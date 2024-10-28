Jevon Holland Injury: Could play in Week 9?

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Holland's knee injury won't require surgery, but it's still "too early to tell" if he'll be able to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Holland logged four total tackles across 17 defensive snaps before sustaining a knee injury that held him out of the second half of Miami's Week 8 loss to the Cardinals. McDaniel's comments Monday suggest that Holland avoided what could have been a serious injury, and his practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication on whether the 24-year-old can return for the Dolphins' divisional matchup against the Bills in Week 9.