards per carry on 101 totes over 11 regular-season games last year, and he didn't contribute much in the passing game with just three catches for six yards. J.K. Dobbins instead emerged as the team's top back, and the Chargers could look to bring Dobbins back with Edwards expected to be out of the picture. By releasing Edwards, the Chargers will clear $3.13 million in cap space.