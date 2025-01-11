Gameday Injuries: Super Wild Card Weekend

The Rams' Matthew Stafford is not on the injury report ahead of Monday night's wild-card game against the Vikings after sitting out Week 18 for rest. The veteran signal-caller's return to action will lead to Jimmy Garoppolo reverting to his No. 2 role after throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after finishing the week with two full practices following a two-game absence at the end of the regular season due to a concussion and a finger injury. Hurts was able to practice in full the last two days of the week and clear concussion protocol, sending him into the weekend without any injury concerns attached. The talented signal-caller threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 33 rushing yards on 13 carries in the Week 1 win over Green Bay in Brazil.

After an exciting regular season, we've reached the start of what should be an even more thrilling postseason with plenty of powerhouse teams. The action kicks off with a six-game Super Wild Card Weekend, and we've got the latest on key players sporting injury designations for the high-stakes first-round matchups as of Saturday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 10 AM ET on Saturday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 10 AM ET on Saturday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

After an exciting regular season, we've reached the start of what should be an even more thrilling postseason with plenty of powerhouse teams. The action kicks off with a six-game Super Wild Card Weekend, and we've got the latest on key players sporting injury designations for the high-stakes first-round matchups as of Saturday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Eagles' Jalen Hurts is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after finishing the week with two full practices following a two-game absence at the end of the regular season due to a concussion and a finger injury. Hurts was able to practice in full the last two days of the week and clear concussion protocol, sending him into the weekend without any injury concerns attached. The talented signal-caller threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 33 rushing yards on 13 carries in the Week 1 win over Green Bay in Brazil.

The Rams' Matthew Stafford is not on the injury report ahead of Monday night's wild-card game against the Vikings after sitting out Week 18 for rest. The veteran signal-caller's return to action will lead to Jimmy Garoppolo reverting to his No. 2 role after throwing for 334 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks in Week 18 while starting in Stafford's stead.

The Eagles' Kenny Pickett is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after practicing in limited fashion all week following a Week 18 absence due to a rib injury. Pickett will return to the No. 2 quarterback role behind Jalen Hurts, who is off the injury report after missing the last two games of the season with a concussion and a finger injury. Consequently, Tanner McKee will revert to serving as the No. 3 quarterback, likely in an emergency capacity.

RUNNING BACKS

The Eagles' Saquon Barkley is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after sitting out Week 18 for rest. Barkley should be refreshed for a matchup against a Green Bay defense he recorded 109 rushing yards and two touchdowns against back in Week 1, numbers he complemented with a 2-23-1 receiving line.

The Rams' Kyren Williams is not on the injury report ahead of Monday night's wild-card game against the Vikings after sitting out Week 18 for rest. Williams will resume his usual clear-cut No. 1 role in Los Angeles' backfield, and with rookie Blake Corum having suffered a fractured forearm in Week 18 against the Seahawks, the former will have Ronnie Rivers and Cody Schrader backing him up.

The Vikings' Aaron Jones (quadriceps) is questionable for Monday night's wild-card game agains the Rams head into the final practice of the week Saturday following limited sessions Thursday and Friday. If Jones, who suffered the injury in the Week 18 loss to the Lions on Sunday, ultimately can't suit up, Cam Akers would be thrust into the No. 1 back role versus a Los Angeles defense that allowed 130.0 rushing yards per game during the regular season.

The Chargers' J.K. Dobbins (ankle) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's wild-card matchup against the Texans after practicing in limited fashion all week. Despite the injury designation, there is no indication that Dobbins won't be available against Houston in his usual lead-back role. Gus Edwards is also off the injury report after missing the last two games of the regular season with an ankle injury and will serve as Dobbins' primary backup.

The Chargers' Gus Edwards is off the injury report ahead of Saturday afternoon's wild-card matchup against the Texans after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Thursday session following a two-game absence at the end of the regular season due to an ankle injury. Edwards should return to his customary complementary back role alongside J.K. Dobbins, who's expected to start despite his questionable tag due to an ankle injury, and the former's return will relegate Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal to deep reserve roles.

The Ravens' Justice Hill is off the injury report ahead of Saturday night's wild-card matchup against the Steelers after finishing the week with two limited practices following a two-game absence due to a concussion to finish off the regular season. Hill's return will see him slot into his usual change-of-pace role alongside Derrick Henry while also bumping Keaton Mitchell back down to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart.

