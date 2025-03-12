Fantasy Football
Mykal Walker headshot

Mykal Walker News: Arriving in Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

The Cardinals signed Walker on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Walker appeared in all 17 of the Commanders' regular-season games during his one-year stint in Washington in 2024, recording 21 total tackles while primarily contributing on special teams (75 defensive snaps and 343 special teams snaps). Now in Arizona, the 27-year-old will likely play a similar role and compete for a rotational inside linebacker spot throughout the summer.

Mykal Walker
Arizona Cardinals
