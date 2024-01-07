Gameday Injuries: Week 18

The Falcons' Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after a trio of limited practices this week. As per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Heinicke will be

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers despite practicing in full all week. With Kansas City's playoff position locked in, head coach Andy Reid will turn to veteran Blaine Gabbert to lead the offense versus Los Angeles. Gabbert has proven capable of serviceable production throughout his long career, but he's expected to work with a makeshift group at the skill positions, although early Sunday reports indicate Travis Kelce is expected to play early in the contest in order to have a chance at recording the 16 receiving yards he needs for an eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

Many fantasy football championships were decided in Week 17, but there are certainly a fair share of adventurous leagues that award their titles during what is always an unpredictable final week of the campaign. As is customary for this last installment of the season, there are many moving parts on the health front, and a certain degree of uncertainty regarding the availability of multiple key players. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest on a very busy Sunday morning:

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

This column is meant to offer our best predictions on what players will/will not play, as of 9 AM ET on Sunday. For the official active/inactive reports, please see our Latest NFL Player News .

Many fantasy football championships were decided in Week 17, but there are certainly a fair share of adventurous leagues that award their titles during what is always an unpredictable final week of the campaign. As is customary for this last installment of the season, there are many moving parts on the health front, and a certain degree of uncertainty regarding the availability of multiple key players. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest on a very busy Sunday morning:

QUARTERBACKS

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chargers despite practicing in full all week. With Kansas City's playoff position locked in, head coach Andy Reid will turn to veteran Blaine Gabbert to lead the offense versus Los Angeles. Gabbert has proven capable of serviceable production throughout his long career, but he's expected to work with a makeshift group at the skill positions, although early Sunday reports indicate Travis Kelce is expected to play early in the contest in order to have a chance at recording the 16 receiving yards he needs for an eighth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

The Falcons' Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after a trio of limited practices this week. As per early Sunday reports, there is optimism Heinicke will be able to play, but he'll be watched closely in pregame warmups to ensure he's mobile enough. If he were to ultimately sit, Desmond Ridder, who replaced Heinicke late in Week 17 against the Bears after the latter suffered the injury, would take the reins of the offense versus New Orleans.

The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after a trio of limited practices As per early Sunday reports, Lawrence is trending in the right direction, and the decision on whether or not he'll suit up for a game Jacksonville needs in order to lock in a playoff spot depends on his pain tolerance. If Lawrence ultimately misses a second straight game, C.J. Beathard, who completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 178 yards and added 24 rushing yards in a Week 17 win over the Panthers, would draw a second straight start.

The Rams' Matthew Stafford (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers after not practicing Thursday or Friday. With the Rams' playoff positioning locked in, head coach Sean McVay announced early in the week that Carson Wentz, who last saw action in Week 17 of last season with the Commanders, will draw the start versus San Francisco.

The Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after moving from a Wednesday absence, to a limited Thursday practice to a full Friday session. As per early Sunday reports, Mayfield is fully expected to play, but if he were to have a setback, Kyle Trask would be the next man up at quarterback for Tampa Bay.

The Titans' Will Levis (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with two limited practices. As per Friday reports, Levis is expected to serve as the No. 3 quarterback behind starter Ryan Tannehill and No. 2 signal-caller Malik Willis versus Jacksonville.

The Browns' Joe Flacco (coach's decision) is not expected to play in Sunday's game against the Bengals with Cleveland already locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC. Journeyman Jeff Driskel will draw the start, with PJ Walker serving as the No. 2 quarterback.

The Jets' Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) is officially out for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots after practicing in limited fashion all week. Rodgers' injury designation is merely a formality, as it was announced after he was activated from injured reserve in December that he would not play again this season.

The Jets' Zach Wilson (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. Trevor Siemian will remain the starter for New York to close out the season against the Patriots.

RUNNING BACKS

The 49ers' Christian McCaffrey (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after missing practice all week. McCaffrey's absence has been fully expected since he suffered the injury in Week 17 against the Commanders, given San Francisco has clinched the NFC's top seed. In his stead versus Los Angeles, Elijah Mitchell, who rushed 17 times for 80 yards and a touchdown versus Washington, will draw the start Sunday after overcoming a mid-week illness. However, given Mitchell's own fragile health history, Jordan Mason and Jeremy McNichols could also see solid workloads.