The Rams' Blake Corum (forearm) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after suffering the injury early in a Week 18 loss to the Seahawks. In his absence for Los Angeles' postseason run, Ronnie Rivers will likely serve as the No. 2 running back behind Kyren Williams.

The Vikings' Ty Chandler (illness) is questionable for Monday night's wild-card game against the Rams heading into the final practice of the week Saturday. If the backup running back can't play, it would reduce Minnesota's depth at the positon and also likely lead to Brandon Powell taking on kickoff-return duties in addition to his punt returner role.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Eagles' A.J. Brown is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after sitting out Week 18 for rest. Brown will slot back into his usual No. 1 role versus a Green Bay team he posted a 5-119-1 line on 10 targets against back in Week 1.

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after sitting out Week 18 for rest. Brown will slot back into his usual No. 2 receiver role versus a Green Bay team he produced a 7-84 line against on eight targets back in Week 1.

The Ravens' Zay Flowers (knee) is out for Saturday night's wild-card matchup against the Steelers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Rashod Bateman will profile as Baltimore's de facto No. 1 receiver, while Nelson Agholor and Tylan Wallace project to bump into the Nos. 2 and 3 roles, respectively. Additional targets could also be available for tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likley as a result of Flowers' absence.

The Bills' Amari Cooper is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Broncos after practicing in full all week following a Week 18 absence for personal reasons. Cooper should slot into his usual 1-A receiver role alongside Khalil Shakir versus a tough Denver defense.

The Rams' Puka Nacua is not on the injury report ahead of Monday night's wild-card game against the Vikings after sitting out Week 18 for rest. Nacua will slot back into his No. 1 receiver role after posting a 58-740-3 line on 75 targets over the final seven games of the regular season.

The Rams' Cooper Kupp is not on the injury report ahead of Monday night's wild-card game against the Vikings after sitting out Week 18 for rest. Kupp will slot back into his usual No. 2 receiver role versus Minnesota and will look for a significant boost in production after managing just four receptions for 53 yards on nine targets over the last three games of the regular season.

The Chargers' Quentin Johnston (thigh/illness) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's wild-card battle against the Texans after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a Wednesday absence. As per Friday night reports, Johnston is fully expected to play and should remain in the No. 2 receiver role versus Houston due to Joshua Palmer being ruled out for the contest.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer (foot) will remain out for Saturday afternoon's wild-card matchup against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Quentin Johnston, who posted a career-best 13-186 line on 14 targets in Week 18 against the Raiders and is fully expected to play through his pair of injuries, will continue in the No. 2 receiver role alongside Ladd McConkey.

The Packers' Christian Watson (knee) is out for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Eagles and is slated to go on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in a Week 18 loss to the Bears. In his absence the rest of the way, Dontayvion Wicks will move into the No. 3 receiver role and operate as a deep threat, while more opportunities should also be available for starters Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs.

The Texans' John Metchie (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's wild-card matchup against the Chargers after progressing from a Tuesday absence to limited and full sessions Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. If Metchie can't suit up, more opportunities will be available for Robert Woods and Diontae Johnson.

The Commanders' Jamison Crowder (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Buccaneers after practicing in limited fashion all week. If the veteran can't play, Luke McCaffrey will move into the No. 4 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Buccaneers' Cade Otton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Commanders after putting in a limited Wednesday practice and following it up with consecutive full sessions to close out the week. If Otton returns to action as appears likely, Payne Durham and Devin Culp will revert to their respective No. 2 and No. 3 spots on the depth chart.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Commanders.

The Commanders' Marshon Lattimore is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's wild-card matchup against the Buccaneers after a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Eagles' Darius Slay is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after sitting out Week 18 for rest.

Safeties

The Packers' Evan Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles.

The Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's wild-card game against the Commanders.

Defensive Linemen

The Texans' Will Anderson is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's wild-card matchup against the Chargers after sitting out Week 18 for rest.

The Eagles' Jalen Carter is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after sitting out Week 18 for rest.

Linebackers

The Eagles' Zack Baun is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after sitting out Week 18 for rest.

The Eagles' Nakobe Dean is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers after sitting out Week 18 for rest.

The Bills' Terrel Bernard is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's wild-card clash against the Broncos after a Week 18 absence due to a quadriceps injury.

The Chargers' Denzel Perryman (groin) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's wild-card game against the Texans.

The Vikings' Pat Jones (knee) is questionable for Monday night's wild-card game against the Rams heading into Saturday's final practice of the week.

The Packers' Quay Walker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card game against the Eagles.