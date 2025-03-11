Fantasy Football
Jevon Holland News: Gets three-year deal with Big Blue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 8:14am

Holland and the Giants reached agreement Tuesday on a three-year contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal reportedly has a base value of $45.3 million and can pay him up to $46.8 million, with $30.3 million guaranteed. That puts Holland well behind fellow safeties Antoine Winfield, Derwin James, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Budda Baker, but it's at least in line with the second/third tiers of contracts at his position. Holland turned 25 earlier in March, after averaging 75.3 tackles, 6.3 pass defenses, 1.3 interceptions, 1.3 sacks, 1.3 forced fumbles and 1.0 fumble recoveries in four seasons with the Dolphins. He played 60 of a possible 68-regular season games, becoming an every-down player Week 5 of his rookie campaign and never relinquishing the role.

