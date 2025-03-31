Kyren Williams News: Discussing extension

Rams GM Les Snead said Monday that he wants to "engineer a long-term partnership" with Williams, Gary Klein of the LA Times reports.

Williams has been a polarizing player in the fantasy sphere since his 2023 breakout, and that's unlikely to change after he dipped to 4.1 YPC in 2024 while fumbling six times (including once in the playoffs). He otherwise had another big year, ranking third in carries per game (19.8), sixth in rushing yards per game (81.2) and tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns (14), giving him 26 rushing scores and five receiving TDs in 38 regular-season games over the past two seasons. 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum never made a serious push to threaten Williams last season, and it sounds like the Rams would rather give Williams a contract extension than search for his replacement. Snead said he's already exchanged initial contract terms with agent Drew Rosenhaus.