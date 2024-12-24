This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Week 17 Early Games:
Wednesday: Ravens at Texans, Chiefs at Steelers
Thursday: Seahawks at Bears
Saturday: Chargers at Patriots, Broncos at Bengals, Cardinals at Rams
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. NYJ
Note: Allen suffered an elbow contusion and briefly lost feeling in his right arm, but he said after the game that he'll be fine.
|2.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at HOU
|3.
|Jayden Daniels WAS vs. ATL
|4.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. DEN
Note: Burrow's leaky offensive line sprouted more holes in the second half last week when Amarius Mims got hurt, and he was constantly under siege as a result. That could be a problem against the Broncos.
|5.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. DET
|6.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. CAR
|7.
|Jared Goff DET at SF
|8.
|Jordan Love GB at MIN
|9.
|Bo Nix DEN at CIN
|10.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. ARI
Note: Stafford had a very modest performance in the cold last week, and the Rams were running the ball so well that they didn't turn to him as much.
|11.
|*Anthony Richardson IND at NYG
Note: Richardson had a second rushing touchdown overturned, preventing a big fantasy day in a game in which he only threw 11 passes.
|12.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at LAR
|13.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at CLE
Note: Tua's hip injury didn't seem to be an issue in Week 16 against the Niners.
|14.
|Sam Darnold MIN vs. GB
|15.
|Bryce Young CAR at TB
|16.
|*Caleb Williams CHI vs. SEA
Note: Williams threw for 334 yards against the Lions, bumping him up to 3,271 for the season. For all that went wrong this season for the Bears, Williams still has a small chance to set the Bears' single-season passing record - he needs 568 yards over the last two games to accomplish that.
|17.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at PIT
|18.
|Justin Herbert LAC at NE
|19.
|Russell Wilson PIT vs. KC
|20.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. BAL
Note: Losing Tank Dell in the third quarter made matters significantly worse for the already-struggling Texans offense.
|21.
|Cooper Rush DAL at PHI
|22.
|Geno Smith SEA at CHI
|23.
|*Michael Penix ATL at WAS
Note: Penix wasn't asked to do too much in his first start, buffeted by the Falcons' defense scoring twice against the Giants.
|24.
|Mason Rudolph TEN at JAX
|25.
|Drake Maye NE vs. LAC
|26.
|Aidan O'Connell LV at NO
|27.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ at BUF
Note: Rodgers injured his knee in the loss to the Rams and is iffy for this week's game against the Bills.
|28.
|Mac Jones JAC vs. TEN
|29.
|*Kenny Pickett PHI vs. DAL
Note: Pickett was pedestrian in relief of Jalen Hurts (concussion), and now he's dealing with a rib injury. If it comes down to it, the Eagles' third quarterback is Tanner McKee.
|30.
|Spencer Rattler NO vs. LV
|31.
|*Dorian Thompson-Robinson CLE vs. MIA
Note: DTR suffered a calf injury in the loss to the Bengals.
|32.
|*Drew Lock NYG vs. IND
Note: Lock injured his shoulder in the loss to the Falcons and underwent an MRI on Monday. According to coach Brian Daboll, Lock remains on track to start.
|33.
|Derek Carr NO vs. LV
|34.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. DAL
Note: Hurts left early in Sunday's loss to the Commanders and is currently in the concussion protocol.
|35.
|Tanner McKee PHI vs. DAL
|36.
|*Tyrod Taylor NYJ at BUF
Note: Check Aaron Rodgers' status later in the week if you're in a superflex league and are desperate.
|37.
|*Jameis Winston CLE vs. MIA
Note: Winston (shoulder) was inactive last week against the Bengals, but he might be back in play this week if Dorian Thompson-Robinson (calf) can't go. Otherwise, Bailey Zappe is the pivot.
