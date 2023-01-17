Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes & Air Yards From the Wild-Card Round

This article is part of our Box Score Breakdown series.

Most teams tightened rotations for the start of the playoffs, using their top guys as much as possible. In other cases, to the dismay of J.K. Dobbins, we saw timeshares from the regular season carry into the playoffs.

The Buffalo and Dallas backfields remain split heading into the divisional round, while Samaje Perine is creeping on Joe Mixon in Cincinnati (at least in terms of playing time, if not touches). The other three winners used their lead backs on around 90 percent of snaps in competitive play, with Saquon Barkley, Travis Etienne and Christian McCaffrey all topping 100 total yards.

We'll touch on all that and more below, looking at all six games from wild-card weekend with the help of advanced-stat box scores.

Seahawks (23) at 49ers (41) Seahawks (23) at49ers (41)

Will Dissly's season-ending knee injury never led to Fant getting more work, perhaps due to his own knee injury, or maybe just because the Seahawks like Parkinson (who finished third on the team with six targets Saturday and ran one more route than Fant).

Metcalf had a heck of a day, converting a number of first downs and scoring from distance early then again in garbage time. Lockett, on the other hand, was mostly limited to short gains, though he also had some key first downs to help keep it fairly close until the fourth quarter.

Cade Johnson was the No. 3 receiver again. He's a 2021 UDFA who made his NFL debut a few weeks ago and didn't need long to climb ahead of Treadwell/Young (not that that says much).

McCaffrey took 42 of 47 snaps (89%) through three quarters , then only five of 17 (29%) in the fourth. Mitchell's Rec Line TD came while the game was still competitive, but five of his nine carries were in the fourth quarter. Both of Mason's carries came at the end in garbage time.

, then only five of 17 (29%) in the fourth. Samuel did his thing, taking an intermediate pass for a long TD, along with three carries for 32 yards (and five other receptions). He ran 27 routes on 31 dropbacks, second on the team to Aiyuk.

McCaffrey and Kittle reached 80% route share, as did Aiyuk (97%) and Deebo (87%).

Jennings reportedly injured his ankle, though he played eight snaps in the fourth quarter.

#49ers injury updates, per Kyle Shanahan: DE Samson Ebukam (ankle) and WR Jauan Jennings (ankle) will be day to day this week. Only injuries from the game. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 16, 2023

Stock ⬆️: RB Christian McCaffrey + WR Cade Johnson

Stock ⬇️: RB Elijah Mitchell

Injury 🚑: Jauan Jennings (ankle)

Chargers (30) at Jaguars (31) Chargers (30) atJaguars (31)

With Mike Williams (back) inactive, Allen and Palmer played nearly every snap while Carter took 60% of snaps in the first half before suffering an ankle injury. Bandy got 67% of snaps post-halftime with Carter out. He wasn't targeted, and was the intended recipient of a mistimed end-around that lost yardage.

Everett was targeted on eight of 26 routes en route to 6-109-1, but he was still below 60% route and snap share(s) with Parham also making an impact.

Etienne finished with season highs for both raw snaps and snap share . Engram, Etienne, Jones, Jones and Kirk were the only Jags to run more than four routes. They kept a tight rotation and didn't deviate much from 11 personnel. Each of the five had solid games, with all besides Etienne scoring a TD and all besides Marvin topping 70 yards.

. Kirk, Zay and Engram all had double-digit targets, with them and Marvin accounting for all but two of the team's passes.

Stock ⬆️: RB Travis Etienne

Stock ⬇️: RB JaMycal Hasty + WR Joshua Palmer

Injury 🚑: WR DeAndre Carter (ankle)

Dolphins (31) at Bills (34) Dolphins (31) atBills (34)

With Raheem Mostert (thumb) inactive, Wilson and Ahmed were right around a 50/50 split in terms of snaps/routes/targets , though Wilson got twice as many carries and a goal-line TD.

, though Wilson got twice as many carries and a goal-line TD. Wilson ran only 10 routes as the No. 4 WR, but he did have a long punt return, perhaps his biggest contribution after signing a big contract last offseason and being either injured or buried on the depth chart most of the year. The Wilson signing and Gesicki franchise tag made zero sense for the type of offense Mike McDaniel wanted to run. Imagine this team's potential if iQB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) had stayed healthy and the front office had used the Gesicki/Wilson money on starters instead of role players.



With Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring) inactive, the Bills rotated Beasley, Brown and Shakir behind Diggs/Davis (both of whom topped 100 yards). Beasley led the trio at 50% route share and scored a TD, but Shakir had just as many targets and just as much of an impact (one long gain, plus a deep ball he narrowly missed hauling in). Brown was the worst of the three, with a lackadaisical/incorrect route contributing to a Xavien Howard interception on Smoke's lone target.

Cook scored a TD and led the team with 12 carries, but his snap share dropped to 32% and his route share to 15% . Cook played a season-high 56% of snaps Week 18, after lingering in the 36-43 percent range throughout December. This was essentially a return to the December role, which makes both him and Singletary tough to trust. Cook had five carries for minus-one yard in the second half, after a strong showing in the first half.

. Singletary has finished in the range of 41-60% snap share six straight games, with no fewer than seven carries and no more than 13.

