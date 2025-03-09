Jarran Reed News: Staying in Seattle

Reed agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $25 million with the Seahawks on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reed, currently in his second stint with the Seahawks, is coming off a two-year deal with the team and likely would have been one of the top available defensive ends if he had hit the open market this offseason. The 32-year-old tallied 45 tackles and 4.5 sacks over 17 regular-season games in 2024, and he recorded seven sacks in 2023. With few signs of slowing down, Reed should continue to serve as one of the primary starters in Seattle's defensive front.