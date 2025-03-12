Mykal Walker News: Arriving in Arizona

The Cardinals signed Walker on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Walker appeared in all 17 of the Commanders' regular-season games during his one-year stint in Washington in 2024, recording 21 total tackles while primarily contributing on special teams (75 defensive snaps and 343 special teams snaps). Now in Arizona, the 27-year-old will likely play a similar role and compete for a rotational inside linebacker spot throughout the summer.