Weekly Rankings: Divisional Round Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
For rankings to cover the duration of the playoffs, please see Jim Coventry's playoff rankings.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
I will do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Saturday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. KC
Note: More bad weather is in the forecast, and he'll face a tougher pass defense this week, but Allen's running skills were on full display against Pittsburgh on Monday, and those skills still could carry the day this week.
|2.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. HOU
|3.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC at BUF
Note: Mahomes will face a Bills secondary wracked with injuries.
|4.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. GB
|5.
|Jared Goff DET vs. TB
|6.
|*Baker Mayfield TB at DET
Note: When the Bucs faced the Lions in Week 6, he was held to 206 passing yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. But the Lions were playing better defense then.
|7.
|Jordan Love GB at SF
|8.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at BAL
Running Backs
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. GB
Note: McCaffrey (calf) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be a full-go for Saturday.
|2.
|James Cook BUF vs. KC
|3.
|*Aaron Jones GB at SF
Note: Jones (knee/finger) was limited at Tuesday's practice - just as he was last week. He should never give up goal line carries to A.J. Dillon again - clearly he's just as good if not better in that capacity.
|4.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at BUF
|5.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. TB
Note: Montgomery took over more work than Gibbs against the Rams last week, though they ended up with the same number of yards from scrimmage.
|6.
|Rachaad White TB at DET
|7.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB
|8.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. HOU
|9.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. HOU
|10.
|Devin Singletary HOU at BAL
|11.
|Elijah Mitchell SF vs. GB
|12.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at BUF
|13.
|*Latavius Murray BUF vs. KC
Note: Regained favor over Leonard Fournette as the top backup, and Fournette was cut from the Bills' practice squad.
|14.
|Ty Johnson BUF vs. KC
|15.
|*Emanuel Wilson GB at SF
Note: Wilson was the primary backup behind Aaron Jones with AJ Dillon out last week.
|16.
|Chase Edmonds TB at DET
|17.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at BAL
|18.
|Jordan Mason SF vs. GB
|19.
|Patrick Taylor GB at SF
|20.
|La'Mical Perine KC at BUF
|21.
|Melvin Gordon BAL vs. HOU
|22.
|*AJ Dillon GB at SF
Note: Dillon sat out last week's win over the Cowboys with a neck stinger, and he sat out practice Tuesday with the same injury.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB
|2.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. GB
|3.
|Mike Evans TB at DET
|4.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. GB
|5.
|Rashee Rice KC at BUF
|6.
|Nico Collins HOU at BAL
|7.
|Chris Godwin TB at DET
|8.
|*Zay Flowers BAL vs. HOU
Note: Flowers (calf) was limited in Tuesday's practice, marking his first practice since Week 17.
|9.
|Romeo Doubs GB at SF
|10.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. KC
|11.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at SF
|12.
|Odell Beckham BAL vs. HOU
|13.
|*Christian Watson GB at SF
Note: Watson (hamstring) played 22 snaps in the win over the Cowboys. He was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|14.
|*Jayden Reed GB at SF
Note: Reed (chest) was shut out on 25 snaps and three targets last week, yet the Packers still put up 48 points. He was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|15.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF vs. KC
Note: Shakir came up huge with a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help put away the Steelers.
|16.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. TB
|17.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. HOU
|18.
|Bo Melton GB at SF
|19.
|Trey Palmer TB at DET
|20.
|Nelson Agholor BAL vs. HOU
|21.
|David Moore TB at DET
|22.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. TB
|23.
|Richie James KC at BUF
|24.
|*John Metchie HOU at BAL
Note: Metchie (foot) was limited at Tuesday's practice. His status takes on a greater meaning with Noah Brown (back) on IR, and Robert Woods playing hurt.
|25.
|*Robert Woods HOU at BAL
Note: Woods (hip) was limited at Tuesday's practice.
|26.
|Justin Watson KC at BUF
|27.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU at BAL
|28.
|Deven Thompkins TB at DET
|29.
|*Gabe Davis BUF vs. KC
Note: Davis (knee) is considered day-to-day after missing Monday's game against the Steelers.
|30.
|Kalif Raymond DET vs. TB
|31.
|*Noah Brown HOU at BAL
Note: Placed on IR and will miss the rest of the playoffs.