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. DAL
|2.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at SF
|3.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. ARI
|4.
|Derrick Henry BAL at HOU
|5.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at WAS
|6.
|Josh Jacobs GB at MIN
|7.
|De'Von Achane MIA at CLE
|8.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at NYG
|9.
|Chase Brown CIN vs. DEN
|10.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB
|11.
|Bucky Irving TB vs. CAR
|12.
|Aaron Jones MIN vs. GB
|13.
|James Cook BUF vs. NYJ
|14.
|Breece Hall NYJ at BUF
|15.
|*Brian Robinson WAS vs. ATL
Note: Robinson couldn't power through the Eagles run defense, getting stopped on fourth down and also losing two fumbles.
|16.
|Joe Mixon HOU vs. BAL
|17.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. MIA
Note: Ford got the full lead back role in Week 16, and even got a short touchdown in the third quarter after D'Onta Foreman fumbled from the 1-yard line on the first drive.
|18.
|Tony Pollard TEN at JAX
|19.
|Rachaad White TB vs. CAR
|20.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA at CHI
Note: Charbonnet (oblique/elbow) was estimated as limited on Monday.
|21.
|Rico Dowdle DAL at PHI
|22.
|Gus Edwards LAC at NE
|23.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. KC
Note: Warren had far more snaps over Najee Harris on Saturday.
|24.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. SEA
|25.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at PIT
|26.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. TEN
|27.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at JAX
|28.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. KC
|29.
|Javonte Williams DEN at CIN
|30.
|*Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. IND
Note: Tracy aggravated an ankle injury in the loss to the Falcons.
|31.
|*Michael Carter ARZ at LAR
Note: Carter came in for the injured James Conner (knee) last week, but that was also with Trey Benson (ankle) inactive. We don't know yet whether Conner or Benson will be available to play.
|32.
|Kendre Miller NO vs. LV
|33.
|*Patrick Taylor SF vs. DET
Note: Though Taylor got the vast majority of running back snaps, he wasn't able to replicate the success of previous Niners backs. It didn't help that Trent Williams was out, and Williams will miss the final two games.
|34.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. TEN
|35.
|Kareem Hunt KC at PIT
|36.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. LAC
Note: Coach Jerod Mayo suggested that Antonio Gibson might start over Stevenson in Week 17 - Stevenson lost his third fumble of the season, and also was the targeted on a dropped lateral that became a Bills touchdown.
|37.
|*Ameer Abdullah LV at NO
Note: Abdullah got a touchdown and five catches last week, though Alexander Mattison had more touches.
|38.
|*Audric Estime DEN at CIN
Note: Ranking is pending Jaleel McLaughlin's status.
|39.
|Ray Davis BUF vs. NYJ
|40.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. IND
|41.
|*Antonio Gibson NE vs. LAC
Note: Gibson might get the start in Week 17 - will it be like earlier in the season where that means he gets the first series, only to revert to a backup role after the first drive?
|42.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. ATL
|43.
|Alexander Mattison LV at NO
|44.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at WAS
|45.
|Cam Akers MIN vs. GB
|46.
|Isaiah Davis NYJ at BUF
|47.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. NYJ
|48.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. DAL
|49.
|Chris Rodriguez WAS vs. ATL
|50.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at CLE
|51.
|Kimani Vidal LAC at NE
|52.
|Blake Corum LA vs. ARI
|53.
|Craig Reynolds DET at SF
|54.
|Kenny McIntosh SEA at CHI
|55.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. SEA
|56.
|Pierre Strong CLE vs. MIA
|57.
|Jaylen Wright MIA at CLE
|58.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. BAL
|59.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at PHI
|60.
|*D'Onta Foreman CLE vs. MIA
Note: Foreman fumbled his attempt to vulture a touchdown from Jerome Ford last week and wasn't seen again.
|61.
|Rasheen Ali BAL at HOU
|62.
|Braelon Allen NYJ at BUF
|63.
|*Sean Tucker TB vs. CAR
Note: Tucker is back to a firm third-back role - he had no offensive snaps on Sunday night.
|64.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at CHI
Note: Walker left Sunday's loss to the Vikings with an ankle injury and then didn't practice Monday. The Seahawks play on Thursday.
|65.
|*Travis Homer CHI vs. SEA
Note: Homer (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant on Monday.
|66.
|*Isaac Guerendo SF vs. DET
Note: The Niners expect Guerendo (hamstring/foot) to begin practicing on Thursday, which is the Niners' first practice of the week.
|67.
|*Trey Benson ARZ at LAR
Note: Benson (ankle) sat out the loss to the Panthers - he might get a chance to start this week if able, due to James Conner's knee injury.
|68.
