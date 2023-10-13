Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 6 Matchups

This article is part of our Corner Report series.

Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman will play, but who knows about the physical state of either given their persistent early season durability issues. If either is truly healthy then they ought to be able to pose a vertical threat against corners like Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary , who have average speed and bottom-percentile

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

This article will go game by game for the Week 6 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

This article will go game by game for the Week 6 slate looking at the top wide receivers from an offense and, based on the inside/outside and left/right splits of those receivers, identify the cornerbacks most likely to face them in man coverage. This post will have to be a little shorter and lean more on speculation/generalities than the entries to come, because teams haven't yet conclusively revealed their personnel tendencies.

Receivers rarely see the same corner every play, be it due to formation quirks or zone coverage calls by the defense, so a receiver's fortunes depend on much more than just the quality of the corner they're likely to see the most in a given game. Even against a bad corner, a good receiver can be denied the opportunity if the pass rush or something else outside his control complicates things. But it's part of the puzzle, and it's worth keeping track of.

Receivers are left with an Upgrade, Downgrade, or Even verdict based on their projected matchup. This shouldn't be read as 'good' or 'bad' but rather a measured tweak from the receiver's baseline projection.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans (London)

BALTIMORE WIDE RECEIVERS

Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman will play, but who knows about the physical state of either given their persistent early season durability issues. If either is truly healthy then they ought to be able to pose a vertical threat against corners like Kristian Fulton and Roger McCreary, who have average speed and bottom-percentile reach. Testing those corners underneath is unlikely to work quite as well. Zay Flowers lines up everywhere but tends to get most of the slot reps, where he would mostly see McCreary here. It's not a great matchup in that McCreary is probably ready to crash downward if the Ravens try to get quick passes to Flowers, but the good news is that Flowers can probably beat McCreary vertically. Sean Murphy-Bunting is the best Titans corner vertically and can probably neutralize Beckham/Bateman there, though Flowers might have enough shiftiness to lose Murphy-Bunting underneath.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor









TENNESSEE WIDE RECEIVERS

Not to take credit away from George Pickens, but Marlon Humphrey didn't appear 100 percent last week and Humphrey wasn't even expected to play going into the game. Perhaps he should not have. Still, it's not obvious how much further along Humphrey might be one week later. It's possible that Humphrey is closer to his real self, in which case he might prove a real obstacle here for DeAndre Hopkins. The other Ravens corners aren't so intimidating in coverage, which is why the Ravens might keep Brandon Stephens and Kyle Hamilton more on the likes of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Chris Moore.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeAndre Hopkins (arguable downgrade if Humphrey is fully healthy), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chris Moore

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

ATLANTA WIDE RECEIVERS

Washington might try to keep Drake London matched up with Kendall Fuller, the latter being Washington's most currently able cornerback while the more talented rookie Emmanuel Forbes continues to develop. London is a highly-developed route runner and warrants a veteran response. Mack Hollins can't separate from anyone but can box out most corners, a risk perhaps heightened in the case of Forbes, who weighs under 170 pounds. Washington might try to more so match up Hollins with Benjamin St-Juste, who is oversized as a corner. There's no glaring advantage for either side.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Drake London, Mack Hollins









WASHINGTON WIDE RECEIVERS

Terry McLaurin is a beast and Jahan Dotson is a very good player too, but the Washington offense has been completely unable to get them the ball. It's a problem. McLaurin might or might not get shadowed by AJ Terrell here, and it would be bad news for McLaurin if it does end up the case, but even against Jeff Okudah nothing is guaranteed since McLaurin has had plenty of viable matchups and no noteworthy production to this point. Curtis Samuel is more within range of Sam Howell's abilities, so he might continue to be the most accessible Washington wideout. Again, this is not a good thing.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel

Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings

CHICAGO WIDE RECEIVERS

DJ Moore is red hot and it's not clear how Minnesota can do anything about it. Byron Murphy is easily their top corner and the Vikings might try to assign him to Moore specifically, but Moore probably isn't deterred by a corner of Murphy's merely-good caliber. More specifically, Murphy is more skilled than toolsy and he lacks the rare athleticism that Moore possesses, and there's no skill gap between the two. It's just an advantage for Moore either way. Darnell Mooney can dust a corner like Akayleb Evans, though his play has been so poor the Vikings might need to turn more to rookie third-round pick Mekhi Blackmon.