Tight Ends
|1.
|*George Kittle SF vs. GB
Note: Kittle (back) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice - he'll be good to go against a Packers defense that gave up three touchdowns to Jake Ferguson last week.
|2.
|Travis Kelce KC at BUF
|3.
|*Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB
Note: LaPorta caught three passes, one for a touchdown, while playing 44 snaps last week despite getting carted off with a hyperextended knee the week before.
|4.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. HOU
|5.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. KC
|6.
|*Cade Otton TB at DET
Note: Otton was targeted a whopping 11 times on Monday night, as the Eagles demonstrated that they couldn't cover the tight end effectively.
|7.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at BAL
|8.
|*Tucker Kraft GB at SF
Note: Kraft played 45 snaps to 15 for Luke Musgrave, though Musgrave did catch a long touchdown pass.
|9.
|*Luke Musgrave GB at SF
Note: Musgrave only played 15 snaps but made the most of them, catching three passes for 52 yards, a 38-yard touchdown among them.
|10.
|Brevin Jordan HOU at BAL
|11.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. KC
|12.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. HOU
Note: Andrews (ankle) was designated to return from the IR last week and practiced last Friday and this Tuesday, making good progress. There's a chance he returns on Saturday.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. GB
Note: McCaffrey (calf) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice and should be a full-go for Saturday.
|2.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. TB
|3.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. GB
|4.
|Mike Evans TB at DET
|5.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. GB
|6.
|*George Kittle SF vs. GB
Note: Kittle (back) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice - he'll be good to go against a Packers defense that gave up three touchdowns to Jake Ferguson last week.
|7.
|Rashee Rice KC at BUF
|8.
|Nico Collins HOU at BAL
|9.
|James Cook BUF vs. KC
|10.
|*Aaron Jones GB at SF
Note: Jones (knee/finger) was limited at Tuesday's practice - just as he was last week. He should never give up goal line carries to A.J. Dillon again - clearly he's just as good if not better in that capacity.
|11.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at BUF
|12.
|Chris Godwin TB at DET
|13.
|*Zay Flowers BAL vs. HOU
Note: Flowers (calf) was limited in Tuesday's practice, marking his first practice since Week 17.
|14.
|Romeo Doubs GB at SF
|15.
|Travis Kelce KC at BUF
|16.
|*Sam LaPorta DET vs. TB
Note: LaPorta caught three passes, one for a touchdown, while playing 44 snaps last week despite getting carted off with a hyperextended knee the week before.
|17.
|*David Montgomery DET vs. TB
Note: Montgomery took over more work than Gibbs against the Rams last week, though they ended up with the same number of yards from scrimmage.
|18.
|Rachaad White TB at DET
|19.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. TB
|20.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. KC
|21.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at SF
|22.
|Odell Beckham BAL vs. HOU
|23.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. HOU
|24.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. HOU
|25.
|Devin Singletary HOU at BAL
|26.
|*Christian Watson GB at SF
Note: Watson (hamstring) played 22 snaps in the win over the Cowboys. He was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|27.
|*Jayden Reed GB at SF
Note: Reed (chest) was shut out on 25 snaps and three targets last week, yet the Packers still put up 48 points. He was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|28.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF vs. KC
Note: Shakir came up huge with a touchdown in the fourth quarter to help put away the Steelers.
|29.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. HOU
|30.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. TB
|31.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. HOU
|32.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. KC
|33.
|*Cade Otton TB at DET
Note: Otton was targeted a whopping 11 times on Monday night, as the Eagles demonstrated that they couldn't cover the tight end effectively.
|34.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at BAL
|35.
|*Tucker Kraft GB at SF
Note: Kraft played 45 snaps to 15 for Luke Musgrave, though Musgrave did catch a long touchdown pass.
|36.
|Elijah Mitchell SF vs. GB
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. HOU
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC at BUF
|3.
|*Chase McLaughlin TB at DET
Note: McLaughlin has only missed two kicks all season.
|4.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. KC
|5.
|Jake Moody SF vs. GB
|6.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at BAL
|7.
|*Michael Badgley DET vs. TB
Note: The Lions propensity to go for it on fourth down and on two-point conversions pushes Badgley down the list.
|8.
|*Anders Carlson GB at SF
Note: Lost in the euphoria of the win is that Carlson missed another extra-point, his sixth such miss this season.
Defenses
|1.
|*Baltimore Ravens vs. HOU
Note: Kyle Hamilton (knee) is on track to play on Saturday. Marlon Humphrey (calf) did not practice Tuesday.
|2.
|*San Francisco 49ers vs. GB
Note: CB Ambry Thomas (hand) and S Tashaun Gipson (quad) are likely to return on Saturday against the Packers.
|3.
|Kansas City Chiefs at BUF
|4.
|*Buffalo Bills vs. KC
Note: LB: Terrel Bernard was carted off with an ankle sprain and needs and MRI, Baylon Spector left with a back injury, and Tyrel Dodson missed the game with a shoulder injury. CB: Taron Johnson left with a head injury, Christian Benford suffered a knee injury and Rasul Douglas was inactive with a knee injury.
|5.
|Detroit Lions vs. TB
|6.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET
|7.
|Houston Texans at BAL
|8.
|*Green Bay Packers at SF
Note: LB's Preston Smith (ankle) and Isaiah McDuffie (neck) sat out practice Tuesday. The big one to watch is CB Jaire Alexander, who aggravated his ankle injury in the third quarter and did not return.