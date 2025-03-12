Kyle Trask News: Slated to back up Mayfield again

Trask and the Buccaneers agreed on a one-year, $2.787 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Trask will spend his fifth straight NFL campaign with Tampa Bay after the organization selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old has yet to see much regular-season action, taking just 32 offensive snaps and completing four of 11 pass attempts for 28 yards during his time in the league. Trask is slated to serve as the backup to Baker Mayfield again now that he's re-signed with the Bucs.