DFS NFL: Friday Preseason Preview

Six more NFL teams will have their final preseason tune-ups Friday with the action starting at 7 p.m. EDT. This three-game slate is heavy on warm-weather teams, with Jaguars-Falcons, Dolphins-Buccaneers and 49ers-Raiders matchups.

Friday's featured DraftKings contest is the $60k Preseason Special, with $15 entries and a $20k top prize, while FanDuel's $8k Preseason Rush contest has $9 entries and $2k to first place. Below, we'll break down preseason DFS strategy and recommended targets for tonight's slate.

Roster Strategy

Both DraftKings and FanDuel DFS lineups consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one DST unit. DraftKings uses PPR scoring with bonuses for 100-yard receiving or rushing performances and 300-yard passing games, while FanDuel has 0.5 PPR scoring. All players have the same salary cap hit in preseason DFS contests, so this format is all about finding the highest scoring fantasy players rather than balancing production against cost.

Teams typically rest key starters for the entirety or vast majority of preseason games, so the strategy for preseason DFS contests centers on targeting youngsters or fringe roster players that are likely to see extensive playing time and make the most of it. Our RotoWire NFL Optimizer can help you pinpoint top DFS targets, in addition to the players highlighted below.

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence, JAX at ATL: Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence and the rest of Jacksonville's starters will play about a half Friday, which should be more than enough time for Lawrence to put up a strong statistical performance. Atlanta's prioritizing rest over reps by holding out top two QBs Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix, so the Falcons' first-team defense probably won't play much, either. After exceeding 4,000 passing yards in each of the last two regular seasons, Lawrence was sharp in his only previous action this preseason, throwing for 42 yards and one TD in just two drives.

Honorable Mentions:

Joshua Dobbs (SF at LV), Taylor Heinicke (ATL vs. JAX), Carter Bradley (LV vs. SF)

Running Back

Jase McClellan, ATL vs. JAX: McClellan still has work to do to secure a roster spot, as the rookie sixth-round draft pick is battling Carlos Washington for the third spot on the depth chart behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, neither of whom are likely to play much if at all Friday. Atlanta has understandably been giving McClellan plenty of preseason volume, and he has done a decent job with his opportunities to this point, rushing 20 times for 85 yards and a TD through two games.

Honorable Mentions:

Anthony McFarland (FanDuel Only), Sean Tucker (TB vs. MIA), Tank Bigsby (JAX at ATL), Dylan Laube (LV vs. SF)

Wide Receiver

Cody Thompson, TB vs. MIA: After notching three catches for 26 yards in the first preseason game, Thompson came alive with five catches for 66 yards and a TD in Tampa Bay's second exhibition, as well as 12 yards on two rushing attempts. The rushes indicate that Tampa Bay's making an effort to scheme the ball into Thompson's hands as he tries to make his case for a roster spot, so he's likely to play a prominent role in the game plan once again. Kyle Trask still has some work to do to secure the backup spot over John Wolford, so both QBs will be motivated to make some plays in the passing game with Thompson and the other depth receivers following what's expected to be a brief appearance from Baker Mayfield and the first-team offense.

Parker Washington, JAX at ATL: Washington has been a training camp standout for the Jaguars, and the 2023 sixth-round draft pick's success in practice carried over to game action last week, when he racked up 38 yards and a TD in a 20-7 win over the Buccaneers while playing with backup QB Mac Jones. With Christian Kirk working his way back from a calf injury, Washington figures to play with Lawrence in three-receiver sets alongside Gabe Davis and rookie first-round pick Brian Thomas, and there's a chance the second-year wideout also gets some second-half reps with Jones at QB.

DJ Turner, LV vs. SF: The Raiders aren't playing key offensive players, which means more opportunities for receivers on the roster bubble such as Turner and Kristian Wilkerson. Turner has stood out as a playmaker thus far in the exhibition slate, recording two catches for 23 yards and a TD against the Vikings, then five catches for 31 yards against the Cowboys. The 27-year-old wide receiver be motivated to keep the good times rolling in order to secure a roster spot again after dressing for 19 games with the Raiders over the previous two regular seasons.

Honorable Mentions:

Chris Blair (ATL vs. JAX), Erik Ezukanma (MIA at TB), Jacob Cowing (SF at LV)

Tight End

Cameron Latu, SF at LV: Latu has been involved as a pass catcher in each of San Francisco's first two preseason games, notching two catches for 12 yards against the Titans and three catches for 30 yards against the Saints. The 2023 third-round draft pick missed his entire rookie season due to a meniscus injury, so the 49ers will likely continue to give Latu plenty of game reps to round out the preseason, and San Francisco should be motivated to call plenty of passes to sort out the backup quarterback competition between Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen.

Honorable Mentions:

Harrison Bryant (LV vs. SF), Devin Culp (TB vs. MIA), Brenton Strange (JAX at ATL)

Defense/Special Teams

San Francisco 49ers at LV: With both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell getting the night off following the conclusion of their QB competition, San Francisco will be facing a mix of Carter Bradley and Nathan Peterman under center, as well as Vegas' other backup skill position players. Bradley doesn't have any regular-season experience as a rookie undrafted free agent out of South Alabama, but no experience may be better than Peterman's experience, which consists of a 4:13 career TD:INT, including an infamous 66-yard, five-interception performance in his first NFL start as a member of the Bills back in 2017. Given what the Raiders will be trotting out at QB, it's no surprise the 49ers are 9.5-point favorites Friday on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Honorable Mentions:

Jacksonville Jaguars at ATL, Las Vegas Raiders vs. SF, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. MIA