The Saints' Alvin Kamara (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Kamara will have until pregame warmups to try and prove his ability to suit up, but there isn't much optimism after his inability to get on the field for any Week 18 prep. If the veteran ultimately sits out, Jamaal Williams, who logged a season-high 19 carries against the Buccaneers in Week 17, would step into the top running back role for New Orleans.

The Dolphins' Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills but finished the week with a limited Friday practice after sitting out both Wednesday and Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Mostert is not expected to play versus Buffalo in a game that will decide the AFC East winner. In his absence, rookie De'Von Achane, who took 14 carries for 107 yards and added four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown as the lead back in Mostert's absence during a Week 17 loss to the Ravens, should once again step into the No. 1 role in his teammate's expected absence, with Jeff Wilson Jr. rotating in for complementary snaps.

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Broncos after missing practice all week. In Jacobs' third straight absence, Zamir White will remain as Las Vegas' lead back versus Denver.

The Rams' Kyren Williams (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers despite finishing the week with a full Friday practice. With Los Angeles' playoff positioning secured, Williams is expected to give way to a combination of Ronnie Rivers and Royce Freeman versus San Francisco.

The Bears' Khalil Herbert (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but downgraded from a limited practice Thursday to a missed practice Friday. As per early Sunday reports, Herbert is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, D'Onta Foreman, Travis Homer and Roschon Johnson would be in line to handle Chicago's ground attack.

The Packers' AJ Dillon (neck) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears after missing practice all week. In Dillon's absence, Patrick Taylor is expected to serve as Aaron Jones' primary backup, while Jones himself could be in line for an elevated workload and more goal-line opportunities sans Dillon.

The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers after finishing the week with two limited practices following a Wednesday absence. As per early Sunday reports, Pacheco is only expected to see action in an emergency situation, given Kansas City already has its playoff positioning set. His expected absence should lead to Clyde Edwards-Helaire and La'Mical Perine potentially seeing the bulk of carries versus Los Angeles.

The Eagles' D'Andre Swift (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants after a limited Friday practice. If Swift were unable to play, a combination of Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and potentially Rashaad Penny would be in line to handle Philadelphia's ground attack. Even if he does suit up, there's a chance Swift doesn't play a full game, considering Philadelphia can only improve its current position as the NFC's No. 5 seed if the Cowboys unexpectedly lose to the Commanders.

The Packers' Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in full all week. If Wilson can suit up, he could see at least a handful of touches behind Aaron Jones and Patrick Taylor with AJ Dillon (neck) sidelined versus Chicago.

The Saints' Kendre Miller (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after missing Friday's practice following back-to-back limited sessions. If Miller can suit up, he could be in line for some meaningful complementary work given No. 1 back Alvin Kamara is very questionable due to an ankle injury.

WIDE RECEIVERS

The Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Waddle is expected to miss a second straight game. Waddle's absence, coupled with the expected one for running back Raheem Mostert due to knee/ankle issues, should lead to even more volume than usual for Tyreek Hill while once again also creating opportunities for the likes of Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Robbie Chosen.

The Browns' Amari Cooper (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. With Cleveland locked into the AFC's No. 5 seed, the veteran will rest his injury for the upcoming postseason and likely hand No. 1 receiver duties to Cedric Tillman.

The Eagles' DeVonta Smith (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In Smith's absence, Julio Jones, who turned both his Week 17 receptions versus the Cardinals into touchdowns, is expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver during a game in which Philadelphia's starters may not play all four quarters.

The Bengals' Tee Higgins (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In Higgins' likely absence, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin are expected to slide into the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver spots, respectively.

The Chargers' Keenan Allen (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week The star receiver's season-ending absence will leave the returning Joshua Palmer as Los Angeles' top receiver, with rookie Quentin Johnston and veterans Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton as the next three wideouts in the pecking order for Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick.