|*James Conner ARZ at LAR
Note: Conner was tearing up the Panthers before leaving with a knee injury, after getting tackled on a hip-drop tackle earlier in the game. Coach Jonathan Gannon said there's a chance that Conner could play, but the Cardinals have been eliminated from the playoffs so I think it'll be unlikely.
|69.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. LV
Note: Kamara (groin) still wants to return this season and hasn't yet been ruled out for Week 17.
|70.
|*Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at CIN
|71.
|*Justice Hill BAL at HOU
Note: Hill (concussion) didn't practice Monday.
|72.
|*J.K. Dobbins LAC at NE
Note: The Chargers designated Dobbins (knee) to return from IR so as to open his practice window. It's possible that he'll play this week - we'll move him up accordingly once that starts happening.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. DEN
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. GB
|3.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. ARI
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at SF
|5.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
|6.
|Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
|7.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. BAL
|8.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL at PHI
Note: Lamb's reps were limited in second half after he landed awkwardly on his already-bad shoulder.
|9.
|*Davante Adams NYJ at BUF
Note: Adams had 13 targets compared to seven for Garrett Wilson in the loss to the Rams.
|10.
|*Brian Thomas JAC vs. TEN
Note: I love seeing that Mac Jones is feeding Thomas - he had a whopping 13 targets against the Raiders.
|11.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. ATL
|12.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at CIN
|13.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at CHI
|14.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at BUF
|15.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. DEN
Note: Higgins (knee/ankle) was limited in Tuesday's practice. He got the ankle twisted on a catch in the win over the Browns.
|16.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. IND
|17.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. GB
|18.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. NYJ
|19.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at CLE
|20.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. SEA
|21.
|*George Pickens PIT vs. KC
Note: Pickens (hamstring) fully practiced Tuesday and has been cleared for Wednesday's game against the Chiefs.
|22.
|Jameson Williams DET at SF
|23.
|Darnell Mooney ATL at WAS
|24.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. ARI
|25.
|*Romeo Doubs GB at MIN
Note: Doubs's production fell victim to the Saints' utter lack of resistance. That won't be an issue this week against the Vikings.
|26.
|*Drake London ATL at WAS
Note: London exited early in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury. After the game. the Falcons suggested that it wasn't a serious injury.
|27.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at NE
|28.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at JAX
|29.
|*DK Metcalf SEA at CHI
Note: Metcalf scored last week for the first time since Week 7.
|30.
|Keenan Allen CHI vs. SEA
|31.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. DET
|32.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI vs. DAL
Note: Smith had a highly unusual and devastating drop against the Commanders - with the catch the Eagles likely put away the game.
|33.
|*Zay Flowers BAL at HOU
Note: Flowers (shoulder) did not practice on Monday.
|34.
|Adam Thielen CAR at TB
|35.
|Jalen McMillan TB vs. CAR
|36.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL at HOU
Note: Bateman could see more targets Wednesday due to Zay Flowers' status.
|37.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at LAR
|38.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. DET
|39.
|*Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. MIA
Note: I wasn't pessimistic enough about the DTR effect, as the Browns could do nothing downfield against a weak Bengals secondary.
|40.
|Michael Pittman IND at NYG
|41.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. SEA
|42.
|Xavier Worthy KC at PIT
|43.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at NO
|44.
|Josh Downs IND at NYG
|45.
|Hollywood Brown KC at PIT
|46.
|Jalen Coker CAR at TB
|47.
|DeAndre Hopkins KC at PIT
|48.
|*Christian Watson GB at MIN
Note: Watson briefly left Monday night's game with a knee issue, but later it was clarified that Watson had just a bruise and should be ok for this week against the Vikings.
|49.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. MIA
|50.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at NE
|51.
|Jayden Reed GB at MIN
|52.
|Calvin Austin PIT vs. KC
|53.
|*Kayshon Boutte NE vs. LAC
Note: Boutte had three downfield receptions in the loss to the Bills, including a 28-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
|54.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at LAR
|55.
|Amari Cooper BUF vs. NYJ
|56.
|Devaughn Vele DEN at CIN
|57.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at NE
|58.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at WAS
|59.
|Tylan Wallace BAL at HOU
|60.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. NYJ
|61.
|Tre Tucker LV at NO
|62.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. IND
|63.
