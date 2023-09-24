Gameday Injuries: Week 3

The Colts' Anthony Richardson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the

The Bengals' Joe Burrow (calf) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed session Wednesday. Per Saturday reports, Burrow was wearing a compression sleeve around his injured calf in Saturday's practice, but head coach Zac Taylor simply said "we'll see" when asked about the star quarterback's chances of playing versus Los Angeles. Cincinnati also signed AJ McCarron to its practice squad Saturday, potentially a sign Burrow is on the more undesirable side of questionable. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, the fantasy outlook for the entire Bengals offense naturally suffers a downgrade with rookie undrafted free agent Jake Browning set to get the starting call.

It's only Week 3, but we've already got a particularly busy injury report on our hands, one where the quarterback position has an especially prominent role. Three big names at the position – two which are already ruled out – start us off, and there are also plenty of noteworthy Fantasy assets at running back and receiver whose status is up in the air. Without further ado, let's take a look at who's trending toward suiting up or sitting as of early Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 8 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

QUARTERBACKS

The Colts' Anthony Richardson (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Ravens after missing practice all week. In Richardson's absence, Gardner Minshew, who's already served as an in-game replacement for Richardson in each of the rookie's first two games, will draw the start versus a Baltimore defense that will be missing multiple starters for the second straight week. Minshew has been effective while operating a familiar system in that of head coach Shane Steichen's offense, completing 19 of 23 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Panthers' Bryce Young (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after missing practice all week. In his stead, 13-year veteran Andy Dalton will take the reins of the offense against a Seattle defense that's allowed the third-most passing yards per game (325.0) through the first two games of the season.

RUNNING BACKS

The Chargers' Austin Ekeler (ankle) remains out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. Joshua Kelley, who played on 79 percent of the offensive snaps in Ekeler's stead versus the Titans in Week 2, will once again head up Los Angeles' ground attack, while Elijah Dotson and Isaiah Spiller are projected to serve in complementary roles. Ekeler's absence should also open up some more targets overall, potentially benefitting the likes of Keenan Allen and Gerald Everett in the short-to-medium passing windows.

The Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but finished the week with two limited practices. If Jones is forced to miss a second straight game, AJ Dillon, who took 15 carries for 55 yards and recorded an eight-yard reception in Jones' stead as the Week 2 starter versus the Falcons, would be in line for another start, while rookie Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor – the latter notably called up from the practice squad for the second straight week – would be on hand for complementary work.

The Browns' Nick Chubb was placed on season-ending injured reserve Wednesday after suffering a serious knee injury in a Week 2 Monday night loss to the Steelers, but latest reports indicate the star running back may have suffered only a torn MCL and not a torn ACL as well. With Chubb sidelined the rest of the season, Kareem Hunt, operated as Chubb's primary backfield mate over the last four seasons, was signed earlier in the week and is slated to play in Sunday's game versus the Titans as a complementary back to Jerome Ford.

The Lions' David Montgomery (thigh) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Craig Reynolds and practice squad call-up Zonovan Knight are on hand to help complement rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who'll be in line for a bump in opportunity in his own right as the de facto No. 1 back versus Atlanta.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per early Sunday reports, Pacheco is expected to suit up and serve in his usual primary early-down role. Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be in line to serve as the primary beneficiary if Pacheco were to have a setback or be limited.

The Saints' Jamaal Williams (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four weeks at minimum. Alvin Kamara, whose season-opening three-game suspension concludes Monday, will be available to handle primary back duties beginning in Week 4, while rookie Kendre Miller, who's slated to make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Packers after overcoming a preseason hamstring injury, will be in line to jump into the No. 2 role behind Kamara.

The Ravens' Justice Hill (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran practice squad call-ups Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake are expected to complement projected primary early-down back Gus Edwards in Baltimore's ground attack versus Indianapolis.

The Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions but managed to work back to a limited practice Friday afer missing Thursday's session. If Patterson can't play, it's likely Tyler Allgeier sees a bump in workload as the No. 2 back behind Bijan Robinson.

