Weekly Rankings: Wild Card Round Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
For rankings to cover the duration of the playoffs, please see Jim Coventry's playoff rankings.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
I will do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Saturday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. GB
|2.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. PIT
Note: We had the full Josh Allen experience last week, with three turnovers but a number of electric plays.
|3.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI at TB
Note: Hurts dislocated his right middle finger against the Giants, but x-rays afterward were negative.
|4.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. MIA
|5.
|Joe Flacco CLE at HOU
|6.
|Jared Goff DET vs. LAR
|7.
|Matthew Stafford LA at DET
|8.
|C.J. Stroud HOU vs. CLE
|9.
|Jordan Love GB at DAL
|10.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. PHI
|11.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at KC
|12.
|*Mason Rudolph PIT at BUF
Note: Rudolph was named the starter for the Wild Card game against the Bills, even though Kenny Pickett (ankle) is healthy. It's not surprising, given the Steelers' rally under Rudolph, but still seems noteworthy.
|13.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at
|14.
|Brock Purdy SF at
Running Backs
|1.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. LAR
|2.
|Kyren Williams LA at DET
|3.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. GB
|4.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. MIA
Note: Pacheco (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be good to go for Saturday night's game.
|5.
|Rachaad White TB vs. PHI
|6.
|James Cook BUF vs. PIT
|7.
|*D'Andre Swift PHI at TB
Note: Sat out last week with an illness.
|8.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at KC
Note: Achane (toe/ribs) was limited to start practice on Tuesday.
|9.
|Devin Singletary HOU vs. CLE
|10.
|Aaron Jones GB at DAL
|11.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at KC
Note: Mostert (knee/ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report. The Dolphins are optimistic that he can return to action after missing the last two games.
|12.
|Jerome Ford CLE at HOU
|13.
|David Montgomery DET vs. LAR
|14.
|Najee Harris PIT at BUF
|15.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at TB
|16.
|Jeff Wilson MIA at KC
|17.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at BUF
|18.
|*Kareem Hunt CLE at HOU
Note: Hunt (groin) was held out of practice on Tuesday.
|19.
|Leonard Fournette BUF vs. PIT
|20.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. MIA
|21.
|Royce Freeman LA at DET
|22.
|Patrick Taylor GB at DAL
|23.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. CLE
|24.
|*Pierre Strong CLE at HOU
Note: Strong (back) missed practice on Tuesday.
|25.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. GB
|26.
|Latavius Murray BUF vs. PIT
|27.
|*AJ Dillon GB at DAL
Note: Sat out last week with neck issues.
|28.
|*Ty Johnson BUF vs. PIT
Note: Johnson suffered a concussion in the win over the Dolphins last week.
|29.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at
|30.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at
|31.
|Jordan Mason SF at
|32.
|Gus Edwards BAL at
|33.
|Justice Hill BAL at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. GB
|2.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. LAR
|3.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at KC
Note: Hill was limited at Tuesday's practice with ankle and quad issues. Notably, he was out of the game on the Dolphins' game-sealing interception, where Chase Claypool was targeted.
|4.
|*A.J. Brown PHI at TB
Note: Brown left the loss to the Giants with a knee injury, but later that injury was classified as 'minor.'
|5.
|Puka Nacua LA at DET
|6.
|Mike Evans TB vs. PHI
|7.
|*Amari Cooper CLE at HOU
Note: Cooper sat out practice Tuesday due to rest and the heel injury that kept him out the last two games. That the Browns cited 'rest' suggests potential good news for Saturday.
|8.
|Cooper Kupp LA at DET
|9.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. CLE
|10.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. PIT
|11.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. PHI
|12.
|Jayden Reed GB at DAL
|13.
|George Pickens PIT at BUF
|14.
|*Rashee Rice KC vs. MIA
Note: Rice (hamstring) was a full practice participant Tuesday.
|15.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at BUF
|16.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. GB
|17.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF vs. PIT
Note: Shakir had 105 receiving yards Sunday night, stepping up with Gabe Davis (PCL sprain) getting hurt.