Sean McDermott joins us via Zoom. Says CB Dane Jackson has a knee injury and is day to day. As for the turnovers, McD says it is a "critical piece...we have to do a better job with that." #Bills — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 16, 2023

#Bills Kaiir Elam right leg cramp Team noted he was questionable to return, this was pretty apparent on film once they started stretching his calf after the pass breakup. I still put this out here in case someone didn't get updates. pic.twitter.com/ohhGEtxJC0 — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) January 15, 2023

Stock ⬆️: WR Khalil Shakir + RB Salvon Ahmed

Stock ⬇️: RB James Cook + RB Jeff Wilson

Injury 🚑: CBs Dane Jackson (knee) & Kaiir Elam (leg - possibly just cramps)

Giants (31) at Vikings (24) Giants (31) atVikings (24)

Barkley only got nine carries while QB Daniel Jones took 17 for 78 yards, but the RB was at 90% snap share and scored a pair of TDs in a strong performance. The snap share was Barkley's second largest since Week 4 , surpassed by only his 91% in the previous game at Minnesota (Week 16).

James took a step back in terms of route/target/snap shares with the Giants using more two-TE and two-HB looks than in previous weeks , though James still tied for third on the team in targets and was the clear No. 3 receiver. Breida had only three touches but played 21 snaps (31%) even with Barkley at 90% snap share.

, though James still tied for third on the team in targets and was the clear No. 3 receiver. Slayton had his most targets and yards since Week 13, though he's remained a full-time player throughout, apart from the meaningless Week 18 contest.

Bellinger was fourth on the team in routes (79% share) and caught a TD, though he was targeted just twice.

Hodgins topped his career-best 8-89-1 line from the previous game against Minnesota, this time going over 100 yards for the first time. Hodgins has six consecutive games with at least four catches for 37 yards, and he's scored TDs in five of those (including the past three... he didn't play Week 18).



Smith played only four snaps but caught a TD, while Hockenson handled 88% and was targeted on 11 of his 30 routes en route to 10-129-0. Hock hit the Giants for 16-109-2 less than a month ago, though Jefferson also did well in that game.

to 10-129-0.

#Giants LB Azeez Ojulari, ruled out with a quad injury, was kneed in the thigh, source said. He'll have tests tomorrow to determine if there is additional damage, but was walking without much of a limp postgame. That's a good sign. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2023

Stock ⬆️: WR Isaiah Hodgins

Stock ⬇️: WR Richie James

Injury 🚑: OLB Azeez Ojulari (quad)

Ravens (17) at Bengals (24) Ravens (17) atBengals (24)

Watkins and Robinson were the only WRs to get significant playing time for Baltimore. Oliver and Likely picked up the slack in terms of playing time but they combined for only two targets on 28 routes. Dobbins put up 4-43-1 receiving after seeing two targets total over his previous six appearances. Note that his route share was only 39%, not much ahead of Hill, who still got a lot of the obvious passing downs.



Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins, who 62 yards on 13 carries: "I should be the guy. I'm tired of holding that back. I'm tired of that. Twelve [carries], it's the playoffs. I'm tired of holding that back. Let's go win the game. I'm tired of that." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 16, 2023

Hurst lost a fumble, but the tight end was tied for second on the team with six targets and reached 80% snap share for the first time since Week 5 .

. Perine played three more snaps than Mixon, who nonetheless had an 11-2 edge in carries and 4-1 edge in targets. Perine did have a 19-8 route advantage, however. Perine played at least 47% of snaps in each quarter , i.e., the playing time was split 50/50 throughout the game.

Per PFF, Perine was used as a pass blocker five times, while Hurst only stayed in twice.

Bengals LT Jonah Williams has been ruled out. That's three starters gone. Gonna be tough to protect Joe Burrow, tougher to run. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 16, 2023

Bengals center Ted Karras is speaking to open the week. He said that this week will be different without Alex Cappa, La'el Collins and Jonah Williams, calling it an "interesting spot." "That's not a recipe for anything good, but I'm proud of how the guys handled that." — Mohammad Ahmad (@MohammadAhmadTV) January 16, 2023

Stock ⬆️: TE Hayden Hurst

Stock ⬇️: RB Joe Mixon

Injury 🚑: LT Jonah Williams (knee)

Cowboys (31) at Buccaneers (14) Cowboys (31) atBuccaneers (14)

Schultz led the team in targets and scored twice, with Gallup and Lamb also having solid lines in a four-TD showing for Dak Prescott. Only Lamb ran more routes than the TE, and no Dallas skill-position player logged more snaps. It was Schultz's fourth straight game above 80% snap share.

Hilton finally got more routes than Brown, though was still well below 50% snap share. The 17 routes (50%) at least are enough to put T.Y. on the map for single-game DFS contests next week.

Jayron Kearse says his knee is fine and he'll be good to go. — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) January 17, 2023

White had the advantage over Fournette for snaps, routes, carries, targets, rushing production and receiving production , though it wasn't by much in some of those categories. The rookie finished with 11 touches for 77 yards, compared to Fournette's six for 17.

, though it wasn't by much in some of those categories. Jones and Gage split the No. 3 role for most of the night, both in the 50-55 percent snap range before the fourth quarter. Gage then suffered a scary injury and left, while Jones scored a TD and was targeted on seven of his 13 snaps in the fourth quarter.

Brate took 44% of snaps on third down and 17% of snaps on early downs. Otton again got most of the playing time, and put up 4-58-0 on seven targets.

Stock ⬆️: RB Rachaad White + WR T.Y. Hilton

Stock ⬇️: RB Leonard Fournette + WR Noah Brown

Injury 🚑: WR Russell Gage (head/neck) + S Jayron Kearse (knee)