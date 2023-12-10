Gameday Injuries: Week 14

The Seahawks' Geno Smith (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after following a limited Thursday practice with an absence

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two limited practices. Lawrence, who just suffered what was diagnosed as a right high-ankle sprain in the Week 13 Monday night overtime loss to the Bengals, is thought to have a good chance of suiting up versus Cleveland as of early Sunday reports, but he'll be tested during pregame warmups before a final decision is reached. If Lawrence ultimately sits out, C.J. Beathard , who handled emergency duty versus Cincinnati following Lawrence's exit, will take over under center.

While we are still working through the final set of byes this week, there is a massive injury report at play during what also happens to be the final week of the fantasy regular season in many leagues. Fortunately, we do have clarity in one form or another as of early Sunday morning on the overwhelming majority of major names, albeit with a couple whose availability is set to truly come down to how they look in pregame warmups. With a lot to sort through, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

While we are still working through the final set of byes this week, there is a massive injury report at play during what also happens to be the final week of the fantasy regular season in many leagues. Fortunately, we do have clarity in one form or another as of early Sunday morning on the overwhelming majority of major names, albeit with a couple whose availability is set to truly come down to how they look in pregame warmups. With a lot to sort through, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after finishing the week with two limited practices. Lawrence, who just suffered what was diagnosed as a right high-ankle sprain in the Week 13 Monday night overtime loss to the Bengals, is thought to have a good chance of suiting up versus Cleveland as of early Sunday reports, but he'll be tested during pregame warmups before a final decision is reached. If Lawrence ultimately sits out, C.J. Beathard, who handled emergency duty versus Cincinnati following Lawrence's exit, will take over under center.

The Seahawks' Geno Smith (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after following a limited Thursday practice with an absence Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Smith is trending toward not playing, although a final decision won't be made until the veteran goes through pregame warmups. If Smith sits out, Drew Lock, who took a bulk of first-team reps late in the week, would draw the start versus San Francisco.

The Browns' Dorian Thompson-Robinson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after clearing concussion protocol Friday and practicing fully following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Thompson-Robinson missed the Week 13 loss to the Rams with the head injury, with veteran Joe Flacco making the start in his stead and throwing for 254 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to name a starter for Sunday's contest going into the weekend even though Cleveland did elevate Flacco to the active roster Saturday, so Thompson-Robinson is presumably still in the running to serve as the starter versus Jacksonville.

The Giants' Tyrod Taylor is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Packers after missing the last four games with a rib injury. Taylor was designated to return from injured reserve Monday and practiced in full Thursday-Saturday, but he's yet to be activated heading into Sunday morning. New York will have until Monday at 4pm ET to activate Taylor in order for him to be available versus Green Bay, but even if that does come to pass, head coach Brian Daboll has already announced Tommy DeVito will remain in the starting quarterback role for the Week 14 contest.

RUNNING BACKS

The Colts' Jonathan Taylor (thumb) remains out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. Zack Moss, who gained 57 yards on 21 touches in the Week 13 overtime win against the Titans in Taylor's stead, should once again handle the majority, if not all, of Indianapolis' running back touches.

The Jaguars' Travis Etienne (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Etienne is expected to play. If he were to reverse course, D'Ernest Johnson (knee) would be in line for a start provided he can play through his questionable tag.

The Jets' Breece Hall (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Hall is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Dalvin Cook would and rookie Israel Abanikanda would be in line to helm New York's backfield.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is out for Sunday's games against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who Pacheco usurped for the starting job last season, and Jerick McKinnon should handle the bulk of Kansas City's backfield work.

The Packers' Aaron Jones (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Jones misses a third straight game, AJ Dillon would continue heading up Green Bay's ground attack, with Patrick Taylor serving as his primary backup.

The Seahawks' Kenneth Walker (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but finished the week with a full practice Friday after a Wednesday absence and limited participation Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Walker is expected to return from a two-game absence, although how backfield work will be split between him and rookie Zach Charbonnet remains to be seen.

The Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but finished the week with a full Friday practice after missing Wednesday's session and participating in limited fashion Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Charbonnet is expected to play, although how backfield work will be split between him and the returning Kenneth Walker remains to be seen.