The Eagles' Kenneth Gainwell is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after missing the Week 2 win over the Vikings with a rib injury. With D'Andre Swift having posted a 175-yard, one-touchdown performance on the ground versus Minnesota, Gainwell appears set to work as the clear No. 2 running back behind him while facing a Tampa Bay defense that's surrendered the third-fewest rushing yards per game (54.0) in the league through the first two weeks.

The Eagles' Boston Scott (concussion) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers despite managing to finish the week with two limited practices. In Scott's absence, Rashaad Penny should be able to garner active status for the contest, although D'Andre Swift, who ran for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 2, and the returning Kenneth Gainwell will likely garner most of the ground-game work for Philadelphia.

The Saints' Kendre Miller is off the injury report and set to make his NFL debut in Sunday's game against the Packers after sitting out the first two contests of the season due to a hamstring injury. With Jamaal Williams on injured reserve with his own hamstring issue and Alvin Kamara serving the final game of his three-game season-opening suspension Sunday, Miller is in line to complement Tony Jones in New Orleans' ground attack versus Green Bay.

The Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only managing to get a limited practice Friday in this week. In Ahmed's likely absence, rookie De'Von Achane would likely move into No. 2 running back duties versus Denver.

The Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing Friday's practice. If Dallas sits out, Seattle may simply operate with Kenneth Walker and rookie Zach Charbonnet as its only two backs versus Carolina.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after sandwiching two limited practices around a missed Thursday session this week. Per Friday beat writer reports, Watson's one practice absence was part of a maintenance plan, and he could therefore suit up if he looks good in pregame workouts. However, if a third straight Watson absence to open the season does come to pass, Romeo Doubs would once again serve as the No. 1 receiver, while rookie second-round pick Jayden Reed and rookie fifth-round selection Dontayvion Wicks, who already have three touchdowns between them in the first two games, would slot into the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver roles, respectively.

The Seahawks' DK Metcalf (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers but managed to upgrade to a full practice Friday after missing the first two practices of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Metcalf is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would serve as the starting wideout tandem for Geno Smith versus Carolina.

The Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but progressed from a missed Wednesday session to a limited practice Thursday and full participation Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Brown is optimistic he'll be able to play versus Atlanta. If he were to reverse course or be limited, Jared Goff's overall fantasy outlook would naturally be impacted negatively, but the prospects of Josh Reynolds (groin), Marvin Jones, and rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta would all brighten due to the extra targets that would be available.

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. Waddle's absence naturally carries significant impact for Miami's passing game as a whole, and pushes offseason addition Braxton Berrios into a No. 2 role versus Denver. Tyreek Hill will be in line to see a bump in his already massive volume, while River Cracraft and even tight end Durham Smythe could also see some residual benefits in the form of a couple of extra targets.

The Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts after missing practice all week. Per beat writer reports, Rashod Bateman is expected to slot into the No. 2 receiver role in Beckham's absence while impressive rookie Zay Flowers, who's produced a 13-140 line through his first two NFL games, will serve as Lamar Jackson's top wideout versus an Indianapolis defense that surrendered 287 passing yards per game in the first two weeks.

The Titans' DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns and went from a full practice Wednesday to missing Friday's session altogether. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Hopkins, who played against the Chargers in Week 2 despite not practicing at all in the week leading up to the game, is expected to suit up. If he were to have a setback, Treylon Burks would serve as Ryan Tannehill's top target versus Cleveland, while Nick Westbrook-Ikhine would bump up to the No. 2 receiver role.

The Rams' Puka Nacua (oblique) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bengals after upgrading from a missed practice Thursday to limited sessions Friday and Saturday. As per Saturday beat writer reports, head coach Sean McVay expects the standout rookie to play. If Nacua, who's racked up 25 receptions over his first two NFL games, were to reverse course, Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek would all benefit from the abundance of extra targets that he'd leave behind.

The Lions' Josh Reynolds (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but upgraded to a full practice Friday after missing both Wednesday's and Thursday's sessions. If Reynolds suits up as appears likely, he could be in for an elevated role if fellow wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) is sidelined or limited.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after only getting a limited Friday practice in this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Toney will be a true game-time decision. If he's ultimately unable to suit up, there will be more short-to-mid-range targets for the likes of Skyy Moore, while the likes of fellow wideouts Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice could also benefit.