The Rams' Cooper Kupp (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers despite finishing the week with a full practice Friday. With Los Angeles locked into playoff position, the resting Kupp will cede No. 1 receiver duties to rookie Puka Nacua, at least to open the game.

The Chiefs' Rashee Rice (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence for Kansas City's meaningless finale, Justin Watson is expected to slide into the No. 1 receiver role while working with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

The Broncos' Courtland Sutton (concussion) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 17 absence due to a concussion. Sutton's return will afford the veteran wideout his first opportunity to work with Jarrett Stidham and will relegate Jerry Jeudy back to No. 2 receiver duties.

The Packers' Christian Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears and downgraded to a missed practice Friday after starting the week with two limited sessions. If Watson sits out, Romeo Doubs should remain in the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay.

The Packers' Jayden Reed (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Reed suits up, he could once again fill a No. 2 receiver role if Christian Watson (hamstring) is sidelined versus Chicago.

The Chargers' Joshua Palmer is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session following a Week 17 absence due to a concussion. Palmer will return to a No. 1 receiver role for Los Angeles' regular-season finale with Keenan Allen (heel) ruled out.

The Patriots' DeVante Parker (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker can't play, rookie Demario Douglas would be in line to step into the No. 1 receiver role versus New York.

The Chiefs' Kadarius Toney (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after finishing the week with back-to-back absences. In his absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Richie James and Justyn Ross could be in line for more opportunities.

The Bears' Darnell Mooney (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Tyler Scott should remain in the No. 2 receiver role versus Green Bay.

The Browns' Elijah Moore (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Moore suits up, he may not play anywhere close to a normal complement of snaps given Cleveland is locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC. If he is indeed limited or sits out altogether, David Bell could serve as the No. 2 receiver for fill-in quarterback Jeff Driskel.

The Jaguars' Christian Kirk was activated from injured reserve Saturday after a trio of limited practices following a four-game absence due to a groin injury. As per early Sunday reports, Kirk remains firmly questionable to play against the Titans in what is a critical game for Jacksonville, with a decision likely to come down to pregame warmups.

The Jaguars' Zay Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Sunday morning reports, Jones is expected to play, with Christian Kirk (groin), Parker Washington and Tim Jones among those in line to see extra targets if he has a setback.

The Lions' Jameson Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, Josh Reynolds is line line to open the game as the No. 2 receiver, while Kalif Raymond could serve as the primary downfield threat for Detroit.

The Jaguars' Jamal Agnew (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. His absence could open some complementary snaps for Elijah Cooks in Sunday's finale versus Tennessee.

The Packers' Dontayvion Wicks (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears but finished the week with two full practices. If Wicks can't play, Malik Heath could see No. 3 receiver snaps.

The Panthers' Jonathan Mingo (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In Mingo's absence for the Week 18 finale against the Buccaneers, Ihmir Smith-Marsette is set to serve as the No. 3 receiver.

The Broncos' Marvin Mims is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 17 absence due to a hamstring injury. The speedy rookie will slot back into a No. 3 role upon his return with Courtland Sutton also back in action Sunday following his own one-game absence due to a concussion.

The Patriots' Tyquan Thornton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. If Thornton can't suit up, Jalen Reagor would slide into the No. 3 role on the depth chart.

The 49ers' Jauan Jennings (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. His ongoing absence, combined with potentially limited playing time for Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, could lead to bigger roles for Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs), rookie Ronnie Bell and veteran Chris Conley.

The Buccaneers' Trey Palmer (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after a week with limited practices. If Palmer can't play, David Moore is likely to serve as Tampa Bay's No. 3 receiver versus Carolina.

The Cardinals' Zach Pascal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Pascal can't play, Dan Chisena could move into the No. 4 receiver role versus Seattle.

The Buccaneers' Rakim Jarrett (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in full all week. If Jarrett sits out, Deven Thompkins could see a nominal increase in opportunity.

The Saints' A.T. Perry (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but finished the week with a full practice following a missed Thursday session. If he can't suit up, Lynn Bowden would move into the No. 3 receiver role versus Atlanta.

The Browns' Marquise Goodwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing Friday's practice following a limited Thursday session. If Goodwin can't play, James Proche could see more snaps in a game where Cleveland may rest its top two receivers.

