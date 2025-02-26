Matthew Stafford Injury: Interest from Giants, Raiders

Stafford (ribs) is drawing significant trade interest from the Raiders and Giants, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Stafford met with the Giants at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports, and the veteran quarterback also had what's been termed an "unplanned" meeting with Raiders minority owner Tom Brady in Montana recently, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Rams have already given Stafford permission to speak to other teams, as the two sides have yet to come to agreement on a number regarding his next contract. Stafford is under contract for two more seasons with the Rams, but he wants a new deal that includes a raise and guaranteed money. It's possible he's angling for $50 million-plus annually to put him in the upper tier of quarterbacks, as he's currently the league's 15th highest-paid signal caller at $40 million per year.