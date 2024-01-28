Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers: Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for NFC Conference Championship

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFC Championship

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

Well friends, you've seen who has been assigned to the NFC Championship, so you really have two options: stop reading now and move on with your day or keep reading and make like George Costanza and do the exact opposite. I'm that cold. After a successful regular season, the NFL playoffs have been a dizzying and mysterious puzzle I've yet to solve, but that doesn't mean I won't stop trying. As fans, we are treated with a pair of outstanding games that should make for great watching. I'll be coaching my 2-10 sixth-grade boys basketball team on Sunday, but you all enjoy. I'm not bitter at all. Let's head to San Fran and see what the NFC Championship has to offer.

Football season is in full swing and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

Lions @ 49ers Betting Odds for NFC Championship

Side: 49ers -7 / Lions +7.5

Moneyline: 49ers -340 / Lions +300

Total: OVER 51.5 / UNDER 52

The line opened up at 7 last Sunday when the matchup was known and has stayed steady in that neighborhood outside of a brief period where 6.5 was available in some spots. That opportunity appears long gone as it is reaching 7.5 in some spots with 62 percent of the money coming in on SF. The total opened at 50.5 and, as per usual, the public loves seeing points and has pushed it up to 51.5 with 62 percent of the bets and 68 percent of the money coming in on the over.

Lions @ 49ers Betting Picks This Week

I have maintained all year that a fully healthy 49ers team is the best team in the NFL. To me, it is very obvious Deebo Samuel is the engine for the 49ers success. In the three weeks where he was out, the San Fran offense was a shell of itself, managing only 17 points in each game in losses to the Browns, Vikings and Bengals. His loss was felt last week as well. Nobody questions Deebo's toughness, and he is expected to play Sunday, but just how much and how effective he will be is the million dollar question. I don't expect him to be fully healthy and that makes all the difference in my eyes. Plus, we have Detroit in a position they love: road dogs.

Under Dan Campbell, the Lions are 21-10 ATS as underdogs and 17-9 ATS on the road. He has proven to be a master "us against the world" motivator and the results have proven it out. There's no question Detroit has the offensive firepower to hang with San Fran, but the defense is another issue. With Deebo down a few ticks, that helps even the playing field. And for all the accolades Brock Purdy has earned, the Lions will boast the more-seasoned playoff QB in Jared Goff. Detroit started off the season with a road win against the defending champs in Kansas City; why not end it with a road win against the best team in football to advance to the Super Bowl? My Best Bet for this game is to jump on +7.5 wherever you can get it and you better believe I'll be sprinkling on that 3:1 moneyline, all of which means San Fran wins by 67 (the number of years since Detroit's last NFL title).

Lions @ 49ers Best Bet: Lions +7.5 (@ FanDuel)

Lions @ 49ers Prediction

Unlike last week, weather won't be an issue in Santa Clara on Sunday with a high of 74 and light winds. I see Dan Campbell wanting to send a message early with aggressive play-calling to put the Niners on their heels. A steady Jared Goff, coming home to the Bay Area, leads the attack with a steady diet of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs to an early 7-0 lead. The Niners counter with a FG, but the Lions strike quickly again for a 14-3 lead after one. San Fran settles down, Kyle Shanahan adjusts, and the Niners regain control in the second quarter, taking a 17-14 lead into the half. Displeased with the second quarter, Campbell and Co. come out of the locker room on fire, claiming a 24-17 lead into the decisive fourth quarter. Without their top weapon at full strength, the 49ers are able to move the ball but cannot find the end zone, getting as close as 24-23 with a pair of FGs. But a FG from Michael Badgley (who has been perfect in the playoffs since coming on board with the Lions) and a late INT from the defense seals the deal as the feel-good Motor City Kitties advance to the first Super Bowl in that franchise's long and tormented history.