The 49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but practiced in full all week. If McCloud can suit up, he could be in line for a bigger role than usual on offense with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk likely to see their playing time limited.

The Vikings' Jalen Nailor (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. Brandon Powell and Lucky Jackson could see a slight uptick in opportunity at the bottom of Minnesota's wide receiver depth chart as a result.

TIGHT ENDS

The Rams' Tyler Higbee (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Davis Allen and Brycen Hopkins are expected to serve as the top two tight ends for spot starter Carson Wentz.

The Saints' Juwan Johnson (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after finishing the week with two limited practices following a missed Wednesday session. As per early Sunday reports, Johnson is expected to suit up and therefore have an opportunity to build on the 8-90-1 line he posted versus the Buccaneers in Week 17.

The Patriots' Hunter Henry (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. Mike Gesicki should once again serve as the primary pass-catching option at tight end against the Jets for the regular-season finale.

The Bears' Cole Kmet (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers but managed to progress to a full practice Friday after a limited session Thursday. As per early Sunday reports, Kmet is expected to play. If he were to have a setback, even more opportunities should be available for DJ Moore, while Robert Tonyan would slide into the role of primary pass-catching option at the position for Chicago.

The Packers' Luke Musgrave (abdomen) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. Musgrave was activated from injured reserve Saturday after a six-game absence, but if he's still unable to suit up Sunday, Tucker Kraft is expected to remain in his role as the top tight end versus Chicago.

The Raiders' Michael Mayer (toe) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. In his absence, veteran Austin Hooper will remain in the No. 1 tight end role against the Broncos to close out the season.

The Chargers' Stone Smartt (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs but finished the week with a full Friday practice after two limited sessions. If he's unable to suit up, Donald Parham or Nick Vannett should slide into the No. 2 role for Los Angeles.

The Lions' Brock Wright (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, James Mitchell will operate as the No. 2 tight end for Detroit and could see a solid amount of playing time if Sam LaPorta is rested in the second half of the contest.

The Patriots' Pharaoh Brown (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Brown can't play, La'Michael Pettway would be in line to serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Mike Gesicki versus New York.

KICKERS

The Browns' Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. In his absence, Riley Patterson will serve as Cleveland's placekicker versus Cincinnati.

The Panthers' Eddy Pineiro (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week. In his likely absence, Matthew Wright will close out Carolina's season as the team's placekicker versus Tampa Bay.

KEY DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

Cornerbacks

The Bengals' Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The Dolphins' Xavien Howard (foot) is out for Sunday night's game against the Bills.

The Giants' Deonte Banks (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

The Bears' Kyler Gordon (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Bears' Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Packers.

The Commanders' Kendall Fuller (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday, ending his season.

The Chiefs' Trent McDuffie (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Vikings' Byron Murphy (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

The Browns' Greg Newsome (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Eagles' Darius Slay (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Safeties

The Commanders' Kamren Curl (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The Packers' Rudy Ford (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his regular season.

The 49ers' Tashaun Gipson (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

The Dolphins' Jevon Holland (knee) is questionable for Sunday' night's game against the Bills.

The Cowboys' Malik Hooker (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

The Patriots' Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Giants' Jason Pinnock (toe) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

Defensive Linemen

The Browns' Myles Garrett (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The Rams' Aaron Donald (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Patriots' Christian Barmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Seahawks' Jarran Reed (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Saints' Khalen Saunders (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The Commanders' Jonathan Allen (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

The 49ers' Arik Armstead (foot) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams.

Linebackers

The Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The Dolphins' Jerome Baker (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills.

The Dolphins' Bradley Chubb (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season.

The Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers after missing Week 17 with a groin injury.

The Chiefs' Nick Bolton (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The Cardinals' Dennis Gardeck (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Rams' Ernest Jones (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Chargers' Kenneth Murray (shoulder) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Packers' Preston Smith (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Patriots' Jahlani Tavai (teeth) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The Packers' De'Vondre Campbell is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears after a two-game absence due to a neck injury.

The Eagles' Zach Cunningham is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants after missing the last three games with a knee injury.