The Bears' D'Onta Foreman is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in full all week following a one-game absence due to an ankle injury. Foreman's return further clouds the fantasy outlook for Chicago's backfield as a whole, considering Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson are also expected to be involved to some degree and there is virtually no sample size with all three backs healthy to prognosticate from.

The Broncos' Samaje Perine (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing Friday's practice following full sessions Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Perine is expected to play and fill his usual change-of-pace/pass-catching role alongside Javonte Williams.

The Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills after finishing the week with two full practices following a two-game absence due to a groin injury. McKinnon could be in line for more carries than usual in addition to his pass-catching work, as Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) will sit out the game for Kansas City.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamaal Williams should see a boost in snaps and touches behind Alvin Kamara, while the versatile Lynn Bowden and Taysom Hill could also handle a handful of rush attempts.

The Jaguars' D'Ernest Johnson (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Johnson can't suit up, rookie Tank Bigsby would bump up a notch on the depth chart.

The 49ers' Elijah Mitchell (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In Mitchell's likely absence, Jordan Mason will move into the No. 2 role behind Christian McCaffrey.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Vikings' Justin Jefferson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders after a week of full practices following a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Jefferson has been practicing in some fashion since Nov. 8, so he isn't expected to face any restrictions in his long-awaited return, per late-week beat writer reports. The star wideout's availability will bump rookie Jordan Addison back to a No. 2 role and lead to target hits of some degree to both him and tight end T.J. Hockenson beginning with the matchup versus Las Vegas.

The Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers finishing the week with consecutive absences. As per early Sunday reports, Olave is expected to play but won't be feeling 100 percent. If he were to have a setback, rookie A.T. Perry would be set to serve as New Orleans' No. 1 receiver on paper since Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is not expected to play per early Sunday reports.

The Browns' Amari Cooper (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Cooper, who exited the Week 13 loss to the Rams early with the injury, cleared concussion protocol Saturday and will therefore be available in his usual No. 1 receiver role, albeit while working with a yet-to-be-announced quarterback.

The Texans' Tank Dell (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. The dynamic rookie was caught up in a pile during a goal-line play during the Week 13 win over the Broncos and suffered a fractured fibula. In his absence the rest of the way, Noah Brown, who's questionable with a knee injury but expected to play Sunday against the Jets, will serve as the No. 2 receiver.

The Jaguars' Christian Kirk (groin) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for at least the next four games. In his absence, Zay Jones will bump up to the No. 2 receiver role beginning with Sunday's game against the Browns and should therefore see a solid increase in targets.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence, Romeo Doubs will move into the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay, while impressive rookie Jayden Reed will move into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

The Bengals' Tyler Boyd (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Boyd were unable to suit up, Trenton Irwin would move into the No. 3 receiver role for Cincinnati.

The Saints' Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers despite missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Shaheed is not expected to play but has a chance to return in Week 15. In his expected absence, rookie A.T. Perry, the versatile Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood could all see additional opportunities behind top target Chris Olave (illness), who's expected to be active versus Carolina.

The Falcons' Mack Hollins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers despite practicing in full all week. If Hollins can't suit up, KhaDarel Hodge should fill the No. 3 role versus Tampa Bay.

The Texans' Noah Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after going from limited and full practices Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, to a missed session Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to play and elevate into the No. 2 role with Tank Dell (lower leg) out for the rest of the season.

The Bears' Tyler Scott (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion Friday. If he's unable to suit up, Trent Taylor will likely move into the No. 3 receiver role versus Detroit.

The Browns' Marquise Goodwin is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with a full Friday practice following a four-game absence due to a concussion. The speedy veteran will move back into a No. 4 receiver role in his return.

The 49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, veteran Chris Conley will likely fill his No. 5 receiver role while Ronnie Bell handles kickoff and punt returns.

The Giants' Parris Campbell (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing Saturday's practice. If he can't suit up Gunner Olszewski is likely to fill Campbell's deep reserve receiver role.

The Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Thursday and Friday. In his absence, rookie Tyler Scott (hamstring) or Trent Taylor will move into the No. 3 receiver role.

The Jets' Jason Brownlee (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Allen Lazard is likely to move into the No. 3 receiver role.