Upgrade: DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









MINNESOTA WIDE RECEIVERS

KJ Osborn will play a lot of snaps and with that should see some substantial level of opportunity. The Bears corners are the healthiest they've been all year, though, as it appears both Kyler Gordon (hand) and Jaylon Johnson (hamstring) are ready to go. Gordon is not proven and Johnson is merely good, but Osborn is at a disadvantage against any vaguely competent corner. Jordan Addison should find Johnson challenging but not any of the other Bears corners. Brandon Powell should get some looks but has no obvious advantage over Gordon.

Upgrade: Jordan Addison

Downgrade: N/A

Even: KJ Osborn, Brandon Powell

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

JACKSONVILLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Static playcalling remains an issue for the Jaguars and they will likely continue to get 50 cent returns for every dollar of talent they have, but the Colts corners are so battered and thin to begin with that this is still a clearly good matchup for Calvin Ridley. It was true in Week 1, and since then the Colts lost their best boundary corner (Dallis Flowers). Christian Kirk should have a manageable setup from the slot, catching Kenny Moore for the most part, but the boundary of the Colts defense is weaker than the middle. Zay Jones could easily capitalize on the Colts' vulnerable boundary, too.

Upgrade: Calvin Ridley, Zay Jones

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Christian Kirk









INDIANAPOLIS WIDE RECEIVERS

Tyson Campbell figures to follow around Michael Pittman as much as possible, to uncertain effect. Pittman doesn't need to separate to make a play, but separating from Campbell seems unlikely. Darious Williams isn't exactly an easy target on the other side but he's short, which leaves him vulnerable to the box out be it from Pittman or fellow 6-foot-3 wideout Alec Pierce. Tre Herndon in the slot is the weakest Jaguars corner, but Josh Downs probably hasn't done enough to call it a decisive advantage yet (I could be wrong).

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Alec Pierce

Cleveland Browns vs. San Francisco 49ers

CLEVELAND WIDE RECEIVERS

Amari Cooper can beat any of the 49ers corners, even Charvarius Ward, but it probably won't matter at all if P.J. Walker is the quarterback. Donovan Peoples-Jones can beat Deommodore Lenoir and Elijah Moore can beat Isaiah Oliver but again, Walker should not be on the field.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: (QB reasons) Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Even: N/A









SAN FRANCISCO WIDE RECEIVERS

The 49ers can probably make any player they choose productive, and if so that would matter more than the matchup specifics. As far as the matchup specifics go, though, Greg Newsome and Denzel Ward are tough corners even for a route runner as good as Brandon Aiyuk. Newsome and Ward express strength through coverage, so Deebo Samuel and his YAC threat arguably cut against the need for separation. Ward, Newsome and Martin Emerson are all good corners, though, so Kyle Shanahan's scheming might be necessary for Samuel and/or Aiyuk to really stand out here. A guy like Jauan Jennings might need busted coverage or a missed tackle to get free.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks

CINCINNATI WIDE RECEIVERS

The Seahawks corner rotation could theoretically be good as an overall structure, but on an individual basis none of the corners have the ability to hold serve against Ja'Marr Chase. Tariq Woolen is good vertically but can't track laterally, and Devon Witherspoon is more of an all-purpose defender than a feared cover threat. Mike Jackson can't keep up at all. Witherspoon might be tough for Tyler Boyd in the slot, though, and Jackson can hold serve when matched up against a Trenton Irwin type. Tee Higgins cannot be covered by Jackson, however.

Upgrade: Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin









SEATTLE WIDE RECEIVERS

Assuming his rib injury doesn't slow him, DK Metcalf should be able to fend for himself here, especially if Chidobe Awuzie is limited at all by his back issue. Awuzie and Cam Taylor-Britt are both big and athletic by corner standards, yet against Metcalf their size and speed have no obvious neutralizing effect. Meanwhile, it seems unlikely the Bengals would roll too much help toward Metcalf when Tyler Lockett is an equal threat or close to it. Awuzie and Taylor-Britt have plenty to worry about against Lockett. It's not clear whether Jaxon Smith-Njigba is ready to threaten someone like Mike Hilton in the slot yet.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints

