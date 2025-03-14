Kareem Hunt News: Re-signs with Kansas City

The Chiefs are re-signing Hunt to a one-year, $1.5 million contract Friday, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Hunt joined Kansas City last September after the development of an early-season IR stint for Isiah Pacheco. He served as the team's starter for a stretch and then split backfield reps with Pacheco, once the latter tailback returned to the lineup, up through the Chiefs' loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX. He concluded the regular season with 200 carries for 728 yards and 7 scores across 13 appearances, plus 23 catches for 176 yards through the air (32 targets). A full offseason to get back to 100 percent form may allow Pacheco to reclaim a firm grasp on the lead role of this backfield, which also added speedster Elijah Mitchell in free agency, but Hunt's solid showing in 2024 figures to leave him in position for a key role. The exact pecking order of Kansas City's rushing attack may not gain clarity until training camp and/or the preseason.