The Cowboys' Brandin Cooks is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing the Week 2 win over the Jets with an MCL sprain. With Cooks back in the fold, Michael Gallup and Jalen Tolbert will return to their respective No. 3 and No. 4 spots on the wideout depth chart.

The Raiders' Jakobi Meyers is off the injury report for Sunday night's game against the Steelers after missing the Week 2 loss to the Bills while in concussion protocol. With Meyers – who recorded nine receptions, including two touchdowns, in his Week 1 Raiders debut as Jimmy Garoppolo's top target in that game – now back in action, Hunter Renfrow will return to his No. 3 role.

The Jguars' Zay Jones (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Texans after missing practice all week. In his absence, Jamal Agnew will bump up to the No. 3 receiver role, while Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and even tight end Evan Engram could see a bump in targets. .

The Chiefs' Richie James (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for next four games at minimum. The veteran's absence could lead to a modest increase in opportunities for the likes of Justin Watson and Justyn Ross on the latter portion of Kansas City's wideout depth cart, while Montrell Washington is poised to take over both returner roles for the moment.

The Eagles' Quez Watkins (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his absence, veteran Olamide Zaccheaus is slated to serve as the No. 3 receiver for Philadelphia against Tampa Bay.

TIGHT ENDS

The Commanders' Logan Thomas (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week. In his absence, John Bates and Cole Turner are in line to handle the majority, if not all, of Washington's tight end work.

The Bengals' Irv Smith (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday night's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion both Friday and Saturday. In his likely absence, Drew Sample is set to serve as Cincinnati's starting tight end.

The Seahawks' Will Dissly (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Colby Parkinson will be set to bump up into the No. 2 role behind Noah Fant.

KICKERS

The Jets' Greg Zuerlein (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots but was able to work back to a full practice by Friday after opening the week with a missed Wednesday session. With New York not elevating Austin Seibert, who replaced Zuerlein in Week 2, from the practice squad Saturday, it appears virtually certain the veteran kicker will be back to active status after a one-game absence.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Ravens' Marlon Humphrey (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Texans' Derek Stingley (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Saints' Paulson Adebo (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Packers' Jaire Alexander (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (toe) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles.

The Cowboys' Trevon Diggs (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the rest of the season.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Patriots' Marcus Jones (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Colts' Kenny Moore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

The Falcons' Jeff Okudah (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions. Per early Sunday morning reports, Okudah is expected to play if his pregame workout goes well.

The Seahawks' Riq Woolen (chest) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Safeties

The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers. As per early Sunday morning reports, Adams isn't expected to make his season debut versus Carolina.

The Jets' Tony Adams (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Seahawks' Quandre Diggs (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Bears' Eddie Jackson (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Cardinals' Budda Baker (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Monday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum.

The Lions' Kerby Joseph (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Seahawks' Julian Love (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Texans' Jalen Pitre (chest) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Texans' Jimmie Ward is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing the first two games of the season due to a hip injury.

The Broncos' Justin Simmons (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Ravens' Marcus Williams (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

The Jaguars' Andrew Wingard (shoulder) is questionable for Sundays' game against the Texans.

The Cowboys' Donovan Wilson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals after missing the first two contests of the season due to a calf injury.

Defensive Linemen

The Jets' John Franklin-Myers (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Raiders' Chandler Jones (personal) was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Wednesday and is sidelined indefinitely.

The Seahawks' Jarran Reed (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Raiders' Tyree Wilson (illness) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Steelers. Per early Sunday reports, Wilson is expected to play.

The Buccaneers' Vita Vea (pectoral) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Rams.

Linebackers

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Jaguars' Josh Allen (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans.

The Titans' Denico Autry (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Buccaneers' Devin White (groin) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles.

The Chiefs' Nick Bolton (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Bears.

The Broncos' Frank Clark (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

The Vikings' Marcus Davenport (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Chiefs' Willie Gay (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Panthers' Justin Houston (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Texans' Denzel Perryman (hand) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

The Chargers' Eric Kendricks (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's game against the Vikings.

The Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.