Noah Gray News: Claims two passes on MNF

Gray gathered in both of his targets for 29 yards during Monday's 26-13 victory against the Saints.

Gray saw his workload climb a bit Monday as the Chiefs ran more two-tight sets, and this could prove to be a theme moving forward with Hollywood Brown (shoulder) and Rashee Rice (knee) both done for the regular season and potentially beyond. Even if that's the case, Gray hasn't emerged as a major threat in the passing attack just yet, but he has reeled in 10 of 11 targets for 119 yards to date. Gray is likely fine to leave on waivers in most formats, but he could hold some small value in dynasty leagues as the probable heir to the starting role once Travis Kelce hangs up the cleats, signing a three-year contract extension prior to the season.