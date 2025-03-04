Michael Badgley News: Entering free agency healthy
Detroit cleared Badgley from the groin injury that landed him on the injured reserve list for the entire 2024 season, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Badgley suffered a torn hamstring during the first week of training camp last year, so his last playing sample comes from 2023, when over four games he made all four of his field-goal tries and 13 of his 15 extra-point attempts. Jake Bates had an impressive rookie campaign with the Lions last year, so Badgley's next opportunity will probably have to come with a different squad.
