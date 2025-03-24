John Parker Romo News: Only kicker left in New England

Romo became the last remaining kicker on the Patriots' roster once Joey Slye signed with the Titans on Monday, Mark Daniels of masslive.com reports.

The Patriots are likely to add another kicker as the offseason progresses, per Daniels. Romo signed to the Patriots' practice squad in December after replacing the injured Will Reichard for four games with the Vikings, during which he made 11-of-12 field goals and seven of eight extra-point tries. Romo also signed a reserve/future contract with New England in January, so he should at least have a chance to compete for the starting kicking job in training camp.