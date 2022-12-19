IDP Analysis: Week 15 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Most leagues are moving onto the fantasy semifinal in Week 16. There were some key injuries that we need to be aware of, and there are also rookies on the move whom we need to take note of. One-week rentals are important at this time of year, so read on to find players who can help you make it to your fantasy championships!

RISING

Troy Andersen, LB

Andersen has finally arrived after weeks of chipping away at Mykal Walker's workload. Andersen finished with an 82 percent snap share compared to Walker's 24 percent mark. It translated into seven tackles (five solo). The Falcons seem prepared to let the rookies take the reins down the stretch, so there's a good chance that Andersen's role is secure moving forward.

Devin Lloyd, LB

Lloyd looked like he was going to be a backup the rest of the season when Chad Muma started over him, but the tides have shifted once again. Lloyd and Muma alternated drives to start Week 15, but Lloyd ultimately finished as the top linebacker with a 91 percent snap share compared to Muma's 15 percent. There are still no guarantees with either Lloyd or Muma, but Lloyd certainly has the edge on a short week.

Brian Asamoah, LB

A third-round pick out of Oklahoma, Asamoah has handled 33 total snaps over the last two weeks, and he capitalized on his opportunity with eight tackles (four solo) in Saturday's improbable 39-36 win over the Colts. Dynasty managers should have Asamoah on their radar, because Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks both have disposable 2023 contracts.

Will Parks, S

Parks has been quiet all season, but he made the most of his opportunity Sunday with Lamarcus Joyner (hip) inactive. The journeyman safety posted a team-high nine tackles (four solo). Once Joyner is back, Parks' fantasy value will vanish. But with a short week ahead, it's worth spending significant FAAB on Parks for the fantasy semifinals as long as Joyner isn't expected to play.

Joe Thomas, LB

Thomas came in for the injured Jack Sanborn (ankle) in Week 15 and posted six tackles (three solo) and a sack. Sanborn will get an MRI on his injured ankle Monday, so it sounds like there's a decent chance he will miss some time. With a slightly shortened week ahead, Sanborn's chances of playing are decreased, too, so Thomas is a wise pickup this week.

Romeo Okwara, DE

Okwara made his season debut in Week 14 but established himself in Week 15 with four tackles and two sacks versus the Jets. His playing time should be stable, because Charles Harris (groin) and Julian Okwara (elbow) are on injured reserve. Okwara posted 10 sacks in his last healthy season, so he has massive upside. And it's worth looking forward to the Week 17 matchup against the Bears, whose quarterbacks have been sacked a whopping 48 times this year.

Luke Masterson, LB

Masterson needs to be picked up anywhere that he's still available. The rookie will be a starter the rest of the way now that LB Jayon Brown (hand) is ruled out for the rest of the regular season. Masterson led the team with 11 tackles in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, LB

Thiobdeaux's scoop-and-score was just icing on the cake Sunday. He also posted 12 tackles (nine solo), including three tackles for loss. This was a true breakout party for a rookie who was once projected to be the No. 1 pick. The talent is there, so fantasy managers, especially in leagues where he's listed as a DE, should be on notice.

FALLING

Jordan Hicks, LB

Hicks is an excellent linebacker and should be in most fantasy starting lineups, but if you're a fantasy manager choosing between him and another linebacker, it's worth noting that Hicks' playing time has slipped over the last two weeks. He handled at least 70 percent of the snaps in each of the first 12 weeks before falling below the 70 percent mark over the last two games. It's possible that he's a bit dinged up, but if your team is stacked at LB, don't feel bad benching Hicks.

Haason Reddick, LB

Reddick has been spectacular this season with 12 sacks through 14 games, but he has posted just 39 tackles (27 solo) in that stretch. That means he needs to get to the quarterback to yield fantasy value, especially as a linebacker. The cards are stacked against him in Week 16 versus the Cowboys, as QB Dak Prescott has been sacked just 12 times through nine games.