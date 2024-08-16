2024 Washington Commanders Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Washington Commanders

No team underwent more change this offseason, as the Commanders not only brought in a new coaching staff and potential franchise quarterback but also a slew of new starters on defense. They retained more 2023 starters on offense, where No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels and new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are tasked with fixing a unit that finished 25th in points and 24th in yards last year. Success for Kingsbury and head coach Dan Quinn will be measured in terms of Daniels' progress more so than wins.

Washington Commanders 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Dan Quinn (Year 1)

Dan Quinn (Year 1) Offensive Coordinator: Kliff Kingsbury (Year 1) – Spread offense

Kliff Kingsbury (Year 1) – Spread offense Defensive Coordinator: Joe Whitt (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme

Joe Whitt (Year 1) – 4-3 scheme Bye Week: 14

Stats to Know for the Washington Commanders

2023 Record: 4-13

4-13 2023 Strength of Schedule: .512 (T-12th)

.512 (T-12th) 2023 Point Differential: -189 (32nd)

-189 (32nd) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 69% (1st)

69% (1st) 2023 PROE: +5.4% (3rd)

+5.4% (3rd) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 24th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,060 (19th) 1,117 (30th) Points 329 (25th) 518 (32nd) Turnovers 32 (29th) 18 (T-23rd) Yards 5,317 (24th) 6,612 (32nd) Rush Yards 1,592 (27th) 2,155 (27th) Pass Yards 3,725 (18th) 4,457 (32nd) Drives 197 (T-5th) 188 (20th) Yards per Drive 26.9 (24th) 35.0 (32nd) Points per Drive 1.68 (24th) 2.53 (32nd)

Washington Commanders 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Washington Commanders 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Like Joe Burrow before him, Jayden Daniels was a late bloomer who became a Heisman winner and consensus early draft pick after putting up massive numbers in his final season at LSU with the help of two future first-round picks at wide receiver. The Commanders may eventually surround Daniels with the type of talent Burrow has around him in Cincinnati, but for now they'll need the rookie QB to elevate an otherwise drab-looking offense.

WR Terry McLaurin and 33-year-old TE Zach Ertz are the only players on the roster that have ever reached even 550 receiving yards in a season, leaving the Commanders to hope for a breakout from either 2022 bust Jahan Dotson, second-round rookie TE Ben Sinnott or third-round rookie WR Luke McCaffrey. Things are arguably even worse on the offensive line, where former Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz is the only new projected starter. PFF's offseason O-line rankings put Washington at No. 27, and ETR's Brandon Thorn has the unit ranked dead last.

It's a good thing Daniels is both fast and elusive, having run for 3,307 yards and 34 TDs in his college career, including 1,134 and 10, respectively, last season. On the other hand, one of the biggest knocks against him is his poor pressure-to-sack ratio, which creates potential for a sky-high sack rate this season if Washington's O-line is as bad as expected.

Washington Commanders 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: TE Ben Sinnott

Sinnott checks all the boxes for a TE prospect. He had 1,123 yards and 10 TDs over his final two seasons at Kansas State, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors both years. He then improved his stock at the 2024 Combine, where he ran a 4.68 40 and had the best vertical jump (40 inches) and broad jump (126 inches) among tight ends. The Commanders bit with the 53rd overall pick, and it may not be long before they prefer the 22-year-old's athleticism and YAC ability over Zach Ertz's steady hands.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Chris Rodriguez

A 2023 sixth-round pick, Rodriguez is a big back in the mold of Brian Robinson and actually cut into Robinson's workload late last season, averaging 7.4 carries for 37.2 yards in Weeks 11-16 before an ankle injury ended his rookie campaign. Early ADP reflects an assumption of Robinson and Austin Ekeler splitting backfield work while Rodriguez rides the pine, but there's at least some chance of a three-headed backfield or even Rodriguez usurping Robinson under a new coaching staff.

Washington Commanders 2024 Team Futures

Commanders Super Bowl 59 odds: 150-1 (T-27th) via BetMGM Sportsbook

(T-27th) Dan Quinn 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 30-1 (T-17th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

(T-17th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 6.5 (T-27th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Washington Commanders 2024 Player Futures