TIGHT ENDS

The Eagles' Dallas Goedert is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cowboys after practicing in full all week following a three-game absence due to a forearm injury. Goedert could be in for a busy night immediately upon his return given the importance and expected game environment of the showdown with Dallas.

The Saints' Taysom Hill (foot/hand) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Hill is not expected to play. If he sits out as expected, Juwan Johnson (quadriceps), who's questionable but expected to play per early Sunday reports, would likely see a bump in targets as the clear-cut No. 1 tight end, while Jimmy Graham would elevate to the No. 2 role. Meanwhile, Derek Carr would likely remain under center for all red-zone plays New Orleans may log, giving him a chance at a more fruitful fantasy performance.

The Rams' Tyler Higbee (neck) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Hunter Long is likely to move into the top tight end role for Los Angeles, although Higbee's targets could largely be absorbed by members of the receiving corps or running back Kyren Williams.

The Bills' Dawson Knox (wrist) was activated from injured reserve Saturday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs despite practicing in full all week. If Knox does make his return after a five-game absence, he'll still likely slot in as the No. 2 pass-catching option at tight end behind standout rookie Dalton Kincaid.

The Saints' Juwan Johnson (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per early Sunday reports, Johnson is expected to play and will likely enjoy a bigger role than usual with Taysom Hill not expected to suit up due to foot and hand injuries.

The Texans' Dalton Schultz (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing the last two practices of the week. In his ongoing absence, Brevin Jordan and Eric Saubert are expected to handle tight end duties versus New York, with Jordan the superior pass-catching option of the two.

The Panthers' Hayden Hurst (concussion) remains out for Sunday's game against the Saints despite practicing in limited fashion all week. In his ongoing absence, Tommy Tremble (hip), Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) will serve as Carolina's tight ends versus New Orleans.

The Panthers' Tommy Tremble (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but finished the week with a full practice after a pair of limited sessions. If he's able to suit up, Tremble will be in line to serve as the likely top pass-catching option at tight end with Hayden Hurst (concussion) still sidelined.

The Panthers' Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but finished the week with a full Friday practice following back-to-back limited sessions.

The Jets' C.J. Uzomah (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, Jeremy Ruckert is expected to move into the No. 2 tight end role beginning with Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Titans' Josh Whyle knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Dolphins after missing practice all week. in his absence, Trevon Wesco will move into the No. 2 tight end role versus Miami.

The Giants' Daniel Bellinger (illness) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing both Friday's and Saturday's practices. If he sits out, Lawrence Cager will be in line to serve as New York's top tight end versus Green Bay.

KICKERS

The Saints' Blake Grupe (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but managed to practice in full all week. With New Orleans waiving Austin Seibert from its practice squad Thursday and not replacing him with any other kicker, Grupe seems set to fill his usual role versus Carolina.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Colts' JuJu Brents (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (shoulder) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants.

The Jaguars' Tyson Campbell (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Titans' Kristian Fulton (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Falcons' Jeff Okudah (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Browns' Denzel Ward (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Safeties

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Titans.

The Panthers' Vonn Bell is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints following a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury.

The Packers' Darnell Savage (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Giants.

The Saints' Marcus Maye (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

Defensive Linemen

The Raiders' Maxx Crosby (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Saints' Cameron Jordan (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, but as per early Sunday reports, he's expected to play.

The Bears' Yannick Ngakoue (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Giants' Dexter Lawrence (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers.

The Falcons' David Onyemata (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Bengals' DJ Reader (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Seahawks' Jarran Reed (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Giants' A'Shawn Robinson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers.

The Titans' Jeffery Simmons (knee) is out for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Texans' Sheldon Rankins (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Linebackers

The Buccaneers' Devin White (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Falcons' Nate Landman (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

The Rams' Michael Hoecht (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Lions' Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Colts' E.J. Speed (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Chiefs' Drue Tranquill (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills.

The Rams' Byron Young (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Buccaneers' Lavonte David is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons following a two-game absence due to a groin injury.

The Lions' Alex Anzalone is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears following a one-game absence due to a hand injury.

The Eagles' Zach Cunningham is off the injury report ahead of Sunday night's game against the Cowboys following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

The Packers' Quay Walker (shoulder) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Giants.

The Saints' Pete Werner (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.