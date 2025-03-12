Kaiir Elam News: Dealt to Dallas

The Bills agreed Wednesday to trade Elam and a sixth-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for future fifth- and seventh-round picks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Elam handled a depth role across 13 regular-season appearances with Buffalo in 2024, recording 26 total tackles (17 solo) and two passes defensed. The 2022 first-round pick, now heading into the final year of his rookie contract, will work to improve his coverage skills and rebound with a new squad.