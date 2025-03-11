Jason Pinnock News: Heading to San Francisco

Pinnock is slated to sign a one-year contract with the 49ers, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Pinnock started in all 16 regular-season games he played in 2024 and finished with 85 tackles (50 solo), including a career-high 3.0 sacks, and one pass defense. The 2021 fifth-round pick will use offseason programs and training camp to compete against Malik Mustapha (knee) and Ji'Ayir Brown for a starting spot at safety.