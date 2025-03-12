Khalil Herbert News: Signing with Indy

Herbert is signing a one-year contract with the Colts, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

It's a friendly landing spot for Herbert, who fell out of favor in Chicago last season and then barely got playing time in Cincinnati until Chase Brown missed Week 18 with an ankle injury. Herbert started 12 of his 48 regular-season games in three-plus seasons with the Bears, averaging 4.8 yards on 372 carries and 6.5 yards on 45 receptions. He'll turn 27 in April and has a nice opportunity ahead, joining an Indianapolis offense that relied on Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson for depth behind Jonathan Taylor in 2024. The downside for Herbert is that there's zero opportunity to be the starter outside of an injury scenario, but that's to be expected after a disappointing 2024.