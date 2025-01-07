Matt Gay News: Reliable from inside 50 in 2024

Gay connected on 31-of-37 field-goal attempts and all 33 extra-point tries across 16 regular-season games this season.

All six of Gay's misses came from 50 yards or longer. Gay, in his sixth season, made at least 80 percent of his field-goal tries for the fifth year in a row. He has also missed just one extra point in two seasons and 33 regular-season games with the Colts since signing a four-year, $22.5-million deal in 2023.