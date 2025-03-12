Fantasy Football
Kevin Zeitler News: Headed to Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 2:20pm

Zeitler (hamstring) signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Titans on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Zeitler started in all 16 regular-season games he played in 2024 with the Lions, but he wasn't able to play in the NFC divisional round against the Commanders due to a hamstring injury. Zeitler has started in all but one of 198 regular-season games since being drafted by the Bengals in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He figures to start on the Titans' offensive line alongside JC Latham, Lloyd Cushenberry (Achilles), Peter Skoronski and Dan Moore.