HOUSTON WIDE RECEIVERS

If Tank Dell (concussion) can't play here then it's a bullet dodged for the Saints, whose generally good corner personnel lacks a strong slot option. Alontae Taylor has been the guy there and he has played admirably, but he's a better fit on the boundary against taller receivers. Taylor, Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo are all better built to go against a receiver like Nico Collins, and to a lesser extent Robert Woods. Collins is probably a good bet to get shadowed by Lattimore specifically. Collins isn't guaranteed to lose the matchup, but it would be quite a statement by him to get the better of a corner like Lattimore. Tyson Campbell slowed Collins a bit against Jacksonville and AJ Terrell did against Atlanta, though that might have been informed by Dell being so comparatively wide open more than it was Collins losing to Campbell and Terrell. Still, Lattimore is better than either corner. If Dell is out then John Metchie might be able to step up in the slot.

Upgrade: Tank Dell (concussion)

Downgrade: Nico Collins (raise to Even if not shadowed by Lattimore)

Even: Robert Woods, John Metchie









NEW ORLEANS WIDE RECEIVERS

Steven Nelson is doing a great job outside and Tavierre Thomas (hand) is capable when active, though it's unclear whether Thomas can play with the club on his broken hand. Grayland Arnold would be the slot guy is not Thomas, and Arnold is probably good underneath. Arnold probably can't track Rashid Shaheed vertically, however, and none of Nelson, Thomas or Shaq Griffin can cover Chris Olave. Michael Thomas might struggle against Nelson and would probably prefer to see Griffin. More than the corner personnel the concern is Derek Carr.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, Rashid Shaheed

Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

MIAMI WIDE RECEIVERS

You know the drill.

Upgrade: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









CAROLINA WIDE RECEIVERS

Adam Thielen is on a tear and has made clear he is far from toast even in relative decline. Thielen might struggle on the boundary these days but he's still killer from the slot, making this an interesting matchup given that the best Miami corner is slot man Kader Kohou. It's not so much that Thielen can't beat Kohou as much as the fact that Xavien Howard and Eli Apple are more easily beaten outside than Kohou is in the slot. Still, if Bryce Young can't access the boundary then Thielen might keep getting targets regardless of the returns. DJ Chark et al can burn those boundary corners, though.

Upgrade: DJ Chark

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

LAS VEGAS WIDE RECEIVERS

If the healthy New England defense were traveling west then this would have been a tough matchup for Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. The Patriots defense has been annihilated by injury, however, and other than Jonathan Jones the Patriots corner rotation is mostly sitting ducks. Guys like Myles Bryant and Shaun Wade have no shot. I don't feel comfortable calling it a full upgrade given that Garoppolo hasn't been especially convincing, but the Patriots corners can't cover Adams or Meyers.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers









NEW ENGLAND WIDE RECEIVERS

JuJu Smith-Schuster appears completely finished, so the Patriots would be wise to get Demario Douglas or Kayshon Boutte involved as much as possible. DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne can probably beat Marcus Peters and Jakorian Bennett, but the Patriots offense is obviously dealing with myriad problems right now.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions

TAMPA BAY WIDE RECEIVERS

If Mike Evans (hamstring) is himself then he shouldn't be too troubled by these corners. Emmanuel Moseley (knee) is good, for instance, but he's about seven inches shorter and 50 pounds lighter than Evans, so good coverage isn't guaranteed to pay off. Moseley might have a better shot against Chris Godwin but Godwin too is significantly bigger than Moseley. Jerry Jacobs can't cover either Buccaneers wideout. Perhaps the Detroit pass rush can mess up Baker Mayfield, but the Detroit corners need assistance of some sort, especially with Moseley's availability uncertain.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin









DETROIT WIDE RECEIVERS

Josh Reynolds probably can't get open against Carlton Davis or Jamel Dean. Jameson Williams would be able to beat Davis deep, but it's unclear whether the Lions care. Amon-Ra St. Brown should mostly face Christian Izien, who has been mostly promising as a rookie. It wouldn't be shocking if St. Brown saw some extra attention from safety Antoine Winfield, who is plenty capable of covering from the slot.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Josh Reynolds

Even: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

RAMS WIDE RECEIVERS

Wheels up. Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell are all too much for the Arizona corners. The Rams offensive line remains a concern and the Cardinals might be able to throw off the Rams passing game by the pass rush, but that's the only way they can keep this one from getting out of hand. Repeat: the Cardinals cannot cover any of these receivers, at all.