|18.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at DAL
|19.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at DET
|20.
|Bo Melton GB at DAL
|21.
|Elijah Moore CLE at HOU
|22.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. LAR
|23.
|Justin Watson KC vs. MIA
|24.
|*Jameson Williams DET vs. LAR
Note: Williams (ankle/illness) is expected to play after sitting out Week 18.
|25.
|David Bell CLE at HOU
|26.
|Cedrick Wilson MIA at KC
|27.
|Quez Watkins PHI at TB
|28.
|Richie James KC vs. MIA
|29.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. GB
|30.
|Julio Jones PHI at TB
|31.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. GB
|32.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at KC
Note: Waddle (ankle) has missed the last two games and was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report.
|33.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at TB
Note: Sat out the Week 18 loss with an ankle injury.
|34.
|*Noah Brown HOU vs. CLE
Note: Brown (back) sat out Tuesday after missing the Week 18 win over the Colts.
|35.
|*Romeo Doubs GB at DAL
Note: Doubs left last week's win over the Bears with a chest injury. He may have been surpassed by Jayden Reed and Dontavion Wicks.
|36.
|*Gabe Davis BUF vs. PIT
Note: Davis left last week's win over the Dolphins with a PCL sprain.
|37.
|*Kalif Raymond DET vs. LAR
Note: Raymond left the Week 18 win over the Vikings with a knee injury in the second half.
|38.
|*Robert Woods HOU vs. CLE
Note: Woods (hip) sat out Tuesday's practice.
|39.
|*Christian Watson GB at DAL
|40.
|*Kadarius Toney KC vs. MIA
|41.
|*Cedric Tillman CLE at HOU
Note: Tillman sat out Tuesday's practice due to a concussion suffered Sunday against the Bengals.
|42.
|Deebo Samuel SF at
|43.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at
|44.
|Zay Flowers BAL at
|45.
|Odell Beckham BAL at
|46.
|Nelson Agholor BAL at
|47.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at
Tight Ends
|1.
|David Njoku CLE at HOU
|2.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. MIA
|3.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at TB
|4.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. GB
|5.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. PIT
Note: Kincaid finished strong, with seven catches for 84 yards against Miami. If Gabe Davis is out this week, Kincaid could garner more targets again.
|6.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. CLE
|7.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at BUF
|8.
|Tucker Kraft GB at DAL
|9.
|Cade Otton TB vs. PHI
|10.
|*Davis Allen LA at DET
Note: Allen could be a sneaky target this week, if Tyler Higbee's shoulder injury keeps him out, though Brycen Hopkins is also healthy now and might also start ahead of Allen.
|11.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. PIT
|12.
|Durham Smythe MIA at KC
|13.
|Brevin Jordan HOU vs. CLE
|14.
|Brycen Hopkins LA at DET
|15.
|James Mitchell DET vs. LAR
|16.
|*Brock Wright DET vs. LAR
Note: Wright (hip) has missed the last three games. But Sam LaPorta hurt his knee last week and is iffy for this weekend, which could push Wright into a bigger role if healthy himself.
|17.
|*Luke Musgrave GB at DAL
Note: Musgrave (kidney laceration) played nine snaps in his return to action last week.
|18.
|*Sam LaPorta DET vs. LAR
Note: LaPorta hyperextended his left knee and suffered a bone bruise in the season finale against the Vikings. He has an 'outside shot' to play this weekend against the Rams.
|19.
|*Tyler Higbee LA at DET
Note: Higbee had a shoulder injury that forced him out last week and bears watching for this week.
|20.
|George Kittle SF at
|21.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. GB
|2.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. LAR
|3.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at KC
Note: Hill was limited at Tuesday's practice with ankle and quad issues. Notably, he was out of the game on the Dolphins' game-sealing interception, where Chase Claypool was targeted.
|4.
|*A.J. Brown PHI at TB
Note: Brown left the loss to the Giants with a knee injury, but later that injury was classified as 'minor.'
|5.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. LAR
|6.