|Malik Washington MIA at CLE
|64.
|Brandin Cooks DAL at PHI
|65.
|Adonai Mitchell IND at NYG
|66.
|KaVontae Turpin DAL at PHI
|67.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS vs. ATL
|68.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at JAX
|69.
|Parker Washington JAC vs. TEN
|70.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at CHI
|71.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. ARI
|72.
|Jamison Crowder WAS vs. ATL
|73.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at MIN
|74.
|Mack Hollins BUF vs. NYJ
|75.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at PIT
|76.
|Jalen Nailor MIN vs. GB
|77.
|DeMario Douglas NE vs. LAC
|78.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at CLE
Note: Waddle (knee) is uncertain for Week 17 after sitting out on Sunday.
|79.
|David Moore CAR at TB
|80.
|*Xavier Legette CAR at TB
Note: Legette (hip) is day-to-day for this week's game against the Bucs, but needs to show 'significant improvement' in order to play.
|81.
|Alec Pierce IND at NYG
|82.
|Cedric Tillman CLE vs. MIA
|83.
|*Marquez Valdes-Scantling NO vs. LV
Note: Valdes-Scantling ended up being a late scratch due to an illness in addition to his chest injury.
|84.
|*John Metchie HOU vs. BAL
Note: Metchie (shoulder) fully practiced Monday. With Tank Dell (knee) out, Metchie should get more targets on Wednesday.
|85.
|Chris Olave NO vs. LV
|86.
|*Sterling Shepard TB vs. CAR
Note: Shepard left Sunday night's loss to the Cowboys with a hamstring injury, and was immediately ruled out, which bodes ill for this week.
|87.
|*Diontae Johnson HOU vs. BAL
Note: Johnson was claimed off waivers from the Ravens by the Texans. I don't think they can turn it around quickly enough for him to play in a legit, real revenge game, but they need receiving depth for the playoffs after losing Tank Dell.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Brock Bowers LV at NO
|2.
|George Kittle SF vs. DET
|3.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at CLE
|4.
|Sam LaPorta DET at SF
|5.
|*Trey McBride ARZ at LAR
Note: McBride had only four targets despite the game going to overtime, and two of his catches came late. He did have a decent gain wiped out on the first play of the game due to a Marvin Harrison Jr. penalty, where MHJ lined up offside.
|6.
|Mark Andrews BAL at HOU
|7.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. GB
|8.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. MIA
Note: Njoku added a knee injury to go along with his ankle injury in the loss to the Bengals - he had an MRI on Monday.
|9.
|Travis Kelce KC at PIT
|10.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at JAX
|11.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. BAL
|12.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. KC
|13.
|Brenton Strange JAC vs. TEN
|14.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. NYJ
|15.
|Tucker Kraft GB at MIN
|16.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at PHI
|17.
|*Hunter Henry NE vs. LAC
Note: Henry netted nine targets in the loss to the Bills.
|18.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. LV
|19.
|*Zach Ertz WAS vs. ATL
Note: Ertz played 46 snaps but had just one catch in the win over the Eagles.
|20.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. DAL
|21.
|*Tyler Higbee LA vs. ARI
Note: Higbee (knee) was eased into action against the Jets, scoring a touchdown among his 14 snaps.
|22.
|Mike Gesicki CIN vs. DEN
|23.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at WAS
|24.
|Noah Gray KC at PIT
|25.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at HOU
|26.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. SEA
|27.
|*Noah Fant SEA at CHI
Note: Fant (knee) was limited at Monday's practice.
|28.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at BUF
|29.
|Stone Smartt LAC at NE
|30.
|*Payne Durham TB vs. CAR
Note: Durham was an outlet target for the Bucs on Sunday night, catching five passes for 27 yards with Cade Otton (knee) out.
|31.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. NYJ
|32.
|Jordan Akins CLE vs. MIA
|33.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at TB
|34.
|AJ Barner SEA at CHI
|35.
|Luke Schoonmaker DAL at PHI
|36.
|Foster Moreau NO vs. LV
|37.
|Jeremy Ruckert NYJ at BUF
|38.
|Will Dissly LAC at NE
|39.