Upgrade: Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell

Downgrade: N/A

Even: N/A









ARIZONA WIDE RECEIVERS

Derion Kendrick and Ahkello Witherspoon absolutely cannot cover Marquise Brown. Kendrick is vertically-challenged athletically, while Witherspoon turns like a javelin. Kendrick and Witherspoon might be able to hold their own against Michael Wilson, who they at least can get their hands on. Cobie Durant is a good trait match to Rondale Moore in the slot, though the skill element is still unproven with Durant.

Upgrade: Marquise Brown

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

JETS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Eagles wisely moved James Bradberry out of the slot and back to the boundary, where his abilities translate better. Unfortunately for this week, Bradberry is a poor trait match to the smaller, much more directionally-dynamic Garrett Wilson. Darius Slay projects better against Wilson than Bradberry but still at a disadvantage. Allen Lazard probably would have to call Bradberry a nightmare matchup – Bradberry is among the biggest NFL corners – and Slay of course would be as or about as bad for Lazard. The Eagles are working out a committee of slot corners – perhaps soon to be led by Bradley Roby – and it might be the slot where Lazard would have to run a route to have even a slight chance.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Allen Lazard

Even: Garrett Wilson







PHILADELPHIA WIDE RECEIVERS

Sauce Gardner might be some version of 'very good,' but I would personally speculate he's no real obstacle to receivers like AJ Brown or DeVonta Smith. Smith in particular could be difficult for Gardner, whose vertical strengths largely occur at the expense of his lateral abilities. The start/stop and change of direction Smith shows could be hard on Gardner's ankles. The corner on the other side is even more vulnerable yet. The Jets defense is well-schemed and the front seven can make a mess even if the receivers get open, but I really don't see the corner personnel as a challenge for Brown or Smith here.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

BUFFALO WIDE RECEIVERS

Stefon Diggs will get open here to some extent, the question is more whether the Bills will actually need to try to get him the ball. The Giants are without Daniel Jones, so the Bills could probably win without throwing the ball a single time. With that said, even Adoree' Jackson has only a slight prayer of matching Diggs' stride, in my opinion. The toolsy rookies Deonte Banks and especially Tre Hawkins just can't match Diggs' skill level. Hawkins and Banks might be able to jam up Gabe Davis, though.

Upgrade: Stefon Diggs

Downgrade: N/A

Even: Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty









GIANTS WIDE RECEIVERS

The Giants will be without Daniel Jones and left tackle Andrew Thomas. Guys like Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins might be able to beat the likes of Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam outside, but there's not much reason to think Tyrod Taylor will have the time to get them the ball. Wan'Dale Robinson gets the toughest draw against Taron Johnson – a cruel outcome for the Giants given that Robinson is normally the safety blanket when the pass rush overheats. It's all very bad.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: All

Even: N/A

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

CHARGERS WIDE RECEIVERS

Stephon Gilmore and DaRon Bland want to keep the play in front of them, and the Chargers might play into their hands if they don't show a willingness to challenge Dallas downfield. This is maybe easier said than done given the Dallas pass rush, but the reality is if the Chargers keep doing this nonsense where every route is within seven yards of the line of scrimmage then they'll find Gilmore and Bland pouncing on their targets. Josh Palmer in particular can't be trusted to get open, so as much slack as ever will fall on Keenan Allen as he faces the likes of Jourdan Lewis and Jayron Kearse. Quentin Johnston needs to get going downfield but it's apparently a stretch to assume Brandon Staley would agree with that.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: Josh Palmer

Even: Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston





DALLAS WIDE RECEIVERS

CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup are all too much for these corners. Unfortunately the Dallas offense is one of the three worst-coordinated offenses in the NFL, and Mike McCarthy is a notoriously stubborn oaf, a mule of a man. That there are obvious fixes to McCarthy's self-inflicted problems doesn't mean those solutions will get an ounce of consideration. It's just how the world works.

Upgrade: N/A

Downgrade: N/A

Even: CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Michael Gallup