|Kyren Williams LA at DET
|7.
|Puka Nacua LA at DET
|8.
|Mike Evans TB vs. PHI
|9.
|*Amari Cooper CLE at HOU
Note: Cooper sat out practice Tuesday due to rest and the heel injury that kept him out the last two games. That the Browns cited 'rest' suggests potential good news for Saturday.
|10.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. GB
|11.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC vs. MIA
Note: Pacheco (shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be good to go for Saturday night's game.
|12.
|Rachaad White TB vs. PHI
|13.
|James Cook BUF vs. PIT
|14.
|Cooper Kupp LA at DET
|15.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. CLE
|16.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. PIT
|17.
|David Njoku CLE at HOU
|18.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. MIA
|19.
|*D'Andre Swift PHI at TB
Note: Sat out last week with an illness.
|20.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. PHI
|21.
|Jayden Reed GB at DAL
|22.
|George Pickens PIT at BUF
|23.
|*Rashee Rice KC vs. MIA
Note: Rice (hamstring) was a full practice participant Tuesday.
|24.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at KC
Note: Achane (toe/ribs) was limited to start practice on Tuesday.
|25.
|Devin Singletary HOU vs. CLE
|26.
|Aaron Jones GB at DAL
|27.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at KC
Note: Mostert (knee/ankle) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated practice report. The Dolphins are optimistic that he can return to action after missing the last two games.
|28.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at TB
|29.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. GB
|30.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at BUF
|31.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. GB
|32.
|Jerome Ford CLE at HOU
|33.
|David Montgomery DET vs. LAR
|34.
|Najee Harris PIT at BUF
|35.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF vs. PIT
Note: Shakir had 105 receiving yards Sunday night, stepping up with Gabe Davis (PCL sprain) getting hurt.
|36.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at DAL
|37.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at DET
|38.
|Bo Melton GB at DAL
|39.
|Elijah Moore CLE at HOU
|40.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. PIT
Note: Kincaid finished strong, with seven catches for 84 yards against Miami. If Gabe Davis is out this week, Kincaid could garner more targets again.
|41.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. CLE
|42.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at BUF
|43.
|Tucker Kraft GB at DAL
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. GB
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. MIA
|3.
|Jake Elliott PHI at TB
|4.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. PIT
|5.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. CLE
|6.
|Michael Badgley DET vs. LAR
|7.
|Jason Sanders MIA at KC
|8.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. PHI
|9.
|*Anders Carlson GB at DAL
Note: Carlson missed another field goal last week, his sixth miss of the season.
|10.
|Chris Boswell PIT at BUF
|11.
|*Riley Patterson CLE at HOU
Note: Patterson reverted back to the practice squad Monday, but he's likely to fill in for Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) again this week.
|12.
|*Brett Maher LA at DET
Note: Maher missed an extra point attempt last week. The Rams have very little trust in him.
|13.
|*Dustin Hopkins CLE at HOU
Note: Hopkins (hamstring) is unlikely to be available for the Wild Card round games.
|14.
|Justin Tucker BAL at
|15.
|Jake Moody SF at
Defenses
|1.
|Buffalo Bills vs. PIT
|2.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. GB
|3.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. MIA
|4.
|Cleveland Browns at HOU
|5.
|Detroit Lions vs. LAR
|6.
|Philadelphia Eagles at TB
|7.
|Los Angeles Rams at DET
|8.
|*Houston Texans vs. CLE
Note: Will Anderson (ankle) did not practice Tuesday. He was able to play last week against the Colts. Teammate Jerry Hughes left with an ankle injury.
|9.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. PHI
|10.
|*Miami Dolphins at KC
Note: The Dolphins will be missing their top three pass rushers, with Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) being the latest to get hurt. They'll be missing LB Jerome Baker (wrist) and CB Xavien Howard (foot) as well.
|11.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers at BUF
Note: T.J. Watt (knee) has been ruled out for the Wild Card game. The Steelers might get Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) back this week.
|12.
|Green Bay Packers at DAL