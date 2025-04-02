Jake Moody News: Will face competition

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that the 49ers intend to bring in a veteran kicker "who's capable of taking that job" to compete with Moody this offseason, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Shanahan communicated a belief that competition could bring out the best in Moody going forward, saying "if he can overcome that, and beat out a capable guy, that'll show us he's ready for the season." A 2023 third-round pick, Moody's struggles in 2024 can be attributed in part to a high-ankle sprain, which forced him to miss three contests and could have continued to impact his performance upon return to the field. He converted just 71 percent of his field goals across 14 regular-season appearances, and made only four of nine field-goal attempts from 50+ yards out.