|*Cade Otton TB vs. CAR
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. DAL
|2.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at SF
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. DEN
|4.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. GB
|5.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. ARI
|6.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at SF
|7.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. ARI
|8.
|Derrick Henry BAL at HOU
|9.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at WAS
|10.
|Josh Jacobs GB at MIN
|11.
|De'Von Achane MIA at CLE
|12.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at NYG
|13.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. DAL
|14.
|Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
|15.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. BAL
Kickers
|1.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. KC
|2.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. BAL
|3.
|Jake Bates DET at SF
|4.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at PHI
|5.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. CAR
|6.
|Jason Sanders MIA at CLE
|7.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at NE
|8.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. NYJ
|9.
|Brandon McManus GB at MIN
|10.
|Justin Tucker BAL at HOU
|11.
|Will Reichard MIN vs. GB
|12.
|Harrison Butker KC at PIT
|13.
|Joshua Karty LA vs. ARI
|14.
|Wil Lutz DEN at CIN
|15.
|*Jake Moody SF vs. DET
Note: Moody missed from 41 yards in the loss to Miami.
|16.
|Jason Myers SEA at CHI
|17.
|*Jake Elliott PHI vs. DAL
Note: Elliott missed from 56 yards at the end of the first half, but the bigger problem was his short kickoffs.
|18.
|Matt Gay IND at NYG
|19.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. LV
|20.
|Daniel Carlson LV at NO
|21.
|Chad Ryland ARZ at LAR
|22.
|Cade York CIN vs. DEN
|23.
|Zane Gonzalez WAS vs. ATL
|24.
|Cam Little JAC vs. TEN
|25.
|Nick Folk TEN at JAX
|26.
|*Anders Carlson NYJ at BUF
Note: Carlson missed from 49 yards and the Jets added a kicker to their practice squad.
|27.
|Riley Patterson ATL at WAS
|28.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. IND
|29.
|*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. MIA
Note: Hopkins 'did his part' in the loss to the Bengals, missing an extra point on his only kick.
|30.
|Joey Slye NE vs. LAC
|31.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. SEA
|32.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at TB
|33.
|*Greg Joseph at
Note: Joseph was added to the Jets' practice squad.
|34.
|*Brayden Narveson at
Note: The Titans waived Narveson on Monday, which suggests that Nick Folk (abdomen) should return this week, or just that Narveson isn't very good.
Defenses
|1.
|Indianapolis Colts at NYG
|2.
|*Miami Dolphins at CLE
Note: Bradley Chubb (knee) won't return this season for the Dolphins.
|3.
|Buffalo Bills vs. NYJ
|4.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. DAL
|5.
|*Las Vegas Raiders at NO
Note: If either/both Derek Carr or Alvin Kamara play, move this squad down at least five spots.
|6.
|Seattle Seahawks at CHI
|7.
|Los Angeles Chargers at NE
|8.
|*Denver Broncos at CIN
Note: On one hand, I hate the matchup against Burrow. On the other hand, the Bengals OL is a mess, more than usual, and should give up copious sacks.
|9.
|*Kansas City Chiefs at PIT
Note: Chris Jones (calf) is iffy heading into Wednesday's game.
|10.
|Baltimore Ravens at HOU
|11.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. ARI
|12.
|Washington Commanders vs. ATL
|13.
|*Dallas Cowboys at PHI
Note: Bump up at least five spots, maybe more, if Hurts doesn't play.
|14.
|Atlanta Falcons at WAS
|15.
|Green Bay Packers at MIN
|16.
|Chicago Bears vs. SEA
|17.
|Tennessee Titans at JAX
|18.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. GB
|19.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN
|20.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. KC
Note: Porter (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Chiefs.
|21.
|*Houston Texans vs. BAL
Note: Will Anderson (hand) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be good to go for Wednesday.
|22.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
|23.
|Arizona Cardinals at LAR
|24.
|Detroit Lions at SF
|25.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. DEN
|26.
|*San Francisco 49ers vs. DET
Note: Dre Greenlaw (calf) will be shut down for the season.
|27.
|New York Jets at BUF
|28.
|New Orleans Saints vs. LV
|29.
|New England Patriots vs. LAC
|30.
|New York Giants vs. IND
|31.
|Cleveland Browns vs. MIA
|32.
|Carolina Panthers at TB